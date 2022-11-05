– The WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show opens live with Jackie Redmond welcoming us. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp at WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT. We get a live shot from outside of Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as fans are finding their way into the venue. Redmond and the panel go over the card for Crown Jewel now. They confirm Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will open the show. We go to a video package for the match. Camp and Rosenberg believe Lashley will win today. We get a video for The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day now. Camp and Rosenberg both go with The Judgment Day to win.

2 DAYS AGO