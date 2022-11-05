ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Nearly 40 students, staff become ill at Pennsylvania school

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 40 students and staffers at a charter school complex in eastern Pennsylvania were taken to hospitals Friday for evaluation after several people reported not feeling well, but authorities said it was not immediately clear what may have caused the issue. Emergency responders went to the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter […]
HANOVER, PA
iheart.com

Ephrata Man Charged in Horse-Drawn Cart Death of Daughter

>Ephrata Man Charged in Horse-Drawn Cart Death of Daughter. (Lancaster County, PA) -- An Ephrata man is charged with the death of his three-year-old daughter in a horse-and-buggy accident. Prosecutors say Christopher Martin has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child for his daughter's August death in Clay Township. He reportedly put the little girl in a horse-drawn cart that lacked proper safety equipment, causing her to fall and be run over. Martin was arrested in Mid-October after an investigation into the incident.
EPHRATA, PA
local21news.com

Semi-truck stuck under a bridge in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials worked for hours to clear out a large semi-truck that ended up getting stuck underneath a bridge on City Park Dr. Emergency dispatch says that authorities were called to the scene earlier on Nov. 6 at around 11 a.m. after the truck had tried to make it underneath the overpass between Derry St. and Paxton St.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

JCPenney store at Lancaster's Park City Center closes after visit from wayward deer

LANCASTER, Pa. — Shopping at a JCPenney in Lancaster's Park City Center was briefly interrupted Thursday afternoon when a wayward deer wandered into the store. According to LNP | LancasterOnline, employees at a Qdoba restaurant adjacent to the store reported that the deer made its way into the mall through an entrance near the eatery and proceeded into the JCPenney, where it wandered into a dressing area.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in York County in the early hours of Saturday. According to the county coroner's office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township. On Saturday, just...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Central Pa. hospitals seeing rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases

YORK, Pa. — Health experts with UPMC say they are seeing more children being admitted to the hospital with RSV. Nearly 100% of kids get infected with what's called Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) by age two. The common virus is typically mild but it's also the number one cause of infant hospitalizations.
WGAL

Coroner: Cargo van driver dies in York County crash

CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in York County around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 2000 block of Delta Road near Walker Road and Good Road in Chanceford Township. According to the coroner, a cargo van was...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Cargo van driver killed in crash involving milk truck in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The York County Coroner has officially released more information about the recent fatal crash that happened very early this morning. The crash had involved two vehicles in total. According to an official press release, a 61-year-old man had been driving a cargo...
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal …. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County. ‘Bootmobile’ takes over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. 'Bootmobile' takes over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. Indraloka Animal Sanctuary hosts 10th...
YORK COUNTY, PA
gettysburgian.com

Vehicle Accident Occurs in Quarry Pond

Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening, a car accident occurred in Quarry Pond, according to an email from Campus Safety. Onlookers could see multiple police cars, an ambulance, and Campus Safety present at the scene, as well as a vehicle being pulled out of the water. According to the campus-wide email,...
GETTYSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy