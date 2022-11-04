Read full article on original website
No Signs of Red Wave—Yet. Here Are the Latest Updates on Midterm Election Results
Results are coming in for one of the most closely watched midterm elections in recent memory. Voting across the country largely went smoothly, with a few isolated technical and logistical hiccups. History has shown that the President’s party usually takes a beating in the first midterm election, and polls predict...
Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Check your tickets
Is today your lucky day? Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022: 5 - 13 - 29 - 38 - 59 and Megaball 23Megaplier was...
DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s largest swing state, as voters embraced a governor who reveled in culture war politics and framed his candidacy as a battle against the “woke agenda” of liberals. “We fight the woke in the Legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die,” DeSantis told elated supporters during his victory speech, telling the crowd in closing, “I have only begun to fight.” In the lead-up to the election, DeSantis harnessed the power of incumbency to assemble media, often on short notice and far outside major markets, for news conferences where he would spend significant time honing critiques of Democratic President Joe Biden, liberal policies and the mainstream media, delivered before cheering crowds.
Midterm elections 2022: polls close in most US states as Republicans surge in Florida – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency – follow all the latest news
