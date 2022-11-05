GALLERY: DMV high school football -- Playoffs begin in Md., regular season wraps up in Va.

Read full article on original website
MD public school football playoffs 1st round coverage
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coverage of Maryland teams in Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland. 4A – No. 5 seed Bowie at No. 4 seed Roosevelt 4A – No. 5 seed Bladensburg at No. 4 seed Einstein 4A/3A – No. 5 seed Springbrook at No. 4 seed Kennedy 4A/3A – No. 7 […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
WSLS
Virginia high school football playoff projections for fall 2022
ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve reached the end of the regular season of football and now it’s time for the playoffs. Instead of waiting for the VHSL to update its standings, we’ve used our model, which mimics their formula, to let you know who’s in, who’s out and what matchups we’ll be seeing next weekend.
WJLA
Ireland's Four Courts to hold fundraiser in northwest DC after fiery Arlington crash
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Officials with Irelands Four Courts are planning another fundraiser after a car crashed into a pub along Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia back in August. The second event is a benefit show set for Nov. 10 at Kelly's Irish Times in northwest D.C. Over the...
WJLA
Midterm Elections Guide | What DC, Maryland and Virginia voters need to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News has compiled a guide for voters in the DMV. Below is everything you need to know before casting your ballot for the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Guide for Maryland voters:. The General Election Day in Maryland is Nov. 8. Polling places will be...
Wes Moore, Aruna Miller visit churches for final campaign stops ahead of Election Day
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Election Day is just two days away and DC News Now is your local election headquarters. We’re tracking races up and down the DMV, but perhaps the biggest one? A decision for voters in Maryland and who they want as their next governor. It’s the final push […]
dcnewsnow.com
Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium location
The lease for FedEx Field is up in 2027. Local leaders in D.C. and Virginia are pushing for the Commanders to leave Maryland, while those in Prince George's County want it to stay. Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium …. The lease for FedEx Field is up in...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football First Round Playoffs Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania, but the playoffs have finally arrived. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Updates (10:55 PM)- Update (10:46 PM)- Update (9:40...
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets
A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WJLA
Race for Northern Virginia congressional seats heats up on last day of early voting
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — On the last day of early voting in Virginia and just three days before Tuesday's Election Day, candidates in two Northern Virginia congressional races, that are forecasted to be closely contested, ramped up their campaign efforts Saturday. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin stumped for the Republican...
UV Cavalier Daily
CYNN: Hung Cao is a bad pick for Virginia
Priding himself on his status as a Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee, Republican Hung Cao is running against Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th district of Virginia. Like many Republicans in Virginia, he is hoping to ride the wave of Republican victories from last November, when now-Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican candidates won numerous state offices after Virginia had been following a blue trend. Unsurprisingly, Cao is following Youngkin’s model, taking a more moderate approach when outlining his policies. But don’t be fooled by his moderate appearance. Cao’s platform encapsulates much of the tensions found within the Asian American community regarding anti-Blackness and interminority racism as it has continued to develop in the U.S. political sphere.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?
- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
talbotspy.org
Washington College Poll: Cox, Harris, and Cannabis Support High on the Eastern Shore
An early November opinion poll of the Eastern Shore’s 1st Congressional District finds voters trending to Republican candidates and sheds light on political divides. In contrast with statewide polling, likely Eastern Shore voters prefer Dan Cox (R) for Maryland governor over his opponent Wes Moore (D) by ten percentage points, 46% to 36%, in the race to succeed Republican Larry Hogan. The contest for the U.S. Senate seat held by Chris van Hollen (D) shows the incumbent trailing his opponent Chris Chaffe (R) by five percentage points 48% to 43%.
WJLA
Haven't registered to vote yet? What DMV voters can do on Nov. 8
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you haven't registered to vote yet ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, there's still time to make your voice heard in the DMV. Here's how to finagle same-day voter registration in D.C., Maryland and Virginia:. Washington, D.C. Who can same-day register?. If you’re unsure whether you’re...
WDBJ7.com
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A $1 million Powerball ticket was bought in Reston, in Fairfax County, for Wednesday’s drawing that did not produce a jackpot winner. The jackpot is now $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s...
Ocean City Today
Wes Moore provides glimpse into his ideas for Eastern Shore
This interview originally ran in the Aug. 27, 2021 issue of Ocean City Today. In lieu of a fresh interview with Wes Moore, which we were unable to obtain, we are re-running this interview with further editing. While in town for the 2021 Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention at...
FOX43.com
First snow of the season | Weather Rewind
CALIFORNIA, USA — It's Friday, and that means it's time for another Weather Rewind, where we take a look at some of the best weather video from the past week—with a twist. This week we're looking at another area in the U.S. that got its first snow of the season!
