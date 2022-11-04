Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS — Hopkinsville At Calloway County Jamboree
This past Saturday in the Murray CFSB Center, the 8th District Hopkinsville Tigers were one of several teams to scrimmage throughout the afternoon. Without several starters due to football obligations, Anthony Babb and his staff instead got a good look at several key pieces who should get a chance to help propel for a district — and, perhaps — a Second Region title.
yoursportsedge.com
Strong Day on the Mat Gives Hopkins Central Region Cheer Title
Hopkins County Central High School took first place at the region cheer competition held Saturday at Owensboro High School. Hopkins Central won first place in the game day large squad division, scoring 98.2 points which was the highest score given by the judges in all divisions Saturday. They finished 3.5 points better than second place Henderson County.
yoursportsedge.com
Madisonville Claims 9th Straight Region Title
Madisonville-North Hopkins claimed the region title in the All-Girls Small squad competition Saturday at the region cheer competition held at Owensboro High School. Madisonville scored a total of 82.45, finishing 10 points higher than second-place Lyon County. It’s the nine straight small squad region win for the Maroons. Madisonville...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Cheerleaders Headed to State
Hopkinsville High School is taking a cheerleading team to the state competition for the first time in several years following a second-place finish Saturday at the region competition at Owensboro. Hopkinsville finished six points behind first-place Marshall County in the game-day small division. By virtue of their second-place finish, Hopkinsville...
yoursportsedge.com
Short-Handed Tigers Drop Scrimmages at Calloway Jamboree (w/PHOTOS)
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville Boys’ Basketball at Calloway Jamboree.
Following General Election results in Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – You can find the latest election results for the November 8 General Election in Muhlenberg County on this page. You can find more statewide results on our Kentucky results page.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville, Christian County thank veterans
Rain canceled this year’s Hopkinsville Veterans Honor Parade, but a good crowd still gathered in the War Memorial Building to thank those who have served and preserved freedom for us all. Mayor Wendell Lynch and Judge-Executive Steve Tribble read a proclamation for Veterans Day, with the mayor thanking the...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville football playoff picture: Who’s left after opening round of playoffs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The high school football postseason kicked off this past week, and after the initial round of the playoffs, only one Montgomery County team remains: Clarksville High School. Clarksville Academy, Northeast High and Fort Campbell High all fell short of advancing to the next round...
lite987whop.com
Jesse Wayne Sallee
(Age 56, of La Fayette) No service will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Steven Means
(63, Christian County) Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Peaceful Meadows Cemetery. Visitation from 10 a.m. until the service hour.
whopam.com
Woman, infant injured in Parkway accident
A mother and infant were injured in a single-vehicle accident Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. The Christian County Sheriff’s Department report says 31-year old Sagar Patel of Clarksville was southbound near the 8 mile-marker when his car went off the right shoulder of the road and flipped multiple times.
wkdzradio.com
Allensville Woman Killed In Todd County Head-On Crash
An Allensville woman was killed in a wreck on Guthrie Road in Todd County Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say 92-year-old Maggie Andrews was northbound at the 3000 block of Guthrie Road when for an unknown reason her car entered the southbound lane and hit a truck driven by 37-year-old Rafael Olvera Perez of Louisville.
lite987whop.com
Ruth M. Evans
(Age 93, of South Sunset Circle) Funeral service will be Wednesday November 9th at 10am at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3pm to 7pm at Lamb Funeral Home.
'It’s another day to dream': Multiple winning tickets sold in Kentucky as Powerball jackpot soars to $1.9B
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though no one took home Saturday night’s historic Powerball prize, now worth $1.9 billion, there were four big winners in Kentucky. Kentucky Lottery officials said two tickets sold in Benton and Midway matched all five white ball numbers but no Powerball. Those tickets won the game’s second prize of $1 million. However, they said the Benton ticket added the Power Play feature and doubled their prize to $2 million.
WLWT 5
2 people from Kentucky win million dollar prizes on Powerball
While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
spectrumnews1.com
City of Owensboro responds to community concerns about a voting location not being used this year
OWENSBORO, Ky. -- The Owensboro Sports Center will not be used as a voting site this year. The sports center has previously served as a voting location for a neighborhood that has one of the highest concentrations of poverty in the city. It’s also home to a high rise for seniors and residents living with disabilities. This leaves the nearest voting location, Third Baptist Church, 1.4 miles away.
lite987whop.com
Local clerks ready for Election Day
Tuesday is General Election Day and local county clerks are hopeful for a good turnout with countywide races and two constitutional amendments on the ballot. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. across Kentucky Tuesday and anyone standing in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
lite987whop.com
Robert Earl Freeman
Funeral services will be Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home, in Cadiz, KY. Burial will follow in Freeman Cemetery in Cadiz, KY.
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
wpsdlocal6.com
KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County reopens following crash
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — KY 139/Princeton Road is blocked near the 24 mile marker in northern Trigg County to allow recovery of a semi that rolled over earlier today. KY 139 is blocked immediately north of Tyler Road between KY 276/Blackhawk Road and KY 276/Hurricane Road. This is just south of the Trigg-Lyon-Caldwell County Line.
Comments / 0