Washington Examiner

Musk announces bans for Twitter impersonators after celebrities mock him

Elon Musk announced that Twitter would suspend accounts that engage in impersonation after multiple celebrities attempted to mock the billionaire. Musk tweeted the update to the company's content moderation on Sunday. The ban arose after several actors, including Kathy Griffin and Sarah Silverman, changed their profiles to impersonate Musk to mock him. The decision arises days after Musk promised to delay company content moderation decisions by several weeks.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ex-staffer goes off on Trump, 'does not care about helping Republicans'

Following reports that former President Donald Trump could announce his 2024 candidacy as early as Monday evening, former Trump administration White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin slammed her ex-boss, claiming, "He does not care about helping Republicans." Griffin, now a host on The View, told her co-hosts,...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Kathy Griffin suspended from Twitter for mocking Elon Musk

Comedian Kathy Griffin was suspended from Twitter for impersonating Elon Musk. The suspension comes after Griffin changed her Twitter page title to “Elon Musk” in violation of the site’s new policy prohibiting users from impersonating others without using a “parody” tag. Musk, who took control...
Washington Examiner

Trump mocks Nancy Pelosi following attack on her husband Paul

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly taunted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) while mocking Democrats' midterm prospects at a rally Sunday in Florida. The 45th president made the comments at his Sunday campaign event in Miami, Florida, where he stumped for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. His remarks come just two days after Paul Pelosi, the House speaker's elderly husband, was released from the hospital following a violent, late-night assault in Pelosi's San Francisco, California, home. The 82-year-old venture capitalist required surgery for wounds from the hammer attack, which has been widely condemned by most major political leaders.
MIAMI, FL
Washington Examiner

Specter of Trump criminal charges reemerges as presidential run looms

The specter of criminal charges against Donald Trump will reemerge as the midterm elections conclude and the former president seemingly moves toward a new presidential bid. The Department of Justice is investigating the former president related to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and separately conducted an unprecedented FBI raid of Trump’s Florida resort home of Mar-a-Lago in August. It is not yet known whether the Biden DOJ will charge Trump, although if such charges are incoming, they may have been delayed until after the Senate and House races finish to avoid the perception of interfering in the election.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Obama must've forgotten when Black Panthers intimidated voters and blocked poll watchers in Philly

Former President Barack Obama took to the stage on Saturday night to warn the crowd of the dangers of political rhetoric. While not identifying any person or group in particular, it was evident that he meant the Republicans. He brought up the dangers of people standing outside voting booths armed to try to intimidate voters. Yet, Obama was singing a different tune in 2008 when the New Black Panther Party did this very same thing in Philadelphia. They harassed voters, verbally threatened poll watchers trying to enter, and called white voters "crackers" and "white devils."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

One in 3 CNN exit poll respondents 'angry' at the state of the nation

In every election, exit polls are always fallible, and as mail-in and absentee voting comprises a growing share of ballots, exit polling captures even less of the totality of overall voter opinion. However, if CNN's first exit polls prove at all accurate, the midterm elections will not wind up a red wave; they'll be a crimson blood bath.
Washington Examiner

America's decline has to be by design

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele ruffled a lot of feathers when he declared in a March Twitter post, “The most powerful country in the world is falling so fast, that it makes you rethink what are the real reasons. ... Something so big and powerful can’t be destroyed so quickly, unless the enemy comes from within.”

Comments / 0

