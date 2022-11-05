Read full article on original website
Memphis Grizzlies give new details on Jaren Jackson Jr.’s injury recovery
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. continues to trend in a good direction. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Jackson started off doing two-on-two workouts during the road trip, and then advanced to three-on-three. Memphis is hoping Jackson could progress to five-on-five during the upcoming homestand. The team announced in July...
Ja Morant pulls out his 'Ja-ggles' after behind the back pass to Brandon Clarke
Ja Morant walked past the halfcourt line by himself with a look of amazement on his face after his latest highlight play. Morant slung a left-handed behind the back pass to Brandon Clarke between two Charlotte Hornets defenders. The highlight caused Morant to raise his hands in a circular form around his eyes for his signature "Ja-ggles" celebration.
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Wizards-Hornets Game
LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 113-104 road loss against the Toronto Raptors
The Chicago Bulls lost 113-104 against the Toronto Raptors despite 20 points from DeMar DeRozan and 18 points from Nikola Vucevic
NBC Sports
Beal to miss Grizzlies game due to protocols
The Wizards are facing one of the NBA's top teams in the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night and they will have to make do without star guard Bradley Beal. Beal has entered the league's health and safety protocols, according to the Wizards. He will be re-evaluated on Monday as the Wizards then head to face the Charlotte Hornets for the second leg of a back-to-back.
ESPN
Brooks scores 23 as Grizzlies rout Hornets 130-99
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, matching his career-high with six 3-pointers, and the Memphis Grizzlies ran past the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 19 points as eight Grizzlies players reached double figures. Steven Adams had 13 points and 19 rebounds,...
Yardbarker
Steve Nash invited by Hornets HC Steve Clifford to be around the team
After getting fired by the Brooklyn Nets, Steve Nash may be finding himself some ten hours south. Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford told reporters over the weekend that he has invited Nash to hang out around the Hornets. Clifford added that he hopes Nash can “spend a few days with us and kind of watch and give me his thoughts on things,” per Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer.
Yardbarker
The Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Memphis Grizzlies
The Wizards’ next opponent will be the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington will head to Memphis to NBA superstar Ja Morant and his Grizzlies. Memphis came into the 2022-23 season looking to make some noise after finishing second in the Western Conference last year with a 56-26 record. Memphis was knocked out of the playoffs by eventual NBA champions the Golden State Warriors in the second round.
Here's Three Prop Bets to Look at Before Celtics-Grizzlies Matchup
The Boston Celtics are set to hit the road Monday night as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies and it's sure to be a doozy. Boston enters the showdown winners of each of its last two games -- including a 15-point shellacking of the New York Knicks on Saturday night. The Celtics currently sit ...
ESPN
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
Balanced attack powers Grizzlies in blowout of Hornets
Behind a red-hot shooting night from Dillon Brooks and a record-setting performance from Steven Adams, Memphis Grizzlies rolled to a
NBC Sports
Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Tatum, Brown lead historic 3-point barrage
The Boston Celtics put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Boston on Friday, the Celtics set a season-high for points scored and set a franchise record for 3-pointers made to roll to a 133-118 win over the New York Knicks.
ESPN
Bane's 28, Morant's good finish lead Grizzlies past Wizards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Desmond Bane scored 28 points, Ja Morant added 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies held on for a 103-97 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. After Washington rallied in the third quarter, the teams exchanged leads early in the...
ESPN
Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets 98-94
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Kevin Durant scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving’s suspension. Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic...
Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Grizzlies Game
Bradley Beal has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies.
CBS Sports
Watch Grizzlies vs. Wizards: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
The Memphis Grizzlies need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.22 points per game before their contest Sunday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 6 at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted. LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter,...
Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets Game Preview
Hornets look to get back on track against Brooklyn.
Yardbarker
Suns Vs. Trail Blazers – Halftime Recap
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. It’s a west coast rematch for Phoenix, as they matchup against the squad to hand the Suns their only loss of the season. The Suns are currently 6-1 while on a five-game winning streak. Portland is without...
