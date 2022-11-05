ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtoninformer.com

Maryland Democrats Sweep All Statewide Posts and Maintain Majorities

Wes Moore officially made history as the first Black governor of Maryland, and one of only three elected in American history. Moore won through strong performances in Prince George’s, Charles, Montgomery, Howard, Baltimore City and Baltimore County and a narrow victory in Anne Arundel County. In Talbot, Kent and Frederick County, Moore is currently only a few percentage points behind Cox.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy