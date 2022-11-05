Read full article on original website
Sickness affecting 48 at eastern Pa. charter school still unexplained
HANOVER, Pa. — Authorities say they still don’t know what caused several dozen children and adults to fall ill at an eastern Pennsylvania school last week, prompting an evacuation. Chief Scott Van Why of the Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department told The (Allentown) Morning Call on Sunday that...
local21news.com
Sky View 21 | I-83 South reopens as I-83 North remains shut down for construction
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT has officially announced that I-83 South is now open. According to the organization, I-83 South detours are no longer in place but I-83 North detours are still in place. I-83 North is still set to be closed until 6 a.m. tomorrow. PennDOT says...
Nearly 40 students, staff become ill at Pennsylvania school
HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 40 students and staffers at a charter school complex in eastern Pennsylvania were taken to hospitals Friday for evaluation after several people reported not feeling well, but authorities said it was not immediately clear what may have caused the issue. Emergency responders went to the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter […]
FOX43.com
Saturday afternoon crash leaves one man dead in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. Lawrence Adams, 75, of Reading, was driving on Pennsylvania Turnpike East in Elizabeth Township, when his pickup truck was involved in a crash with a car. The Coroner's office responded to the scene...
local21news.com
DUI driver hits police car investigating a separate DUI crash in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are looking into a shocking series of events that ended with an alleged DUI driver crashing into a patrol car investigating a separate DUI crash. The initial accident occurred on Oct. 22 at around 2 a.m. on the 1800 block of SR72 in...
iheart.com
Ephrata Man Charged in Horse-Drawn Cart Death of Daughter
>Ephrata Man Charged in Horse-Drawn Cart Death of Daughter. (Lancaster County, PA) -- An Ephrata man is charged with the death of his three-year-old daughter in a horse-and-buggy accident. Prosecutors say Christopher Martin has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child for his daughter's August death in Clay Township. He reportedly put the little girl in a horse-drawn cart that lacked proper safety equipment, causing her to fall and be run over. Martin was arrested in Mid-October after an investigation into the incident.
Multi-vehicle crash sends car through wall of central Pa. Wendy’s restaurant
A crash involving three cars sent one vehicle into the wall of a Wendy’s restaurant in Hummelstown—and its driver to a local hospital, according to abc27. Three cars collided with one another in the 600 block of East Main Street, Derry Township said according to abc27. One of those cars then collided into the Wendy’s restaurant on 625 E. Main St.
Cargo van driver, 61, dead after early morning central Pa. crash
A 61-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Chanceford Township early Saturday morning, according to the York County coroner’s office. The man was driving a cargo van south on the 2800 block of Delta Road when a milk truck pulled in front of him from a driveway at around 2:50 a.m., according to the York County Coroner.
FOX43.com
State police investigating shooting that left 1 dead in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Cumberland County early Sunday. Police say an argument between two men escalated into a physical fight that ended in a shooting in Shippensburg Township around 2 a.m. State police identified the victim to...
local21news.com
Semi-truck stuck under a bridge in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials worked for hours to clear out a large semi-truck that ended up getting stuck underneath a bridge on City Park Dr. Emergency dispatch says that authorities were called to the scene earlier on Nov. 6 at around 11 a.m. after the truck had tried to make it underneath the overpass between Derry St. and Paxton St.
JCPenney store at Lancaster's Park City Center closes after visit from wayward deer
LANCASTER, Pa. — Shopping at a JCPenney in Lancaster's Park City Center was briefly interrupted Thursday afternoon when a wayward deer wandered into the store. According to LNP | LancasterOnline, employees at a Qdoba restaurant adjacent to the store reported that the deer made its way into the mall through an entrance near the eatery and proceeded into the JCPenney, where it wandered into a dressing area.
1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in York County in the early hours of Saturday. According to the county coroner's office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township. On Saturday, just...
Central Pa. hospitals seeing rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases
YORK, Pa. — Health experts with UPMC say they are seeing more children being admitted to the hospital with RSV. Nearly 100% of kids get infected with what's called Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) by age two. The common virus is typically mild but it's also the number one cause of infant hospitalizations.
WGAL
Coroner: Cargo van driver dies in York County crash
CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in York County around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 2000 block of Delta Road near Walker Road and Good Road in Chanceford Township. According to the coroner, a cargo van was...
local21news.com
Cargo van driver killed in crash involving milk truck in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The York County Coroner has officially released more information about the recent fatal crash that happened very early this morning. The crash had involved two vehicles in total. According to an official press release, a 61-year-old man had been driving a cargo...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal …. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County. ‘Bootmobile’ takes over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. 'Bootmobile' takes over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. Indraloka Animal Sanctuary hosts 10th...
Police ID Harrisburg Man, 29, Killed During Weekend Argument
Police have identified the 29-year-old Harrisburg man killed during an argument in Shippensburg this weekend. Milton D. Washington and the gunman got into an argument at the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Avenue around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.
gettysburgian.com
Vehicle Accident Occurs in Quarry Pond
Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening, a car accident occurred in Quarry Pond, according to an email from Campus Safety. Onlookers could see multiple police cars, an ambulance, and Campus Safety present at the scene, as well as a vehicle being pulled out of the water. According to the campus-wide email,...
Fairfield’s Mansion House celebrates its 2nd anniversary
This story, published two years ago in Oct. 2020, is being republished as the Mansion house celebrates its second anniversary. The tradition of great food and lodging with live music on Thursdays continues. The Mansion House 1757, located at 15 W. Main St. in Fairfield, and previously called the Fairfield...
Columbia Borough Police Department warns residents they may hear shots fired next week
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Columbia Borough residents be warned: you may hear gunshots ring out on Monday, Nov. 7. The Columbia Borough Police Department notified residents that the Catholic War Veterans will be practicing honor guard duties on Monday around 10 a.m. They will be firing weapons, so people...
