3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 123-119 road loss against the Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls lost 123-119 against the Boston Celtics despite 46 points from DeMar DeRozan
Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks
The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
BREAKING: Jaylen Brown's Updated Status For Bulls-Celtics Game
Jaylen Brown is now questionable for Friday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics.
Tatum scores 36, Celtics rally to hold off Bulls 123-119
By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports WriterBOSTON (AP) - Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Jaylen Brown scored 16 points for Boston, which has won two of three.DeMar DeRozan had a season-high 46 points for Chicago. Nik Vucevic added 24 points and 12 rebounds and Zach LaVine finished with 16 points. Chicago was denied its first three-game winning streak of the season. Boston took a 93-87 lead into the...
ESPN
Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks
NEW YORK -- — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career...
Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton push red-hot Jazz past Clippers
Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points and Collin Sexton added nine of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the
Joe Mazzulla’s Status With Celtics Hasn’t Change Despite Ime Udoka Reports
Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla seemingly won’t have to look over his shoulder for the time being with Ime Udoka reportedly on the verge of becoming the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Despite it being expected that the suspended coach will leave the Celtics in...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Tatum, Brown lead historic 3-point barrage
The Boston Celtics put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Boston on Friday, the Celtics set a season-high for points scored and set a franchise record for 3-pointers made to roll to a 133-118 win over the New York Knicks.
Al Horford's Injury Status For Celtics-Knicks Game
Al Horford has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.
ESPN
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
On this date: Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant made their NBA debuts for Chicago Bulls
On November 7, 1987, Horace Grant and Scottie Pippen debuted against the 76ers
Celtics And Knicks Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Friday's game.
FOX Sports
Grizzlies face the Celtics on 3-game win streak
Boston Celtics (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-3, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -4; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Boston as winners of three straight games. Memphis went 6-6 overall last season while going 30-11...
