Mattress Mack cashes in record $75 million in winnings on Astros World Series bets
Retail furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale won what is believed to be the largest sports betting victory ever thanks to the Houston Astros.
‘Mattress Mack’ to throw out 1st pitch at Game 6 of World Series in Houston
Gallery Furniture founder Jim McIngvale, known affectionately as "Mattress Mack," is an icon in the Houston community and it was confirmed Friday night that he would indeed throw out the first pitch before Game 6 of the World Series between the Astros and Philadelphia Phillies.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Best Houston Astros’ fans signs of the night - Game 6 at Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON – The Houston Astros took on the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night and we are there capturing all the fun from the stands and around the ballpark. It was clear from minute one at Minute Maid that Houston got out its markers and paints and got really creative. Here are some of the best signs we found throughout the park.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Houston Astros World Series Parade of Champions
HOUSTON – For the second time in five years, Houston is celebrating an Astros World Series championship with a parade through the streets of downtown. Check out the sights and scenes of the parade below and our special live coverage on KPRC 2 and the KPRC 2+ livestream.
Houston Astros Defeat Philadelphia Phillies in 6 Games to Win 2022 World Series
Houston won 4-1 on Saturday at Minute Maid Park In the words of Beyonce, "Houston, Texas Baby!" The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies during Game 6 of the 2022 World Series. Houston won 4-1 on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. Before Saturday's game, the series went back and forth throughout its 6 games, with Philadelphia taking Game 1 before Houston tied the series in the second match. Philadelphia retook the series lead in the third game before Houston pulled out the next two wins. RELATED: Astros' Justin...
More 'Marry me, Jeremy' signs at Astros parade than Phillies' hits in World Series
When Houston turned out to celebrate the World Series victory, it seems there was plenty of love in the air! There were more "Marry me, Jeremy" signs than Phillies' hits in the World Series.
PHOTOS: George Strait Gets VIP Tour Before Houston Astros World Series Game
The Houston Astros made time for George Strait before the start of Saturday’s World Series game. Because when the king of country music is in the dugout, you roll out the red carpet. Check that, bright orange and blue. The Astros honored Strait, a Texan, by asking him to...
KHOU
MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies
HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof. The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.
Astros parade littered with marriage proposals for World Series MVP Jeremy Peña
No. 3 is the No. 1 thing on several Astros fans' minds on Monday. ABC13 spotted multiple signs asking for his hand in marriage.
Watch magical moments after Astros clinched 2nd World Series title
From the clubhouse to the freeways and everywhere in between, the party didn't stop in Houston and beyond. Here's what happened.
Houston Astros win World Series; Gear now available at Fanatics
The Houston Astros are World Series champions. Now, you can celebrate with team gear - just like the players - thanks to Fanatics. The site is offering free shipping on all order of more than $24 with the promo code 24SHIP. Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the...
