KREM
Hayden Hatten shines, ties program record with four receiving touchdowns as Idaho defeats EWU 48-16
MOSCOW, Idaho — Eastern Washington led 3-0 after its first drive of the game, after that, it was all Idaho as the Vandals trounced EWU 48-16 at the Kibbie Dome today. If you missed the first half today, you missed history as Idaho redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hayden Hatten had four receiving touchdowns to tie a program record for most touchdown receptions in a single game.
KHQ Right Now
Key matchup: Wings help carry Gonzaga, North Florida offenses in season opener
North Florida and Gonzaga return a number of experienced players, presenting several quality options for the game’s key matchup. It could be how North Florida’s forward tandem of Jadyn Parker and Jonathan Aybar, who will likely take turns defending Drew Timme, deal with GU’s All-American. The guard...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Behind second-half surge, Gonzaga notches exhibition win over WWU
For the first five minutes of Friday’s exhibition, the Gonzaga women’s basketball team looked all the part of a group that hadn’t played an opponent in seven months. Down 9-4 to Division II Western Washington after five minutes, the Zags were 0-for-6 on field goal attempts and had only scored from free throws.
Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital
BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.
North Idaho tire and auto repair shops getting busy as snow approaches
HAYDEN, Idaho — It's just been a few days since the last jack-o-lantern candles have been blown out, and Old Man Winter made his first appearance. Friday morning snowfall meant tire and auto shops were packed with customers seeking to exchange their summer treads for winter studs, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Coeur d'Alene community mourns loss of revered judge
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press:. Whether he was viewed as a tough-as-nails judge or revered as a community servant with a heart for kids, retired Judge Eugene "Gene" Marano is a name known in many North Idaho households.
'I felt the house shake' | How Friday's windstorm impacted North Idaho residents
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Just before going to bed about 10 p.m. Friday, George Sayler looked out the window that offers a view of Lake Coeur d’Alene, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. His attention, though, was on the two ponderosa pines that stood more than...
This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families
A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Among Idaho's Seven Most Beautiful Cities, According to WorldAtlas
LEWISTON - The city of Lewiston has been named one of the seven most beautiful cities in Idaho, according to Worldatlas.com. The website compiled a list of the seven most beautiful Idaho cities that are "must see." Lewiston was joined on the list by Garden City, Idaho Falls, Ketchum, Pocatello,...
inlander.com
A longtime Spokane cannabis retailer expands south for the lounges, reusable packages and low taxes
With three locations around Spokane, Cinder has long been one of the region's most prominent cannabis retailers. Last month, the company opened a fourth store in a city distant from the Inland Northwest: Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Inlander spoke with owner Justin Peterson and Chief Operating Officer Ted Robinson about...
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Come grab a slice at these fave local pizza spots
Pizza is a staple favorite go-to meal. Spokane’s food scene puts pizza high up on its list. Here are some go-to spots that are a must when just having one slice or an entire pie. Wooden City Spokane:. 821 W. Riverside Ave. Spokane, WA 9920. Hours: Sunday-Thursday 4-9:30 p.m.,...
KHQ Right Now
School closures on Nov. 4
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
Friday night windstorm results in damage at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday night’s windstorm in the Inland Northwest created a lot of damage in the area, including Camp Hope in Spokane. According to Camp Hope’s Facebook Page, Julie Garcia, the executive director for Jewels Helping Hands, and her husband Jason Green were at Camp Hope from 6:15 p.m. Friday night to early Saturday morning to help clean up...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County on track for strong turnout for midterm election
SPOKANE, Wash. – The county was tabulating 92 ballots a minute, roughly 5500 an hour, as of Friday. Friday alone, close to 6200 ballots came in. Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said the county is doing well for a midterm election. “Turn out right now is amazing,” Dalton said. Nancy Bilbao is observing the vote counting process, she’s a member of the Republican Party and says this was a great learning experience. “I’ve learned how the whole process works,” Bilbao said. “It’s so smooth, it seems very smooth to me, it’s a well-operated machine I think.” Bilbao has been observing hundreds of votes being counted, it’s common for both parties to have representatives present during that process- As of Friday, the county currently had 30% turnout, a number that was growing with every minute. “We are probably going to clear 70% by the time we finished tabulating all the ballots,” Dalton said. The county usually has about 85% turnout for presidential elections. “75% for a mid-term is excellent,” Dalton said. Dalton explained media coverage, advertisements, and the names on the ballot usually fuel turnout. This year, the race for senate has been a premier race. Heading into the homestretch, both candidates have over about $1 million on hand that could be used for more advertisements. As for those results, Dalton said you’re probably going to have to wait a few days for the final numbers. “Forget about Tuesday night results because that’s gonna be less than half of the ballots that will eventually be counted, it’s going to be Friday before the vast majority of all the ballots that are valid are processed and counted,” Dalton said. As for Bilbao, who’s watching and observing, if you don’t vote, “well then don’t complain.”
KXLY
More snow overnight before the cold moves in – Matt
Snow has kept falling in Okanogan County today, getting up close to a foot of snow as of 4 p.m. The snow spreads further east tonight across all of our northern counties where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect tonight and tomorrow. Heavy snow will continue to fall with up to an additional 12 inches in Okanogan County, 4-6 inches in Stevens, Ferry, and Pend Oreille Counties, and 6-8 inches in Boundary and Bonner counties.
#4ThePeople: Spokane County Democrats holding Election Night gathering
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Democrats are hosting an Election Night gathering on Election Night, Nov. 8, from 7-11 p.m. at the auditorium at Riverside Place. Democratic and progressive candidates officials, volunteers, donors and other supporters are invited to the gathering. Here are the following candidates and officials that will be going to the gathering on Election Night. Candidates:...
Yes, you have to pay speed zone camera tickets in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Red light and speed zone cameras are a point of controversy across the nation. Police say they’re effective in reducing crashes and getting people to slow down around kids, but some drivers question if they are legal. Several viewers reached out to the KREM 2...
FOX 28 Spokane
Storm brings on power outages in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.- As stormy weather continues, power outages are starting to hit the region. Here is a map of power outages throughout the city. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 7:57 a.m. Avista:. Customers impacted: 1,313To view the outage map, click here. Inland Power. Customers impacted: 388To view the outage map,...
