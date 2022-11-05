Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Logan Paul Suffered Multiple Injuries In WWE Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Reigns went over with a Superman Punch and spear to retain his title. As seen below, Paul noted on his Instagram Stories that he has a “torn meniscus, MCL & ACL.”...
PWMania
Katsuyori Shibata With Mike Tyson Backstage At AEW Rampage (Photo), Chris Jericho Cruise Update
– Boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson joined the commentary team for the call of the opening match on this week’s AEW Rampage on TNT program. After the match, which saw Orange Cassidy retain his AEW All-Atlantic Championship in an excellent bout with Katsuyori Shibata, the Japanese legend took a photo with the boxing legend backstage at the show in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night. Check out the picture below courtesy of Katsuyori Shibata’s official Twitter feed.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Early Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite, Eliminator Tournament Begins
AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will see first round action of the eliminator tournament, as well as top stars like Bryan Danielson in action. Check it out below. -Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page first round matchup in the eliminator...
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Jarrett Comments On Joining AEW Following WWE Tenure
Jeff Jarrett feels like a rookie again after making his AEW debut, and the WWE Hall of Famer is all about that vibe. "In the different little footnotes of, we'll call it Double J's career ... I may be the last hire of [former WWE CEO Vince McMahon]," Jarrett said to Conrad Thompson on his latest "My World" podcast. Jarrett mentioned that with his exit from WWE as SVP of Live Events, there came a lot of thinking and soul-searching. Two months later, Jarrett shocked wrestling fans when he showed up at "AEW Dynamite" last week to crack Darby Allin over the head with a patented guitar shot. "'I feel like I'm a 19-year-old rookie pacing around the WMC TV Studios,'" Jarrett told his wife Karen on Wednesday night before making his AEW debut. "'I'm nervous. I'm nervous about tonight.'" Fans were even more shocked later that night, when AEW CEO Tony Khan revealed that Jarrett would be AEW's Director of Business Development.
wrestlingheadlines.com
More on MVP Missing WWE Crown Jewel, Backstage Note on Logan Paul and Roman Reigns
We noted before how MVP did not make the trip to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel to be with Omos as he faces Braun Strowman. A new report from Fightful Select notes that MVP beating by Strowman on Friday’s SmackDown was done to help explain why he won’t be there, and in actuality MVP is a former Muslim turned atheist, which is punishable in the Kingdom.
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX – 8,505 sold. AEW Dynamite – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD – 2,732 sold. AEW Rampage – Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ – 2,689 sold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jake Paul, The Bloodline and Others Get Involved In the Wild WWE Crown Jewel Main Event, Photos and Videos
The main event of WWE Crown Jewel saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title in a hard-fought back & forth match with Logan Paul, who was wrestling just his third WWE match. The match featured several highlights from Paul, including a few top rope moves, the “one...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update on Plans for WarGames Matches at WWE Survivor Series
WWE previously announced that the 2022 Survivor Series Premium Live Event will feature the big main roster return of WarGames – one match for the men’s division and one match for the women’s division. It’s now been confirmed that each match will feature 10 competitors, 5 on...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA Surge
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA Surge today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “We’re one week away from Hard Times In New Orleans, and we’ve got a special edition of USA Surge hosted by two contender’s for NWA World Title gold: the NWA’s own Powerrr couple Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green!
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Thinks WWE Should Split Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Title In Two
Roman Reigns became the Undisputed Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. He defended the title in the main event of Saturday’s Crown Jewel event against Logan Paul. While speaking with Muscles Man Malcolm, Bret Hart was asked if WWE should separate the two world titles again. ”Yeah...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arez To Replace Laredo Kid At Tomorrow’s PWG Event
We recently reported that top lucha-libre superstar Laredo Kid had to undergo emergency surgery this past Monday after rupturing his intestine during his match with AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo at the AAA Showcenter Tournament finals last Sunday, a bout that Kid ended up winning. Kid was set...
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Confirms Katsuyori Shibata’s Interest In Fighting Top AEW Star In Dream Match
Katsuyori Shibata will face one of AEW’s best wrestlers if Tony Khan gets his way. Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise appearance on the November November 2nd edition of Dynamite. Shibata faced All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy for the title on Rampage, but lost that match. But despite losing to Cassidy,...
NJPW Announces Lineup For World Tag League 2022
The lineup if set for NJPW World Tag League 2022. NJPW announced that World Tag League 2022 will begin on November 21 and will conclude on December 4. Ten teams compete with the winning team earning a crack at the IWGP World Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Surge Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA Surge series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide vs. Chris Sainz in a non-title catchweight exhibition.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Announces Teams For Super Junior Tag League 2022
CHAOS (Lio Rush & YOH) (YOH: 5x IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Champion, 3x Super Jr. Tag League winner) Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI & Titan) BULLET CLUB (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) Flying Tiger (Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask) (1x IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions) HOUSE OF TORTURE (Dick...
Yardbarker
Eddie Kingston, Dalton Castle, And More Set For 11/7 AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced the card for the November 7 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Dalton Castle and The Boys will defend the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship on Monday’s show. Plus, Dante Martin will face Eli Isom, and Alex Reynolds will take on Kip Sabian, among other matches.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gabriel Kidd. Christopher Daniels vs. Rocky Romero.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ricky Starks Eyeing Ever Major Singles Championship In AEW, Not Interested In Being In A Tag Team Again
AEW superstar Ricky Starks recently participated in a virtual signing with the Asylum Wrestling Store, where the Absolute One discussed a number of different topics, including his thoughts on being a singles champion again in AEW and how he has no interest in competing in a team following his run with Powerhouse Hobbs. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA, this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,580 tickets, and there are 266 left. No matches have been announced for the show, which will feature the fallout from Saturday’s Crown Jewel event that featured Brock Lesnar going over Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns retaining the Universal Title over Logan Paul and more.
PWMania
Moose vs. Bully Ray Announced for Impact Over Drive, Updated Card
The match between Moose and Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Bully Ray is now official for Over Drive. As part of Bully’s Impact return storyline, Impact has announced that Moose and Bully will battle at Over Drive. Bully made a comeback at Bound For Glory, winning the Call Your Shot Gauntlet and a future match against Impact World Champion Josh Alexander. Bully has been on a mission to prove to the Impact locker room that he can be trusted, and he recently accused Moose of being behind attacks on The Bullet Club.
