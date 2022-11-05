ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Comments / 7

Related
KRQE News 13

Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces

Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/national/navajo-council-speaker-resigns-after-photo-surfaces/. Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces. Navajo council speaker resigns after photo surfaces. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/national/navajo-council-speaker-resigns-after-photo-surfaces/. NMSU hosts program teaching people how to grow food. NMSU hosts program teaching people how to grow food. ABQ BioPark offering $1 admission...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pinonpost.com

NM House Speaker Egolf does the unthinkable before Election Day

Far-left New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe), who is retiring after his current term ends, is weaponizing his political committee, “The Speaker Fund,” to viciously attack Republican state legislative candidates, specifically Greg Cunningham running against far-left state Rep. Joy Garratt (D-Bernalillo) in the Albuquerque-based District 29.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bernco.gov

New Mexico General Election Unofficial Results

Bernalillo County –Clerk Linda Stover announces that the reporting of unofficial results for the 2022 General Election will be held at the Voting Machine Warehouse. The Voting Machine Warehouse is located at 2400 Broadway SE and is situated inside a secure Bernalillo County complex. Media representatives are invited to text 505-250-0904 upon arrival and will be escorted to the designated area.
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico

More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in …. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Full...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti’s ‘final pitch to voters’

*Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify a statistic cited in the ad. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — There are only a handful of days left for candidates in the race for the governor’s office, and it’s the last chance to make an impression on voters. In a recent ad Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO search for suspect in assault with a deadly weapon

BCSO says the assault happened Friday at 1414 Bridge Blvd near the bus stop at the Bridge and 5 points intersection. BCSO search for suspect in assault with a deadly …. BCSO says the assault happened Friday at 1414 Bridge Blvd near the bus stop at the Bridge and 5 points intersection.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pinonpost.com

Dem lawmaker issues non-apology after gruesome comment about slain woman

After far-left state Rep. Liz Thomson (D-Bernalillo) made a gruesome comment about a 21-year-old Santa Fe woman’s brutal slaying, she issued a non-apology via Twitter late Wednesday. Piñon Post exclusively broke the story about Thomson’s comments. Grace Jennings appeared to have been fatally stabbed multiple times with...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police search for suspects in 3 separate murders

Police are looking for Maria Acosta, Anthony McCrady, and Michael Kelly. Law enforcement said they need the public’s help in finding the listed suspects. Albuquerque police search for suspects in 3 separate …. Police are looking for Maria Acosta, Anthony McCrady, and Michael Kelly. Law enforcement said they need...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pinonpost.com

Liz Thomson says woman’s brutal slaying could be ‘QANON’ distraction

On Monday, the Albuquerque Journal reported on the brutal slaying of 21-year-old Santa Fe woman Grace Jennings, who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times with a sword. Her neck “appeared to have injuries consistent with attempts to decapitate,” according to criminal complaints filed in the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Authorities investigating fatal police shooting in NE ABQ

Law enforcement agencies investigate an overnight Albuquerque police shooting that left one person dead at Tramway near Menaul. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/ Albuquerque Journal) Albuquerque police officers responding to a crash early Saturday morning in Northeast Albuquerque shot and killed the vehicle’s driver after an officer saw what appeared to be a firearm, authorities said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office to resume reality show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County officials are expected to sign off this week on the sheriff’s office participating in a reality show. The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday the county never formally approved a contract despite sheriff’s deputies being featured on “On Patrol: Live” since August. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the misstep last week and ceased involvement. A county spokeswoman, said the legal department is reviewing the contract and the county manager will likely sign off. The agency plans to resume filming this weekend. The program has drawn some controversy. A couple involved in a car crash complained that they did not want to be filmed.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

State representative facing backlash over tweet

Clovis community debates about proposed abortion …. Abortion was the topic of the night in one New Mexico town. Tensions ran high at the Clovis City Commission as people packed the chambers to get in on the discussion. River of Lights tickets to go on sale. A popular event in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Chop shop arrest, Charges for killing friend, Storm exits, President Biden visits, River of Lights tickets

Friday’s Top Stories November 3: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers Residents unhappy with new developments planned for Tower Pond Park New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas Clovis community debates about proposed abortion ordinance What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10 New Mexico legal resources available through state website Nets […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy