103.7 The Hawk

Homicide on S 29th Street In Billings, Two Suspects On The Loose

According to the Billings Police Department Twitter, around 11:49 PM last night, Billings Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a parked car. On arrival, BPD discovered the driver had been shot. BPD had the victim transported to an area hospital, where the victim was declared deceased. We'll...
NBCMontana

Billing family found safe, MEPA canceled

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Rhearae Newholy and her children, Rayben, Traya, and Jason has been canceled. The family has been located and is safe. The Billings Police Department thanks you for your assistance.
KULR8

Suspect flees after robbery at Holiday gas station in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect fled the scene of a robbery at a Holiday gas station in the 700 block of South 20th Street in Billings Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Sgt. Peterson with the Billings Police Department told Nonstop Local the suspect stole small fundraising buckets. The victim received minor...
yourbigsky.com

Yellowstone Co. cold case: Corina Lydia Contreraz

On December 22, 1977, the body of 16-year-old Corina Lydia Contreraz was found on the corner of Pryor Creek road and Indian Creek Road, near the 1-90 interchange. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been trying to solve this cold case for over 40 years. Contreraz’s body was found...
Laurel Outlook

The Laurel Police Department has issued a formal statement regarding the incident that occurred on 3rd Avenue Thursday evening.

“On 11-3-22 at 1720 hours the Laurel Police Department responded to a residence on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue to the report of a shooting. The victim reported that she had arrived at the property and was fired at from the residence. The victim was not struck and was not transported to the hospital. Please be advised at this time, the suspect is in custody. He is being charged with Partner Family Member Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Criminal Mischief and will be remanded to YCDF. No further information is available at this time.”
XL Country 100.7

Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?

Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple new locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what they'd like to see come to their town, the answer is often Chick-fil-A.
103.7 The Hawk

Two Students Hospitalized After Using Drugs At Billings West High

According to the Billings Police Department, today around 8:21 AM, BPD School Recourse Officers responded to a complaint of three 14-year-old students overdosing after ingesting a substance. Two students were transported by "medical" for treatment, and one was released to their parental guardian. After an initial investigation, the students appeared...
KULR8

36th Annual Holiday Food and Gift Festival in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Get ready for the biggest holiday gift shopping event of the season, Saturday, November 12th from 9am- 5pm and Sunday, November 13th from 10am-4pm at the MetraPark Expo Center. Over 200 vendors showcase their marvelous wares with metal art, woodwork, photography, pottery, handmade toys, jewelry, artwork, specialty...
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

