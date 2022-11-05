Read full article on original website
Katsuyori Shibata With Mike Tyson Backstage At AEW Rampage (Photo), Chris Jericho Cruise Update
– Boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson joined the commentary team for the call of the opening match on this week’s AEW Rampage on TNT program. After the match, which saw Orange Cassidy retain his AEW All-Atlantic Championship in an excellent bout with Katsuyori Shibata, the Japanese legend took a photo with the boxing legend backstage at the show in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night. Check out the picture below courtesy of Katsuyori Shibata’s official Twitter feed.
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX – 8,505 sold. AEW Dynamite – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD – 2,732 sold. AEW Rampage – Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ – 2,689 sold.
Bret Hart Thinks WWE Should Split Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Title In Two
Roman Reigns became the Undisputed Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. He defended the title in the main event of Saturday’s Crown Jewel event against Logan Paul. While speaking with Muscles Man Malcolm, Bret Hart was asked if WWE should separate the two world titles again. ”Yeah...
Jeff Jarrett Comments On Joining AEW Following WWE Tenure
Jeff Jarrett feels like a rookie again after making his AEW debut, and the WWE Hall of Famer is all about that vibe. "In the different little footnotes of, we'll call it Double J's career ... I may be the last hire of [former WWE CEO Vince McMahon]," Jarrett said to Conrad Thompson on his latest "My World" podcast. Jarrett mentioned that with his exit from WWE as SVP of Live Events, there came a lot of thinking and soul-searching. Two months later, Jarrett shocked wrestling fans when he showed up at "AEW Dynamite" last week to crack Darby Allin over the head with a patented guitar shot. "'I feel like I'm a 19-year-old rookie pacing around the WMC TV Studios,'" Jarrett told his wife Karen on Wednesday night before making his AEW debut. "'I'm nervous. I'm nervous about tonight.'" Fans were even more shocked later that night, when AEW CEO Tony Khan revealed that Jarrett would be AEW's Director of Business Development.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Crown Jewel Fallout, Possible Reveal for The O.C., More
The post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW as of this writing, but the show will feature fallout from Crown Jewel, including new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL.
Logan Paul Suffered Multiple Injuries In WWE Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Reigns went over with a Superman Punch and spear to retain his title. As seen below, Paul noted on his Instagram Stories that he has a “torn meniscus, MCL & ACL.”...
Jake Paul, The Bloodline and Others Get Involved In the Wild WWE Crown Jewel Main Event, Photos and Videos
The main event of WWE Crown Jewel saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title in a hard-fought back & forth match with Logan Paul, who was wrestling just his third WWE match. The match featured several highlights from Paul, including a few top rope moves, the “one...
Update on Plans for WarGames Matches at WWE Survivor Series
WWE previously announced that the 2022 Survivor Series Premium Live Event will feature the big main roster return of WarGames – one match for the men’s division and one match for the women’s division. It’s now been confirmed that each match will feature 10 competitors, 5 on...
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Surge Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA Surge series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide vs. Chris Sainz in a non-title catchweight exhibition.
NJPW Announces Teams For World Tag League 2022
HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi) (2021 World Tag League finalists. EVIL 2x IWGP Tag Team Champion, 2x World Tag League winner. Yujiro 1x IWGP Tag Team Champion) Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) (1x IWGP Tag Team Champions. Naito 2x IWGP Tag Team Champion, SANADA 3x IWGP Tag Team Champion, 2x World Tag League winner)
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Card Announced
NJPW and STARDOM announced the full lineup for their Historic X-Over show on November 20, which will be headlined by KAIRI taking on Mayu Iwatani to crown the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion. Here is the card:. – IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI vs Mayu Iwatani. – IWGP United States...
ECW Legend Thinks He Was Responsible For The Best Match Of Goldberg’s Career
Goldberg wasn’t exactly regarded as one of the all-time greats in the ring, despite being one of the most notable wrestlers in the Monday Night Wars. His bouts were generally short, just long enough to make their point, and they usually consisted of a beatdown, comeback, and finishing move.
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gabriel Kidd. Christopher Daniels vs. Rocky Romero.
Jordynne Grace Says She and Jonathan Gresham Are Considering Starting A Bodybuilding Show
IMPACT Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace recently appeared on Counted Out With Mike & Tyler, where the champ discussed a number of wrestling-related topics, including how she and her husband, former ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham, want to start their own bodybuilding program. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Tony Khan Explains Why Jeff Jarrett Is A Key Acquisition For AEW, Talks Expanding Live Event Schedule In 2023
AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Sports Illustrated for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on hiring WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett as Director of Business Development and how he hopes Double-J will help the promotion expand their live event schedule in 2023. Highlights from the interview are below.
WWE Crown Jewel Spoilers on The Paul Brothers, Roman Reigns, Big Name Rumored to Appear, Brock Lesnar, More
WWE is putting a lot of faith into Logan Paul going into today’s Crown Jewel main event as at least 30 minutes were earmarked for his bout with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, including their entrances. PWInsider adds that this is far longer than anything else on the show has earmarked. The main event will be officiated by referee Ryan Tran.
WWE Crown Jewel Final Card for Today, Live Coverage Reminder
The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event will air later today from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We will have live coverage of Crown Jewel, beginning at 11am ET with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show. Below is the card for today:. Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match. Logan Paul vs....
Bret Hart Didn’t Speak To Jim Ross For Years Because Of The Montreal Screwjob
The Montreal Screwjob at the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event was where Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done to have Michaels win the WWE Title as Hart was leaving for WCW. While speaking on his Grillin JR podcast, WWE...
Results From PWG DINK Event
The following results are from the recent PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) DINK event that took place on Sunday night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of Cage Match:. Rey Horus defeated Myron Reed and Titus Alexander. Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) defeated West Coast Wrecking...
Mick Foley Shares Something He Pitched Tony Khan For Thunder Rosa
Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer recalled pitching AEW President Tony Khan on the idea of using the Thunderstruck song for Thunder Rosa. “I just reached out and said, ‘Hey, have...
