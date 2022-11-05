Read full article on original website
2news.com
Jewish Nevada Hosts 2nd Annual 'Super Sunday' Celebration
Jewish Nevada is holding its annual "Super Sunday" celebration on November 6, 2022. The event had a phone-a-thon fundraiser and a community sock drive. It's going on until 3 p.m. at the Atlantis Resort & Casino. All proceeds from the organization's largest fundraiser of the year supports Jewish programs in...
KOLO TV Reno
Davidson Academy student represents Nevada in Washington DC
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Samantha Glover, a student at Davidson Academy in Reno, was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session July 23-30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Glover is one of two outstanding high school seniors from Nevada that were...
Fox5 KVVU
What are Steve Sisolak, Joe Lombardo doing about catalytic converter thefts?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed two new bills to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts. One of the measures makes it illegal for anyone to buy a catalytic converter from anyone other than “licensed auto dismantlers or dealers.”. With thefts on the rise in Nevada,...
knpr
How is Southern Nevada dealing with disruptive poll watchers?
They’re known as “poll watchers” or “election observers.”. They’re self-appointed people whose professed goal is to observe and monitor elections without violating voter privacy or disrupting elections. Some say they’re watching to prevent election theft —the disproven claim that the election of Joe Biden was...
Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Culinary union member Angelica Landa Bonilla is one of tens of thousands of immigrants who have been naturalized in Nevada over the past several years and who will help determine the outcome of the midterms elections, according to a new report. The University of California’s U.S. Immigration Policy Center identified nearly 43,000 “newly naturalized” immigrants […] The post Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Former NDOC director demands $1 million from Nevada over his departure
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels is demanding $1 million from the state of Nevada over his departure. Daniels resigned in the wake of the escape of Porfirio Duarte-Herrerra in September. His resignation was requested by Governor Sisolak. In a letter to the...
KOLO TV Reno
Power outages reported as storm moves through northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 3,000 NV Energy customers were in the dark Monday morning as storm moved into northern Nevada. The utility had determined the cause of the outages, but they came as strong winds blew into the region. NV Energy hoped to have most power restored in the early morning hours.
KOLO TV Reno
Susanville Powerball ticket was one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot
SUSANVILLE, Calif.. (KOLO) - Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Susanville that came up one number short of winning $1.6 billion. The purchaser, not identified yet by California Lottery officials, isn’t going away empty-handed. Three tickets sold in California for Saturday’s Powerball lottery had the five main lottery numbers – 28, 45, 53, 56 and 59 – but did not have the Powerball 20.
KOLO TV Reno
Rural economies program coming to Nevada
NEVADA (KOLO) - A program to add jobs, infrastructure, and build long term economic growth is being expanded to areas of rural Nevada, including Lyon County. The Rural Partners Network is a government program that partners with rural communities to provide resources towards these ends. How exactly it will do that was not expanded upon.
mynews4.com
Heavy snowfall brings chain control to Nevada, California mountain passes
California - 267: Kings Beach to Northstar. 89: Tahoe City to Truckee. To check California freeway conditions, click here. Roughly 40 inches of snow is expected on Donner Summit over the next several days. Nevada - Geiger Grade: Veterans Parkway to US-50 I-580: Eastlake to US-395A (Washoe Valley) Mt. Rose...
Nevada Says Less Than 6 months to get your REAL ID - The deadline is May 3, 2023
Nevada's REAL ID website page says this: Do You Have the REAL ID Star?. " Check your Nevada Driver's License or ID Card. If it has a gold star in the upper right corner, you're good to go! You already have a Real ID."
yourmileagemayvary.net
This New Las Vegas Adjacent Attraction Was 50 Years In The Making
Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada needs help filling Thanksgiving food baskets for families in need
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two local organizations are teaming up to provide full Thanksgiving meals for families in our community, but they’re asking for the public’s help in making sure there’s enough food for everyone. Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada CEO, Marie Baxter, stopped by Morning Break...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
2news.com
Carson High School Girls Cross Country Win 5A State Championship
The Carson High School Girls Cross Country team won the Nevada 5A State Championship Saturday afternoon in Boulder City, Nev. The Lady Senators won by 8 points, outscoring Bishop Manogue and Galena who placed second and third. Carson scored 62 total points while the Miners and Grizzlies scored 70 and...
Options exist for first-time homebuyers, even in ‘perfect storm’
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Housing prices are tumbling in Nevada, but with interest rates on a fixed loan at 7%, qualifying for a mortgage, even at lower prices, is a challenge for first-time buyers who often lack the income for the larger payment. Lee Barrett, incoming president of Las Vegas Realtors, calls it a “perfect storm.” But not one […] The post Options exist for first-time homebuyers, even in ‘perfect storm’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the fireball, seen by thousands, was a member of the Taurid meteor shower. Its path sent it over more...
Centene showers politicians with millions as it courts contracts and settles overbilling allegations
Centene, the largest Medicaid managed-care company in the U.S., has thrown more than $26.9 million at political campaigns across the country since 2015, especially focused on states where it is wooing Medicaid contracts and settling accusations that it overbilled taxpayers. The post Centene showers politicians with millions as it courts contracts and settles overbilling allegations appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
How did political campaigns get your phone number? How to stop pesky elections texts, calls
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -More money than ever has been spent in electronic advertising in the 2022 election season, and campaign and data privacy experts explain how exactly all those campaigns, political action committees and advocacy groups got your phone number to send you all those texts. States like Nevada,...
KOLO TV Reno
New polls show Lombado holding narrow lead in governor’s race
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo holds narrow leads in two newly-released polls. A poll by The Hill and Emerson College shows Lombardo with a four-point lead of Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. 50% of respondents backed the Clark County Sheriff, while 46% supported Sisolak. The same poll...
