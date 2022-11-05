ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ESPN

Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116

LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”

The 2-game winning streak is over for the Los Angeles Lakers as they fell 130-116 to the Jazz which dropped them to 2-6 for the season. The Lakers fell into a big hole in the first half and even though they made a big run in the 3rd quarter, to cut the deficit to 95-93, they ultimately weren’t able to push through as the Jazz managed to stave off the comeback.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MassLive.com

Lakers vs. Cavaliers: How to watch NBA games for free

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, November 6. The game will start at 3:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on NBA TV. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on NBA TV or by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. Both fuboTV and DirecTV offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month for new users.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102

LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN

Utah plays Los Angeles, looks for 5th straight home win

Los Angeles Lakers (2-7, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (8-3, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Los Angeles aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak. Utah went 49-33 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz shot 47.1% from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory

Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: 76ers Rival Nets Discussed a Ben Simmons Trade?

The Philadelphia 76ers needed to trade away Ben Simmons last season. As the three-time All-Star refused to return to the court, the Sixers spent more than half the 2021-2022 NBA season employing a healthy player that felt he couldn’t play for the team again. Meanwhile, over in Brooklyn, the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"

The NBA offseason and then the start of the new season have had no shortage of controversy. The players and coaches have put their proverbial foot in their mouths on multiple occasions. Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and indeed, Ime Udoka, are names that fans have read over and over again as the things they have done and said have made a large number of headlines.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Very Exciting News About Cam Reddish

On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden. For the game, they have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA. Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Reddish, Barrett, Randle, Hartenstein on Saturday." In his first eight...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls

TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Rapper NBA YoungBoy Takes Shots At Dejounte Murray For Allegedly Kicking His Son Out Of The Car

Dejounte Murray has had a terrific start to the 2022-23 NBA season, going off for the Atlanta Hawks, dominating rivals on a daily basis, and becoming one of the best stories of the young campaign. With players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell playing at a great level, it's easy to overlook Murray, but he's definitely balling out there.

