The Marquette University men's basketball team (1-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) wraps up its season-opening two-game homestand on Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT when the squad hosts Central Michigan (0-0, 0-0 MAC) at the Al McGuire Center. FS2 features the national television broadcast, with Bob Brainerd (play-by-play) and LaVall Jordan (analyst) calling the action. Following Thursday's outing, the Golden Eagles will travel to Purdue on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. CT for a matchup in the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games series between the BIG EAST and Big Ten conferences.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO