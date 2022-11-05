Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Related
cuse.com
Syracuse to Face Local Foe Colgate Thursday
Syracuse returns to action Thursday night against local in-state foe Colgate (1-0) at 7 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange (1-0) are coming off a season-opening win over Stony Brook, 79-56, in Felisha Legette-Jack's debut as head coach at her alma mater. Thursday's game will be streamed live...
cuse.com
Field Hockey Set for Quarterfinal Clash
No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 7 Princeton: Friday | Nov. 11 | 2:30 p.m. | College Park, Md. | Field Hockey and Women's Lacrosse Complex. It's another berth in the NCAA Tournament as the No. 8 Syracuse Orange head to College Park for a neutral-site showdown against No. 7 Princeton, a rematch from early September. Syracuse makes their 16th berth in the Tournament, facing the Ivy League Champion Tigers.
cuse.com
#3 Syracuse, #11 Virginia Set For ACC Semifinals
Game Details: Wednesday, November 9, Syracuse, N.Y., 5 p.m. SYRACUSE, N.Y. – No. 2 seed Syracuse men's soccer hosts an Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Semifinal for the first time in program history on Wednesday, Nov. 9 against the No. 3 seed Virginia. The contest kicks off at 5 p.m. and is being televised nationally on ACC Network. Gates open at 4 p.m. and tickets are $10 for the general public, $5 for youth ages under 18 and senior citizens, and free for Syracuse students with a valid Syracuse University ID.
cuse.com
5 Things to Know: Syracuse vs. Florida State
Syracuse hosts Florida State on Saturday in the Dome finale, here's five things to know about the matchup:. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to celebrate members of the Orange football program who are playing in their final Dome game as part of a pregame ceremony. 'Cuse seniors who are exhausting eligibility, as well as some draft eligible underclassmen who will have impending decisions after the season and are potentially playing in their final game, will be honored.
cuse.com
Orange Newcomers: Chris Bell
It's a new-look Syracuse men's basketball team heading in Jim Boeheim's 47th season leading the Orange. With six freshmen joining a core of veterans and a transfer, there is new athleticism and energy around the program. In this series we get to know some of these new faces. In this...
cuse.com
Johnson and Thompson Garner CHA Honors
Juniors Hannah Johnson and Sarah Thompson are the College Hockey America Defenseman and Forward of the Week, respectively, for their performance in a weekend sweep of Lindenwood. Both Johnson and Thompson are regulars on Syracuse's power play and penalty kill units. The Orange rank seventh nationally in power play goals and are tied for first in shorthanded goals.
cuse.com
Orange Soar Over Mountain Hawks
Syracuse (1-0) opened its 121st campaign with a victory over Lehigh (0-1), 90-72, on Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The win marked the 18th time in the last 19 tries that the Orange have recorded a victory in its season starter. The triumph came in the first outing...
cuse.com
Orange Host Seminoles in Dome Finale
Syracuse fans have one last chance to see the Orange in action at the JMA Wireless Dome when they host Florida State on Saturday at 8 p.m. It's Senior Day at the Dome and those playing their last home contest will be honored in a pregame ceremony and, in what has become a tradition under head coach Dino Babers, will take part in a Senior Walk postgame.
cuse.com
Americu Jim Boeheim Show Starts Nov. 9
The 2022-23 version of the AmeriCU Jim Boeheim Radio Shows begins on Wednesday, November 9, at 7:00 p.m. Carrabba's Italian Grill, in Fayetteville, N.Y. at 550 Towne Drive, is the host location of the show. Matt Park, the long-time Voice of the Orange," will co-host the show with the Hall...
cuse.com
Former Syracuse AD Crouthamel Passes Away
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Former Syracuse University Athletics Director Jake Crouthamel passed away this morning at the age of 84. His influence was felt in all aspects of athletics. He facilitatied conference play in the BIG EAST for all sports, opened the famously-known Carrier Dome in 1980, upgraded facilities for student-athletes and department staff, and hired and retained national championship coaches in John Desko, Dick MacPherson, Roy Simmons Jr. and Jim Boeheim. Crouthamel embodied great success for Syracuse Athletics. The legacy he leaves behind is expansive. He will forever be Orange.
cuse.com
Orange Picked for Back-to-Back Prime Time Games
Syracuse is set for back-to-back primetime games after the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that 'Cuse will occupy the 8 p.m. ACCN timeslot for the second week in a row when the team travels to Wake Forest on Nov. 19. The Orange host Florida State in the Dome finale this Saturday...
Comments / 0