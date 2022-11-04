The specter of criminal charges against Donald Trump will reemerge as the midterm elections conclude and the former president seemingly moves toward a new presidential bid. The Department of Justice is investigating the former president related to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and separately conducted an unprecedented FBI raid of Trump’s Florida resort home of Mar-a-Lago in August. It is not yet known whether the Biden DOJ will charge Trump, although if such charges are incoming, they may have been delayed until after the Senate and House races finish to avoid the perception of interfering in the election.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO