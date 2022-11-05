ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
NEWSBTC

With Big Eyes Coin having Tax-less Transactions; Ripple and Dai Remain Expensive

Cryptocurrencies have proved their necessity since their inception in 2009, with Bitcoin (BTC) as the forerunner. Intermediaries have constantly struggled with traditional banking, but digital currencies offer individuals complete autonomy over their assets and properties. With cryptocurrencies, identities are protected, and thefts are minimal due to the unique security systems used by several currencies.
astaga.com

These Events Will Be Key For Bitcoin And Crypto This Week

The Bitcoin and crypto market is kicking off what may very well be a particularly essential week. Whereas the market is at present overwhelmed by the information surrounding the battle between Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (“CZ”) and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”), the midterm elections and the discharge of the CPI knowledge within the US are two main occasions that may very well be of essential significance for the market.
astaga.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rallies After US October Jobs Data

Bitcoin value soars over 4% after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics launched non-farm payroll information for October. The unemployment price elevated to three.7% in opposition to the anticipated 3.6% in October. Furthermore, the U.S. Greenback Index (DXY), which was already declining within the early hours, dropped additional to 112.
dailyhodl.com

Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report

Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
techaiapp.com

‘Atomic Settlement’ — New York Fed Completes First Phase of Digital Dollar Experiment Called ‘Project Cedar’ – Bitcoin News

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has published findings stemming from an experiment dubbed “Project Cedar,” a protocol that uses a wholesale digital dollar in order to improve financial transactions. Michelle Neal, head of the bank’s Markets Group remarked on Friday that the research “indicated that settlement could occur in fewer than 10 seconds on average and that horizontal scaling was possible.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Higher After October Jobs Report; Fidelity Opens Waiting List for Retail Crypto Product

Bitcoin is trending higher near $21,000 Friday after the U.S. October jobs report revealed 261,000 nonfarm payrolls were added in October, beating economists' forecasts. Financial services giant Fidelity Investments has opened the waiting list for Fidelity Crypto, its crypto product aimed at retail customers. Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon may be in Europe, according to Bloomberg.
kitco.com

Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
NEWSBTC

Crypto News Alert: Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Buy That Could Potentially Give You 50x Profits

Decentralised finance is one of the main characteristics that attract people to cryptocurrencies. It was created to let people connect directly without the use of a middleman or centralised authority. Banks and other financial organisations are no longer compelled to charge customers to utilise their services as a result of decentralised finance.
astaga.com

Hive Blockchain Bucks The Bearish Trend By Holding $68 Million In Bitcoin

The acute microeconomic elements, rising inflation, and elevated vitality value have impacted the profitability of Bitcoin miners. Amid the continued bear market, many Bitcoin miners discover it tough to remain afloat and keep their operation prices. Furthermore, the Bitcoin hash charge is surging, additional growing the stress on miners. Most...
tokenist.com

Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
astaga.com

Dogecoin Shows Bullish Bias As $0.12 Support Holds; Will $0.15 Be Breached?

DOGE’s worth fails to rally excessive as the value continues to stall in its worth motion regardless of the market wanting inexperienced throughout boards. DOGE’s worth continues to development above key help as the value tries to construct extra energy to beat this space of resistance that has held the value from rallying.

