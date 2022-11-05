ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Jewish Nevada Hosts 2nd Annual 'Super Sunday' Celebration

Jewish Nevada is holding its annual "Super Sunday" celebration on November 6, 2022. The event had a phone-a-thon fundraiser and a community sock drive. It's going on until 3 p.m. at the Atlantis Resort & Casino. All proceeds from the organization's largest fundraiser of the year supports Jewish programs in...
Davidson Academy student represents Nevada in Washington DC

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Samantha Glover, a student at Davidson Academy in Reno, was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session July 23-30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Glover is one of two outstanding high school seniors from Nevada that were...
How is Southern Nevada dealing with disruptive poll watchers?

They’re known as “poll watchers” or “election observers.”. They’re self-appointed people whose professed goal is to observe and monitor elections without violating voter privacy or disrupting elections. Some say they’re watching to prevent election theft —the disproven claim that the election of Joe Biden was...
Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Culinary union member Angelica Landa Bonilla is one of tens of thousands of immigrants who have been naturalized in Nevada over the past several years and who will help determine the outcome of the midterms elections, according to a new report. The University of California’s U.S. Immigration Policy Center identified nearly 43,000 “newly naturalized” immigrants […] The post Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time appeared first on Nevada Current.
Former NDOC director demands $1 million from Nevada over his departure

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels is demanding $1 million from the state of Nevada over his departure. Daniels resigned in the wake of the escape of Porfirio Duarte-Herrerra in September. His resignation was requested by Governor Sisolak. In a letter to the...
Power outages reported as storm moves through northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 3,000 NV Energy customers were in the dark Monday morning as storm moved into northern Nevada. The utility had determined the cause of the outages, but they came as strong winds blew into the region. NV Energy hoped to have most power restored in the early morning hours.
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot

SUSANVILLE, Calif.. (KOLO) - Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Susanville that came up one number short of winning $1.6 billion. The purchaser, not identified yet by California Lottery officials, isn’t going away empty-handed. Three tickets sold in California for Saturday’s Powerball lottery had the five main lottery numbers – 28, 45, 53, 56 and 59 – but did not have the Powerball 20.
Rural economies program coming to Nevada

NEVADA (KOLO) - A program to add jobs, infrastructure, and build long term economic growth is being expanded to areas of rural Nevada, including Lyon County. The Rural Partners Network is a government program that partners with rural communities to provide resources towards these ends. How exactly it will do that was not expanded upon.
Heavy snowfall brings chain control to Nevada, California mountain passes

California - 267: Kings Beach to Northstar. 89: Tahoe City to Truckee. To check California freeway conditions, click here. Roughly 40 inches of snow is expected on Donner Summit over the next several days. Nevada - Geiger Grade: Veterans Parkway to US-50 I-580: Eastlake to US-395A (Washoe Valley) Mt. Rose...
This New Las Vegas Adjacent Attraction Was 50 Years In The Making

Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
Carson High School Girls Cross Country Win 5A State Championship

The Carson High School Girls Cross Country team won the Nevada 5A State Championship Saturday afternoon in Boulder City, Nev. The Lady Senators won by 8 points, outscoring Bishop Manogue and Galena who placed second and third. Carson scored 62 total points while the Miners and Grizzlies scored 70 and...
Options exist for first-time homebuyers, even in ‘perfect storm’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Housing prices are tumbling in Nevada, but with interest rates on a fixed loan at 7%, qualifying for a mortgage, even at lower prices, is a challenge for first-time buyers who often lack the income for the larger payment.  Lee Barrett, incoming president of Las Vegas Realtors, calls it a “perfect storm.” But not one […] The post Options exist for first-time homebuyers, even in ‘perfect storm’  appeared first on Nevada Current.
NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the fireball, seen by thousands, was a member of the Taurid meteor shower. Its path sent it over more...
Centene showers politicians with millions as it courts contracts and settles overbilling allegations

Centene, the largest Medicaid managed-care company in the U.S., has thrown more than $26.9 million at political campaigns across the country since 2015, especially focused on states where it is wooing Medicaid contracts and settling accusations that it overbilled taxpayers. The post Centene showers politicians with millions as it courts contracts and settles overbilling allegations appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
New polls show Lombado holding narrow lead in governor’s race

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo holds narrow leads in two newly-released polls. A poll by The Hill and Emerson College shows Lombardo with a four-point lead of Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. 50% of respondents backed the Clark County Sheriff, while 46% supported Sisolak. The same poll...
