SPOKANE, Wash. – The county was tabulating 92 ballots a minute, roughly 5500 an hour, as of Friday. Friday alone, close to 6200 ballots came in. Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said the county is doing well for a midterm election. “Turn out right now is amazing,” Dalton said. Nancy Bilbao is observing the vote counting process, she’s a member of the Republican Party and says this was a great learning experience. “I’ve learned how the whole process works,” Bilbao said. “It’s so smooth, it seems very smooth to me, it’s a well-operated machine I think.” Bilbao has been observing hundreds of votes being counted, it’s common for both parties to have representatives present during that process- As of Friday, the county currently had 30% turnout, a number that was growing with every minute. “We are probably going to clear 70% by the time we finished tabulating all the ballots,” Dalton said. The county usually has about 85% turnout for presidential elections. “75% for a mid-term is excellent,” Dalton said. Dalton explained media coverage, advertisements, and the names on the ballot usually fuel turnout. This year, the race for senate has been a premier race. Heading into the homestretch, both candidates have over about $1 million on hand that could be used for more advertisements. As for those results, Dalton said you’re probably going to have to wait a few days for the final numbers. “Forget about Tuesday night results because that’s gonna be less than half of the ballots that will eventually be counted, it’s going to be Friday before the vast majority of all the ballots that are valid are processed and counted,” Dalton said. As for Bilbao, who’s watching and observing, if you don’t vote, “well then don’t complain.”

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO