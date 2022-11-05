Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Officials say a second person has died in tornadoes that hit Texas and Oklahoma
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (AP) — Officials say a second person has died in tornadoes that hit Texas and Oklahoma.
At least 1 dead, dozens of homes damaged in tornadoes that ravaged Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — At least 1 dead, dozens of homes damaged in tornadoes that ravaged Texas and Oklahoma.
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings. Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing damage and working to recover Saturday after tornadoes tore through the region and killed at least two people. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt toured the town of Idabel Saturday where buildings were flattened and a 90-year-old man was killed in nearby Pickins. In Morris County Texas, County Judge Doug Reeder said one person died as a result of the storm. Oklahoma authorities say a 6-year-old girl drowned and a 43-year-old man is missing after their vehicle was swept off a bridge near Stilwell but the death has not yet been officially attributed to the storm that also produced hail from Dallas to northwestern Arkansas.
Winter weather a possibility in forecast for Albany, Corvallis
Snow fell on the mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday, Nov. 6 and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the communities of Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon through 10 p.m. Sunday. Snow accumulation of up to 1 inch was expected, making for slippery road conditions, according to the agency.
