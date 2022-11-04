Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Musk announces bans for Twitter impersonators after celebrities mock him
Elon Musk announced that Twitter would suspend accounts that engage in impersonation after multiple celebrities attempted to mock the billionaire. Musk tweeted the update to the company's content moderation on Sunday. The ban arose after several actors, including Kathy Griffin and Sarah Silverman, changed their profiles to impersonate Musk to mock him. The decision arises days after Musk promised to delay company content moderation decisions by several weeks.
Musk considers putting Twitter behind paywall after advertisers pull away
Elon Musk is considering implementing a paywall on Twitter as a way to generate revenue after several major corporations temporarily paused their advertising campaigns.
SEE IT: Kathy Griffin mocked with ‘greatest meme ever’ over Twitter suspension
Kathy Griffin is being mocked after she was suspended from Twitter for impersonating Elon Musk.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ex-staffer goes off on Trump, 'does not care about helping Republicans'
Following reports that former President Donald Trump could announce his 2024 candidacy as early as Monday evening, former Trump administration White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin slammed her ex-boss, claiming, "He does not care about helping Republicans." Griffin, now a host on The View, told her co-hosts,...
Washington Examiner
Philadelphia, under pressure from GOP, adopts vote-counting change that will delay results
PHILADELPHIA — City officials in Philadelphia bowed to Republican pressure early Tuesday, reinstating a laborious, time-consuming process to catch double votes that will almost assuredly delay the city's ballot count totals beyond election night. Philadelphia officials emphasized on Tuesday that the step was brought on by GOP litigation. The...
Washington Examiner
Kathy Griffin suspended from Twitter for mocking Elon Musk
Comedian Kathy Griffin was suspended from Twitter for impersonating Elon Musk. The suspension comes after Griffin changed her Twitter page title to “Elon Musk” in violation of the site’s new policy prohibiting users from impersonating others without using a “parody” tag. Musk, who took control...
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 live: 'Suspicious items' prompt major police response to Kari Lake campaign HQ
Police warned election officials of a "bomb scare" at an early voting site, according to the New York City Board of Elections. Emergency protocols were initiated immediately and staff along with a handful of voters were escorted out safely, the board said Sunday on Twitter around 12:44 p.m. Within 20...
Washington Examiner
Trump mocks Nancy Pelosi following attack on her husband Paul
Former President Donald Trump repeatedly taunted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) while mocking Democrats' midterm prospects at a rally Sunday in Florida. The 45th president made the comments at his Sunday campaign event in Miami, Florida, where he stumped for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. His remarks come just two days after Paul Pelosi, the House speaker's elderly husband, was released from the hospital following a violent, late-night assault in Pelosi's San Francisco, California, home. The 82-year-old venture capitalist required surgery for wounds from the hammer attack, which has been widely condemned by most major political leaders.
Washington Examiner
Judge bashes Trump's pick for Michigan secretary of state for 'false flag' election claims
A judge in Detroit, Michigan, dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Republican candidate running for secretary of state that sought to block absentee ballots from being counted in the 2022 midterm election, bashing her legal bid as a "false flag of election law violations and corruption." Judge Timothy Kenny blasted...
Washington Examiner
Specter of Trump criminal charges reemerges as presidential run looms
The specter of criminal charges against Donald Trump will reemerge as the midterm elections conclude and the former president seemingly moves toward a new presidential bid. The Department of Justice is investigating the former president related to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and separately conducted an unprecedented FBI raid of Trump’s Florida resort home of Mar-a-Lago in August. It is not yet known whether the Biden DOJ will charge Trump, although if such charges are incoming, they may have been delayed until after the Senate and House races finish to avoid the perception of interfering in the election.
Washington Examiner
Obama must've forgotten when Black Panthers intimidated voters and blocked poll watchers in Philly
Former President Barack Obama took to the stage on Saturday night to warn the crowd of the dangers of political rhetoric. While not identifying any person or group in particular, it was evident that he meant the Republicans. He brought up the dangers of people standing outside voting booths armed to try to intimidate voters. Yet, Obama was singing a different tune in 2008 when the New Black Panther Party did this very same thing in Philadelphia. They harassed voters, verbally threatened poll watchers trying to enter, and called white voters "crackers" and "white devils."
Washington Examiner
One in 3 CNN exit poll respondents 'angry' at the state of the nation
In every election, exit polls are always fallible, and as mail-in and absentee voting comprises a growing share of ballots, exit polling captures even less of the totality of overall voter opinion. However, if CNN's first exit polls prove at all accurate, the midterm elections will not wind up a red wave; they'll be a crimson blood bath.
Washington Examiner
America's decline has to be by design
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele ruffled a lot of feathers when he declared in a March Twitter post, “The most powerful country in the world is falling so fast, that it makes you rethink what are the real reasons. ... Something so big and powerful can’t be destroyed so quickly, unless the enemy comes from within.”
Recalls, emails, and leaks: Inside the scorched-earth battle to be San Francisco’s district attorney
The battle to be San Francisco's district attorney has gotten ugly since the recall of soft-on-crime predecessor Chesa Boudin — and voters will now have their say to cap off a bitter campaign waged by four main candidates.
Comments / 2