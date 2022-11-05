Syracuse hosts Florida State on Saturday in the Dome finale, here's five things to know about the matchup:. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to celebrate members of the Orange football program who are playing in their final Dome game as part of a pregame ceremony. 'Cuse seniors who are exhausting eligibility, as well as some draft eligible underclassmen who will have impending decisions after the season and are potentially playing in their final game, will be honored.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO