Billings police investigating South Side homicide
The crash happened at 11:49 p.m. Saturday and two suspects fled the scene. The driver was transported to a hospital where he was declared deceased.
KULR8
Man who crashed into parked car in Billings found to have been shot
BILLINGS, Mont. - A driver who crashed into a parked car was found to have been shot and was declared deceased Saturday night. Around 11:49 pm, Billings police responded to 200 S 29th St. for a car that crashed into a parked car. Police found the driver had been shot,...
Homicide on S 29th Street In Billings, Two Suspects On The Loose
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter, around 11:49 PM last night, Billings Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a parked car. On arrival, BPD discovered the driver had been shot. BPD had the victim transported to an area hospital, where the victim was declared deceased. We'll...
NBCMontana
Billing family found safe, MEPA canceled
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Rhearae Newholy and her children, Rayben, Traya, and Jason has been canceled. The family has been located and is safe. The Billings Police Department thanks you for your assistance.
Double-Whammy For Manny’s? Billings Sports Bar Broken Into Twice
On Facebook Today, I came across a post from Kayla Navarro. Kayla is the General Manager for Manny's Sports and Entertainment Bar on the west end, and she shared that Manny's had been broken into yesterday around 6 AM. A Double-Whammy At Manny's. According to Kayla, the first break in...
On Nov. 4, 2017, gunshots rang out at the old Big Bear Sports Center
For the last couple of days at the Billings Police barn, about 35 received training with first responder mental heath.
KULR8
Suspect flees after robbery at Holiday gas station in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect fled the scene of a robbery at a Holiday gas station in the 700 block of South 20th Street in Billings Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Sgt. Peterson with the Billings Police Department told Nonstop Local the suspect stole small fundraising buckets. The victim received minor...
yourbigsky.com
Yellowstone Co. cold case: Corina Lydia Contreraz
On December 22, 1977, the body of 16-year-old Corina Lydia Contreraz was found on the corner of Pryor Creek road and Indian Creek Road, near the 1-90 interchange. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been trying to solve this cold case for over 40 years. Contreraz’s body was found...
'24 years later and it's still raw': Billings woman reflects on 1998 cold case
For about a year, Lillethun has been presenting with the Montana Department of Corrections Victim Impact Panels, a program designed to build empathy and reduce recidivism among felony offenders.
Motorcyclist injured after hitting train in Billings
This happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night on King Avenue West about a block east of Daniel Street.
Fire destroys home south of Molt
Sheriff’s officials suspect the fire was sparked by an electrical problem, but the cause remains under investigation.
[Breaking] Another Motorcyclist Killed in Billings on Broadwater Ave
This just in from the Billings Police Department, a motorcyclist has been killed on the 2000 block of Broadwater Avenue. Broadwater is closed from 19th to 21st, and the Billings Police Department asks you to take an alternative route, and expect delays. This article will be updated as more information...
Laurel Outlook
The Laurel Police Department has issued a formal statement regarding the incident that occurred on 3rd Avenue Thursday evening.
“On 11-3-22 at 1720 hours the Laurel Police Department responded to a residence on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue to the report of a shooting. The victim reported that she had arrived at the property and was fired at from the residence. The victim was not struck and was not transported to the hospital. Please be advised at this time, the suspect is in custody. He is being charged with Partner Family Member Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Criminal Mischief and will be remanded to YCDF. No further information is available at this time.”
New businesses coming to Billings; five replacing old Big Bear store
It's an exciting time for Billings shoppers, as several nationally known franchises are making their way to the Magic City.
DEA Agent Talks About Drug Incident at Billings West High School
Was it a drug overdose incident? Was fentanyl involved? Those are questions we have been fielding. What we do know is that two Billings West High School students in Montana were hospitalized after ingesting drugs. Josh Rath shared the news Wednesday that the Billings Police Department confirmed that two students...
Awesome Tiny Home Village Planned for Downtown Billings in 2023
Rental rates have climbed dramatically in Billings in recent years, keeping pace with the skyrocketing price of real estate in the Magic City. It's becoming more and more difficult to find affordable housing. The struggle is very real for lots of people, but imagine if you are someone who is...
Montana National Guard 1063rd Holds Change of Command Ceremony in Billings
The incoming commander, Lt. David Morris, lives in Bozeman and works as a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.
Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?
Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple new locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what they'd like to see come to their town, the answer is often Chick-fil-A.
Two Students Hospitalized After Using Drugs At Billings West High
According to the Billings Police Department, today around 8:21 AM, BPD School Recourse Officers responded to a complaint of three 14-year-old students overdosing after ingesting a substance. Two students were transported by "medical" for treatment, and one was released to their parental guardian. After an initial investigation, the students appeared...
KULR8
36th Annual Holiday Food and Gift Festival in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Get ready for the biggest holiday gift shopping event of the season, Saturday, November 12th from 9am- 5pm and Sunday, November 13th from 10am-4pm at the MetraPark Expo Center. Over 200 vendors showcase their marvelous wares with metal art, woodwork, photography, pottery, handmade toys, jewelry, artwork, specialty...
103.7 The Hawk
Billings, MT
