ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
coveringthecorner.com

When the rain washes you clean

The family owns a quarter-season ticket package with the Cleveland Guardians. Mom’s idea, I think. She could not resist the energy and fun with which Francisco Lindor played in 2015. And so, we took the plunge and started buying single-game tickets in 2016. Pretty good year for that. In...
CLEVELAND, OH
mhscardinalnation.org

Mentor Wins Instant Classic Home Playoff Game

Advisor’s Note: Cardinal Nation is still growing as a staff, and so we don’t have a lot of sports reporters. Therefore, our sports coverage is limited – but we are trying. So please try to enjoy this account of the game from someone who literally knows nothing about football – columnist Sarah Blakemore.
MENTOR, OH
neosportsinsiders.com

Holy Name Rides 2nd Half Wave to Defeat Lutheran West

After convincing wins last week by both Lutheran West and Holy Name, they came together on Friday night. The matchup was a Regional Quarterfinal game with Holy Name as the 1 seed, and Lutheran West as the 8 seed. Both teams have built a tough defense throughout their respective seasons. Friday night’s matchup was set-up to be a low-scoring affair.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Bibb is right. It’s time for top-down changes at the Cleveland schools.

After reading Brent Larkin’s Nov. 6 column about Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Justin Bibb, the mayor of the city (”Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO”), I understand how the mayor feels about the progress the school system is making at this time. It is high time we have a change in the leadership of our system. No doubt, Mr. Gordon has taken the system as far as he can.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some delicious fried fish?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. Located on the westside, this restaurant offers fantastic fish fry on Fridays, when they offer perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. But if you don't come here on a Friday, you can always get their beer-battered cod sandwich. The batter is made with Corona beer, and the sandwich comes on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Tailgate 19 crew on Jim Brown

4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m....
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling Campaign

Marnita Robinson Three Way Fashion CampaignCourtesy of Marnita Robinson. Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland, Ohio, is not New York, and it is far from Paris, France, but regardless, this city has some gifted individuals who are models. A model is a person with a role to promote, display or advertise commercial products or to serve as a visual aid for people creating works of art or to pose for photography; they advertise clothing and participate in fashion shows. The industry recognizes ten kinds of models, fashion, commercial, fitness, promotional, parts, fit, glamour, print, swimsuit, lingerie, and runway models.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Truck plows through porch of Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on one stretch of West Boulevard in Cleveland say their patience is at the end of the road due to speeding cars and trucks on the I-90 exit ramp having repeatedly slammed into their homes and yards. On Saturday afternoon, Sherry Heart’s home in the...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy