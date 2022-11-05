BOSTON -- Celtics fans don't have a massive traded player exception or future first-round picks to steal attention away from the team on the floor this season, but a different kind of exception has entered the chat. That would be a disabled player exception, which the Celtics received on Monday.The Celtics have been granted a $3.29 million DPE by the NBA after losing free agent signing Danilo Gallinari to a season-ending ACL injury over the summer. The amount is one-half of Gallinari's salary, and the Celtics must use the DPE by March 10.While the exception is an asset and a way...

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO