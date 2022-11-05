Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
NEWSBTC
With Big Eyes Coin having Tax-less Transactions; Ripple and Dai Remain Expensive
Cryptocurrencies have proved their necessity since their inception in 2009, with Bitcoin (BTC) as the forerunner. Intermediaries have constantly struggled with traditional banking, but digital currencies offer individuals complete autonomy over their assets and properties. With cryptocurrencies, identities are protected, and thefts are minimal due to the unique security systems used by several currencies.
astaga.com
These Events Will Be Key For Bitcoin And Crypto This Week
The Bitcoin and crypto market is kicking off what may very well be a particularly essential week. Whereas the market is at present overwhelmed by the information surrounding the battle between Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (“CZ”) and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”), the midterm elections and the discharge of the CPI knowledge within the US are two main occasions that may very well be of essential significance for the market.
astaga.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rallies After US October Jobs Data
Bitcoin value soars over 4% after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics launched non-farm payroll information for October. The unemployment price elevated to three.7% in opposition to the anticipated 3.6% in October. Furthermore, the U.S. Greenback Index (DXY), which was already declining within the early hours, dropped additional to 112.
dailyhodl.com
Strategist Who Correctly Called Massive Bitcoin and Crypto Crash Forecasts Imminent Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce – With a Catch
The crypto strategist who accurately predicted crypto’s 2022 crash now sees Bitcoin (BTC) bouncing with a major catch. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells their 575,800 Twitter followers that they still think BTC will bounce as high as $21,500 after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech yesterday announcing another interest rate hike.
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
After months of a slumping economy, layoffs are finally starting to hit finance firms
TGIF! It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. Don't forget to turn your clocks back on Saturday night. If you have a young child you're trying to keep on a sleep schedule, Godspeed. Today we've got stories on how the top hedge funds performed in October, one investment bank staying...
Coinbase CEO says USDC will become ‘de facto central bank digital currency,’ company posts weak Q3 earnings
Crypto Winter has come for one of the most established companies in the industry. The giant exchange disclosed on Thursday that net revenue for the third quarter was down 28% from the previous one, and that retail and institutional trading volumes took major hits as investors move away from the volatile crypto sector.
techaiapp.com
‘Atomic Settlement’ — New York Fed Completes First Phase of Digital Dollar Experiment Called ‘Project Cedar’ – Bitcoin News
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has published findings stemming from an experiment dubbed “Project Cedar,” a protocol that uses a wholesale digital dollar in order to improve financial transactions. Michelle Neal, head of the bank’s Markets Group remarked on Friday that the research “indicated that settlement could occur in fewer than 10 seconds on average and that horizontal scaling was possible.”
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Higher After October Jobs Report; Fidelity Opens Waiting List for Retail Crypto Product
Bitcoin is trending higher near $21,000 Friday after the U.S. October jobs report revealed 261,000 nonfarm payrolls were added in October, beating economists' forecasts. Financial services giant Fidelity Investments has opened the waiting list for Fidelity Crypto, its crypto product aimed at retail customers. Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon may be in Europe, according to Bloomberg.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Twitter to Peloton.
Twitter is the latest high-profile company to get hit with layoffs this year after its new owner, Elon Musk, ordered a 50% headcount reduction. Major American businesses have picked up the pace of firing in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed...
kitco.com
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Firebrand Raoul Pal Says Traders Are Massively Underestimating One Sector of Crypto Markets
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says the potential of one crypto sector is being massively underestimated by everyone. In a lengthy Twitter thread, Pal tells his 984,000 followers that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) could reshape almost every aspect of societal infrastructure. The Real Vision founder says that currently, most people...
NEWSBTC
Crypto News Alert: Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Buy That Could Potentially Give You 50x Profits
Decentralised finance is one of the main characteristics that attract people to cryptocurrencies. It was created to let people connect directly without the use of a middleman or centralised authority. Banks and other financial organisations are no longer compelled to charge customers to utilise their services as a result of decentralised finance.
astaga.com
Hive Blockchain Bucks The Bearish Trend By Holding $68 Million In Bitcoin
The acute microeconomic elements, rising inflation, and elevated vitality value have impacted the profitability of Bitcoin miners. Amid the continued bear market, many Bitcoin miners discover it tough to remain afloat and keep their operation prices. Furthermore, the Bitcoin hash charge is surging, additional growing the stress on miners. Most...
tokenist.com
Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
astaga.com
Dogecoin Shows Bullish Bias As $0.12 Support Holds; Will $0.15 Be Breached?
DOGE’s worth fails to rally excessive as the value continues to stall in its worth motion regardless of the market wanting inexperienced throughout boards. DOGE’s worth continues to development above key help as the value tries to construct extra energy to beat this space of resistance that has held the value from rallying.
We might be headed for a rail strike by Thanksgiving that could cripple US supply chains and push the economy ‘over the edge’
Two months ago, America narrowly avoided a U.S. rail worker strike that could have brought supply chains to a standstill and crippled the economy. Now, that option is back on the table. In September, four unions representing around 60,000 rail employees reached a tentative agreement with rail companies—with the assistance...
