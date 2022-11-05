>Ephrata Man Charged in Horse-Drawn Cart Death of Daughter. (Lancaster County, PA) -- An Ephrata man is charged with the death of his three-year-old daughter in a horse-and-buggy accident. Prosecutors say Christopher Martin has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child for his daughter's August death in Clay Township. He reportedly put the little girl in a horse-drawn cart that lacked proper safety equipment, causing her to fall and be run over. Martin was arrested in Mid-October after an investigation into the incident.

EPHRATA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO