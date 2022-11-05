ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant, Steven Adams secure double-doubles in Memphis Grizzlies blowout win vs. Hornets

Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama pump-faked a corner 3-pointer before driving to the rim and throwing down a two-handed dunk. After Aldama's dunk, Ja Morant jogged up the floor pointing at Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford. Morant was signaling that Clifford should call a timeout, and as soon as point guard Dennis Smith Jr. crossed halfcourt, Clifford did just that. Memphis was up 10 in the first quarter when Clifford opted for a break in action,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Andrew Nembhard steps up on both ends as Indiana Pacers take down Miami Heat

INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier this season, as the Indiana Pacers were making a daring comeback attempt against the San Antonio Spurs, head coach Rick Carlisle turned to rookie guard Andrew Nembhard. The 31st overall pick in the draft played almost the entire fourth quarter that night and gave the Pacers a chance to tie the game at the buzzer. His offensive connectivity and defensive presence were needed for the blue and gold.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Oklahoman

Thunder vs. Bucks: 5 takeaways from Milwaukee's win over OKC minus Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knew how much time was left on the clock. Gilgeous-Alexander pushed the ball left behind his back before spinning to his right to split a double team to give himself enough space. As the clock wound down, Gilgeous-Alexander shot a fallaway mid-range jumper that fell through the cylinder to tie the game as the first-quarter buzzer sounded.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Jimmy Butler (hip) not listed for Heat Monday night

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Butler has missed time recently due to a hip injury. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's game, he does not carry a designation. Expect teh All-Star to take the court, which will likely send Max Strus back to a bench role.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Bulls Have No Answers for Fred VanVleet in Loss to Raptors

The Chicago Bulls continued their two-game road trip Sunday evening facing off against the Toronto Raptors. They had to do so without Zach LaVine, Andre Drummond, and Coby White. The short-handed Bulls traded baskets with the Raptors throughout the game, but Rockford, Illinois, native Fred VanVleet led the way for Toronto, beating Chicago 113-104.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Pacers host the Pelicans in non-conference play

New Orleans Pelicans (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (4-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on New Orleans in non-conference play. Indiana finished 25-57 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers averaged 111.5 points per game while...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Celtics-Bulls takeaways: Brogdon leads stellar bench effort in 123-119 win

The Boston Celtics weren't able to make enough clutch plays late in Wednesday night's overtime loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They did a much better job finishing the game Friday night in a 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. The Celtics led by as many as 14 points but the Bulls, as expected, made a fourth-quarter run and trimmed Boston's lead to 114-112 with 1:05 remaining.
BOSTON, MA

