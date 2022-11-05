ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KHON2

Discover the ‘Hawaii of Japan’ at this remote island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Japan reopening its borders to international travelers, All Nippon Airways is introducing some of the country’s best-kept secrets as part of their series “A New Chapter of Flight.”. Hachijojima, one of Tokyo’s 11 islands, offers black sandy beaches, hot springs and breathtaking landscapes....
HAWAII STATE
TheDailyBeast

This Plush Fiji Hotel Treats You Like a Deluxe ‘Castaway’

With more than 333 islands, being forced to pick the right island to visit in Fiji is a bit like walking into a new gelato shop where you can really only get two or three flavors and samples are forbidden. It all looks great, but if you choose the wrong ones, the disappointment will cut deep.
travelawaits.com

These 12 Luxury Hotel Brands Were Just Named The World’s Best

The world’s best luxury hotel brands report named the top 12 luxury hotel brands in the world. The annual report from LTI (Luxury Travel Intelligence) isn’t just another world’s best list. It’s spent the past 12 months applying the perfect assessment process. It uses a rigorously defined algorithm that measures the performance and values of luxury hotel brands.
MONTANA STATE
SFGate

Sleep inside a volcano at this future Airbnb home in Hawaii

Visitors can already book stays on the slopes of the active Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii Island (also known as the Big Island) around Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Now a new Airbnb design takes that experience a step further, by simulating that you sleep inside one. The concept, created by 25-year-old...
HAWAII STATE
Time Out Global

This new Tokyo-only KitKat is made from lemons grown on a remote Tokyo island

KitKat Japan is known for its wide variety of interesting and limited-edition flavours, including seasonal and regional specialities. We recently got a rare KitKat made from cacao grown in Tokyo, but that’s not all. Since launching its gotoichi (regional) series in 2002, KitKat has released memorable editions such as yuubari melon from Hokkaido and Uji matcha from Kyoto prefecture. Now, in efforts to revive tourism around Tokyo, Nestlé has added a new flavour to the family.
travelmag.com

5 of the Best Iceland Hiking Tours

With its dramatic landscapes of volcanoes, geysers, glaciers, hot springs and lava fields, Iceland makes for a magical hiking destination. In fact, one of the best things about hiking in the achingly scenic Nordic nation is that, as there are so many trails here, it’s very easy to escape the crowds. And if embarking on a solo hike sounds a bit too daunting, there are a huge number of guided trekking tours available catering to all kinds of tastes, budgets and needs. We’ve dug deep and picked out 5 of the best.
wanderingeducators.com

The Ultimate Destinations for Adventure Travel

While each country offers unique adventures, some destinations seem to cater to the true adventurers. If you're looking for destinations offering ultimate adventures, refer to our list below. These destinations are guaranteed to satisfy your craving for thrilling experiences, whether you're into surfing, hiking, or white-water rafting. So, here are...
HAWAII STATE
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 20 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Phuket

Characterized by sprawling jungle-clad mountains, dramatic coastlines, and turquoise waters, Phuket is an island brimming with geographical wonders which form a gleaming backdrop to a Thai vacation. Beyond its vivid display of beaches and lush hills, the island’s reputation as one of South East Asia’s premier holiday havens owes to...

