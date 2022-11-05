ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County officials are expected to sign off this week on the sheriff’s office participating in a reality show. The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday the county never formally approved a contract despite sheriff’s deputies being featured on “On Patrol: Live” since August. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the misstep last week and ceased involvement. A county spokeswoman, said the legal department is reviewing the contract and the county manager will likely sign off. The agency plans to resume filming this weekend. The program has drawn some controversy. A couple involved in a car crash complained that they did not want to be filmed.

