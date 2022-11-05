ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spurs Lose To Denver

The San Antonio Spurs came up short in their game against the Denver Nuggets on the road in the Mile High City. The Spurs lost on Saturday night 126-101. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 25 points. Devin Vassell added 20. The only other Spur to score in double-digits was Jakob Poeltl who dropped in 14 points.
Chris Broussard on Kyrie Irving: 'This Could Be His Last Season in the NBA'

Chris Broussard: “I think his career, not this season, but is in jeopardy going forward because if he doesn’t come off this stance I think this could be his last season in the NBA.”. Rob Parker: “I don’t think you’re crazy by making that statement. After a while,...
Raptors Smother Bulls, DeMar DeRozan With Impressive, Active Defense

10 observations: Raps smother Bulls with active defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Each new day in the NBA affords opportunity. And the Chicago Bulls, after falling 113-104 to the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, must use that opportunity to emphasize ball security and rebounding when they host the same team again in Chicago on Monday.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates

Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
Jay and Z Commercial Free 11/7/22

Jay and Zac lead off with the biggest takeaways from the Bucs big win vs the Rams along with your reaction, and look ahead to the matchup vs the Seahawks next week. We'll cover the latest news regarding USF and the firing of Jeff Scott. We'll have audio from One Buc and give out some Game Balls too!
Celtics receive a DPE for Danilo Gallinari

BOSTON -- Celtics fans don't have a massive traded player exception or future first-round picks to steal attention away from the team on the floor this season, but a different kind of exception has entered the chat. That would be a disabled player exception, which the Celtics received on Monday.The Celtics have been granted a $3.29 million DPE by the NBA after losing free agent signing Danilo Gallinari to a season-ending ACL injury over the summer. The amount is one-half of Gallinari's salary, and the Celtics must use the DPE by March 10.While the exception is an asset and a way...
Gregg Popovich speaks out on Josh Primo lawsuit

Gregg Popovich addressed the lawsuit involving the San Antonio Spurs and former player, Josh Primo Friday, and for a coach known for being extremely detail-oriented, he did not want to talk details. According to multiple media outlets, former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen has sued both Primo and the Spurs involving...
Josh McDaniels Is a Failure

The Las Vegas Raiders have now had two embarrassing losses in a row. Last week they got shut out by the New Orleans Saints and this week they blew a 17 point lead against the Jaguars. Ben Maller points out that what the Raiders thought they were getting from Josh McDaniels was just a lie.

