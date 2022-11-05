Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces
Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/national/navajo-council-speaker-resigns-after-photo-surfaces/.
pinonpost.com
NM House Speaker Egolf does the unthinkable before Election Day
Far-left New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe), who is retiring after his current term ends, is weaponizing his political committee, “The Speaker Fund,” to viciously attack Republican state legislative candidates, specifically Greg Cunningham running against far-left state Rep. Joy Garratt (D-Bernalillo) in the Albuquerque-based District 29.
bernco.gov
New Mexico General Election Unofficial Results
Bernalillo County –Clerk Linda Stover announces that the reporting of unofficial results for the 2022 General Election will be held at the Voting Machine Warehouse. The Voting Machine Warehouse is located at 2400 Broadway SE and is situated inside a secure Bernalillo County complex. Media representatives are invited to text 505-250-0904 upon arrival and will be escorted to the designated area.
AdWeek
Albuquerque Station Denies Accusations Former Photographer Helped Current Governor Cheat in 2018 Debate
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Albuquerque, N.M. NBC affiliate KOB is denying accusations a former employee helped New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in a debate during the 2018 campaign.
KRQE News 13
More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico
More people registering as 'Decline to State' in New Mexico.
rrobserver.com
Biden lands in Albuquerque, slams Ronchetti and Republican party (includes video)
President Joe Biden at the rally in Albuquerque, Nov. 3.(Michaela Helean) With just days to the Nov. 8 mid-terms, President Joe Biden came to Albuquerque Thursday to rally support for Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and other Democratic party candidates. “You know, Michelle said she thinks she’s the smallest governor…but I...
Fact Check: Ronchetti’s ‘final pitch to voters’
*Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify a statistic cited in the ad. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — There are only a handful of days left for candidates in the race for the governor’s office, and it’s the last chance to make an impression on voters. In a recent ad Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s […]
KRQE News 13
BCSO search for suspect in assault with a deadly weapon
BCSO says the assault happened Friday at 1414 Bridge Blvd near the bus stop at the Bridge and 5 points intersection.
pinonpost.com
Dem lawmaker issues non-apology after gruesome comment about slain woman
After far-left state Rep. Liz Thomson (D-Bernalillo) made a gruesome comment about a 21-year-old Santa Fe woman’s brutal slaying, she issued a non-apology via Twitter late Wednesday. Piñon Post exclusively broke the story about Thomson’s comments. Grace Jennings appeared to have been fatally stabbed multiple times with...
rrobserver.com
Guns on the Streets: Straw buying happening ‘every single day’ in ABQ
A lapel video shows the moment before Omar Cueva used a gun his wife bought him to shoot a Las Cruces police officer in a close-quarters gunfight in February 2021 on Interstate 10 in Las Cruces. (Source: New Mexico State Police) They came from all walks of life, and dealt...
Daily Lobo
President Joe Biden visits Albuquerque in support of Michelle Lujan Grisham
On Thursday, Nov. 3, five days before election day, U.S. President Joe Biden visited Albuquerque to support New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the upcoming election against Republican candidate Mark Ronchetti as part of one of his last stops on the midterm campaign trail. The event had several speakers...
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque police search for suspects in 3 separate murders
Police are looking for Maria Acosta, Anthony McCrady, and Michael Kelly. Law enforcement said they need the public's help in finding the listed suspects.
pinonpost.com
Liz Thomson says woman’s brutal slaying could be ‘QANON’ distraction
On Monday, the Albuquerque Journal reported on the brutal slaying of 21-year-old Santa Fe woman Grace Jennings, who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times with a sword. Her neck “appeared to have injuries consistent with attempts to decapitate,” according to criminal complaints filed in the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
rrobserver.com
Authorities investigating fatal police shooting in NE ABQ
Law enforcement agencies investigate an overnight Albuquerque police shooting that left one person dead at Tramway near Menaul. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/ Albuquerque Journal) Albuquerque police officers responding to a crash early Saturday morning in Northeast Albuquerque shot and killed the vehicle’s driver after an officer saw what appeared to be a firearm, authorities said.
Neighborhood protests ABQ homeless camp planned for local church
Issues involving the homeless population pop up in Albuquerque frequently. Another one has been added to the ever-growing list.
krwg.org
Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office to resume reality show
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County officials are expected to sign off this week on the sheriff’s office participating in a reality show. The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday the county never formally approved a contract despite sheriff’s deputies being featured on “On Patrol: Live” since August. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the misstep last week and ceased involvement. A county spokeswoman, said the legal department is reviewing the contract and the county manager will likely sign off. The agency plans to resume filming this weekend. The program has drawn some controversy. A couple involved in a car crash complained that they did not want to be filmed.
KRQE News 13
State representative facing backlash over tweet
Clovis community debates about proposed abortion …. Abortion was the topic of the night in one New Mexico town. Tensions ran high at the Clovis City Commission as people packed the chambers to get in on the discussion.
KOAT 7
Homeless woman and Albuquerque property owner meet to discuss homeless crisis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Just three weeks ago, we met Doug Peterson at a downtown street corner. He is one of Albuquerque’s largest property owners. “Most of our properties that we own around Albuquerque, we have to clear people out every day who are trespassing,” Peterson said. While...
Albuquerque medic serves in Ukraine war, experiences attack against team
'Doc Jones' is originally from Albuquerque, and once he heard what was going on in Ukraine, he rushed over to help. Now, months into the war, his team is running on fumes, and supplies are running low.
KRQE Newsfeed: Chop shop arrest, Charges for killing friend, Storm exits, President Biden visits, River of Lights tickets
Friday’s Top Stories November 3: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers Residents unhappy with new developments planned for Tower Pond Park New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas Clovis community debates about proposed abortion ordinance What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10 New Mexico legal resources available through state website Nets […]
