Related
walnutport.com
How disputes over vote certification could play out in Pennsylvania counties after 2022 election
Undated mail ballots, Philadelphia’s counting process could underlie objections and court challenges in the weeks after Election Day.
walnutport.com
Do Pennsylvania voters have to show ID on Tuesday? Here’s a rundown of voter rights
Pennsylvania voters, know your rights when you go to the polls Tuesday.
walnutport.com
Aya Healthcare RRT – Travel Nursing – $3157/week in Walnutport, PA – Snagajob
Apply for a Aya Healthcare RRT – Travel Nursing – $3157/week job in Walnutport, PA. Apply online instantly. View this and more full-time ….
walnutport.com
Pa. counties putting millions of dollars to work in preparing for closely watched election
Millions of dollars in first-time state help for county elections offices is being put to work as officials take on an election that already has caused friction and talk of vote-tally frustrations. Source: pennnews.
walnutport.com
Pennsylvania COVID update: Statewide numbers tick up while Lehigh Valley jumps 10%
Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 case numbers have increased almost 6% in the past week, but coronavirus infections in the Lehigh Valley are up 10% in the same period. Local hospitalizations are up 5% since last week, while the statewide rate has increased only slightly. More than 30,000 vaccinations were administered in the state last week.
walnutport.com
Here’s how the Lehigh Valley’s candidates for Congress are making their final bid to voters before Election Day
As Election Day approaches, Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller are making their final pitch to voters in what is expected to be one of the tightest races for Congress in the nation.
walnutport.com
‘We are not going away,’ says Allentown school board vice president at protest over superintendent’s departure
About a dozen people gathered in downtown Allentown Saturday to continue their demand for answers about the abrupt departure of former Allentown School District superintendent John Stanford. Source: Morningcall.
walnutport.com
Allentown power outage: 7,000 still without power after substation fire; schools to dismiss early
A power outage in Allentown is affecting more than 21,000 customers in Center City and the 1st Ward after a substation fire.
walnutport.com
Man killed in Bethlehem hit-and-run crash; police have suspect in custody
A Schuylkill County man died Friday after being injured last weekend in a hit-and-run crash in south Bethlehem. Police say they have charged the driver in the crash.
