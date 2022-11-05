ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kick time, TV set for Nebraska and Michigan

Kickoff time and TV information have been set for Nebraska’s game with Michigan on Nov. 12. The Big Ten announced on Saturday night that next week’s matchup between the Huskers and Wolverines will be at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on on ABC. The Huskers will...
First half was how Husker defenders say it's supposed to look, but 'we haven't played a full game yet'

Ty Robinson had announced his presence with authority. The big Husker defensive lineman had a thunder shot on the opposing veteran quarterback that was the proper punctuation to end a first half when you hold a team to 31 yards, have three sacks and six tackles for loss. The Husker defense hadn't only shut Minnesota out on the scoreboard, it had shut down the Gopher offense almost completely.
