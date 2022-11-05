ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com

Logan Paul Suffered Multiple Injuries In WWE Crown Jewel Match

Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Reigns went over with a Superman Punch and spear to retain his title. As seen below, Paul noted on his Instagram Stories that he has a “torn meniscus, MCL & ACL.”...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Crown Jewel Results 11/5/2022

– The WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show opens live with Jackie Redmond welcoming us. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp at WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT. We get a live shot from outside of Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as fans are finding their way into the venue. Redmond and the panel go over the card for Crown Jewel now. They confirm Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will open the show. We go to a video package for the match. Camp and Rosenberg believe Lashley will win today. We get a video for The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day now. Camp and Rosenberg both go with The Judgment Day to win.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Crown Jewel Fallout, Possible Reveal for The O.C., More

The post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW as of this writing, but the show will feature fallout from Crown Jewel, including new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Update on Plans for WarGames Matches at WWE Survivor Series

WWE previously announced that the 2022 Survivor Series Premium Live Event will feature the big main roster return of WarGames – one match for the men’s division and one match for the women’s division. It’s now been confirmed that each match will feature 10 competitors, 5 on...
PWMania

Title Match and More Confirmed for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation (11/7/22)

For tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode, nine matches have been revealed. Dalton Castle and The Boys will defend their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships against Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay, and Slim J of The Trustbusters on tonight’s show. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, Athena, Kip Sabian, Tay Melo, The Butcher and The Blade, and others are also competing tonight.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Bret Hart Thinks WWE Should Split Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Title In Two

Roman Reigns became the Undisputed Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. He defended the title in the main event of Saturday’s Crown Jewel event against Logan Paul. While speaking with Muscles Man Malcolm, Bret Hart was asked if WWE should separate the two world titles again. ”Yeah...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA Surge

NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA Surge today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “We’re one week away from Hard Times In New Orleans, and we’ve got a special edition of USA Surge hosted by two contender’s for NWA World Title gold: the NWA’s own Powerrr couple Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green!
wrestlingheadlines.com

Peter Avalon Talks His Intense “On The Fly” AEW Feud With Brandon Cutler

AEW star Peter Avalon recently joined Fightful for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Wingmen member discussing the intense feud he has had with the Elite’s Brandon Cutler, one that lasted for nearly all of 2020 and took place on the company’s Youtube show, Dark. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Preview For Today’s NWA USA Surge Episode

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA Surge series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide vs. Chris Sainz in a non-title catchweight exhibition.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Crown Jewel Spoilers on The Paul Brothers, Roman Reigns, Big Name Rumored to Appear, Brock Lesnar, More

WWE is putting a lot of faith into Logan Paul going into today’s Crown Jewel main event as at least 30 minutes were earmarked for his bout with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, including their entrances. PWInsider adds that this is far longer than anything else on the show has earmarked. The main event will be officiated by referee Ryan Tran.
wrestlingheadlines.com

New Segment Added To This Week’s NXT On USA

WWE has announced on Twitter that the Grayson Waller effect will be returning on this Tuesday’s NXT on USA, which will feature Von Wagner and NXT world champion, Bron Breakker. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Hank Walker. * The Grayson Waller Effect with NXT champion Bron Breakker...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gabriel Kidd. Christopher Daniels vs. Rocky Romero.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage News on WWE’s Original Plans for Scarlett Bordeaux

New details are just being revealed for what was planned for Scarlett Bordeaux in WWE NXT, before she was put with real-life husband Karrion Kross. Scarlett originally signed with WWE in November 2019, while Kross first signed in February 2020. A new report from Fightful Select notes that there were pitches for Scarlett in 2019, shortly after NXT first jumped to cable.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE will hold Raw from Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA, this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,580 tickets, and there are 266 left. No matches have been announced for the show, which will feature the fallout from Saturday’s Crown Jewel event that featured Brock Lesnar going over Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns retaining the Universal Title over Logan Paul and more.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Crown Jewel Match Producers Revealed from Today’s Show

As seen below, the WWE Producers have been revealed for today’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, courtesy of PWInsider. You can click here for our detailed Crown Jewel recap. * Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley was produced by Jason Jordan and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes. * New...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage News on AEW Filming Their New Reality TV Show

AEW began production on their new reality series for Warner Bros. Discovery this week. A new report from PWInsider notes that a camera crew was backstage at the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, MD for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, filming talents for the series. The crew was also backstage for last night’s AEW Rampage from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.
BALTIMORE, MD
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE SmackDown Results 11/4/2022

– The Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up on a tape delay from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring. No DQ Match: Liv Morgan vs....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Crown Jewel Final Card for Today, Live Coverage Reminder

The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event will air later today from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We will have live coverage of Crown Jewel, beginning at 11am ET with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show. Below is the card for today:. Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match. Logan Paul vs....
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kurt Angle Recalls Vince McMahon Trying To Wrestle Him On A Plane

On a flight from England back to the United States, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recounted the amazing tale of Vince McMahon trying to battle him in a shoot-style match while at 35,000 feet in the air. In his book: It’s True! It’s True!, Kurt Angle describes the time...

Comments / 0

Community Policy