ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Houston Astros World Series Parade of Champions

HOUSTON – For the second time in five years, Houston is celebrating an Astros World Series championship with a parade through the streets of downtown. Check out the sights and scenes of the parade below and our special live coverage on KPRC 2 and the KPRC 2+ livestream.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Houston Astros Defeat Philadelphia Phillies in 6 Games to Win 2022 World Series

Houston won 4-1 on Saturday at Minute Maid Park In the words of Beyonce, "Houston, Texas Baby!" The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies during Game 6 of the 2022 World Series. Houston won 4-1 on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. Before Saturday's game, the series went back and forth throughout its 6 games, with Philadelphia taking Game 1 before Houston tied the series in the second match. Philadelphia retook the series lead in the third game before Houston pulled out the next two wins. RELATED: Astros' Justin...
HOUSTON, TX
Q92

Q92

Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kqvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy