Policy, politics and progressive commentary Culinary union member Angelica Landa Bonilla is one of tens of thousands of immigrants who have been naturalized in Nevada over the past several years and who will help determine the outcome of the midterms elections, according to a new report. The University of California’s U.S. Immigration Policy Center identified nearly 43,000 “newly naturalized” immigrants […] The post Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time appeared first on Nevada Current.

NEVADA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO