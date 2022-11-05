Read full article on original website
Related
dartmouthsports.com
Men’s Hockey Wins Shootout Over Brown
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth men's hockey team played to a 2-2 tie against Brown in ECAC Hockey and Ivy League action on Saturday evening at Thompson Arena. The Big Green won the shootout, 1-0, to claim the extra point in the standings. Dartmouth moves to 1-2-1, 1-1-1 while...
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Blanks Brown on Senior Day, 3-0
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth men's soccer team scored a goal late in the first half then early in the second, and wouldn't look back, as the Big Green defeated visiting Brown, 3-0 on Saturday at Burnham Field. It was Senior Day as Dartmouth recognized its senior class prior to opening kickoff. Saturday's scoring began with freshman Sam Fenton netting his first-career goal, while senior Alex van Schalkwyk and sophomore Finn Callahan added insurance tallies.
dartmouthsports.com
Union Storms Back for 5-4 Overtime Win Over Dartmouth
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – The Dartmouth women's hockey team opened a 4-1 lead early in the third period, but Union responded with three goals in the span of 5:16 to pull even, before winning it 53 seconds into overtime. Senior Celine Pietraszek scored the Big Green's third and fourth goals of the contest to lead the offense, but it wasn't enough as a wild third period featured seven goals between the two teams.
dartmouthsports.com
Sarah Young Finishes Fourth at ICSA Women’s Singlehanded National Championships
HANOVER, N.H. — Sarah Young of the Dartmouth sailing team competed at the Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) Women's Singlehanded National Championships. Young competed at the event for the second straight year and finished fourth in a field of 19 of the best student-athletes in the country. Young, who was...
sheltonherald.com
Yale football overwhelms Brown in Ivy League blowout win, scores most points since 1929
NEW HAVEN — The Yale football team quickly silenced any doubters with a historic 69-17 win over Brown on Saturday at Yale Bowl to keep itself in the hunt for an Ivy League football title. This was Yale’s highest-scoring game since an 89-0 romp over Vermont in 1929.
dartmouthsports.com
Women’s Soccer Falls to Cornell in Season Finale
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Dartmouth women's soccer team fell to Cornell, 1-0, in Ivy League action on Saturday afternoon at Berman Field in Ithaca, New York. Dartmouth finishes the season at 8-7-2, 1-5-1 while Cornell ends the year with a record of 4-7-5, 2-3-2. "While this is not the result we wanted today, this was another close Ivy League game," said Stacy and Nick Branca Family Head Coach of Women's SoccerRon Rainey. "We look forward to the off season getting better as a group."
dartmouthsports.com
Women’s Swimming and Diving Makes Season Debut at Princeton
PRINCETON, N.J. — The Dartmouth women's swimming and diving team kicked off the 2022-23 season at Princeton, competing against the Tigers, along with Brown. The Big Green fell to Princeton by a score of 231-58 and were bested by Brown, 230-57. Despite a pair of losses, Dartmouth demonstrated improvement from its 2021-22 season with personal bests, along with an event victory over Princeton.
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Downs Columbia on Senior Night
HANOVER, N.H. — Having clinched a spot in the inaugural Ivy League Tournament on Friday, the Dartmouth volleyball team added another win to its resume with a 3-1 (18-25, 28-26, 25-13, 25-23) triumph over Columbia Saturday evening at Leede Arena after the program honored its five seniors. With only...
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Top RPI, 2-0 for First Win
TROY, N.Y. – A third-period goal from junior Annie King broke a scoreless tie to provide the offense, and sophomore Maggie Emerson recorded a 17-save shutout to anchor a strong defensive effort, as the Dartmouth women's hockey team picked up its first win of the season on Friday evening, beating RPI by a 2-0 final. The Big Green came out of the gate firing, literally, in posting the game's first 11 shots on goal. It wasn't until their 34th shot of the evening that they were able to beat Engineers' goalkeeper Amanda Rampado, but it was all Dartmouth would need.
dartmouthsports.com
Women’s Basketball to Host Bryant in Season Opener
Date: Monday, Nov. 7 | 6 p.m. Last Meeting: Dec. 10, 2013 (L, 79-69) ESPN+ | Live Stats | International Stream | Audio | Tickets. Dartmouth welcomes Bryant for the 2022-23 season opener, and just the seventh meeting all-time between the two New England foes. SEASON OUTLOOK. Dartmouth sets its...
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Battles Yale and Rutgers on Opening Day of Big Green Invitational
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's tennis team opened the Big Green Invitational Friday in Hanover against Yale and Rutgers and notched a combined four wins, including Chidimma Okpara's victory over the 53rd ranked player in the ITA Preseason Rankings. Okpara downed the reigning Ivy League Player of the...
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Best Cornell in Three Sets
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth volleyball team, winners of five of the last six, rolled to a 3-0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-23) victory over Cornell Friday evening at Leede Arena to complete the season sweep of the Big Red. On the eve of Senior Night, Dartmouth improved to 15-6 (7-4),...
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Opens Season at Fordham Monday Night
Dartmouth (0-0, 0-0 Ivy) at Fordham (0-0, 0-0 Atlantic 10) Date: Monday, November 7, 2022 – 7:30 p.m. The Dartmouth men's basketball team is set to open its 2022-23 campaign on Monday night when the Big Green travel to Fordham to face the Rams. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+. Monday will be the first of two showdowns against Atlantic 10 foes, as Dartmouth also heads to UMass on Dec. 20. After a fifth-place finish last season, falling just one game shy of the Ivy League Tournament, this year's edition of Dartmouth will look considerably different than last year's, with its top three scorers all graduating. Dame Adelekun leads the returning group after emerging in Ivy League play last season, while the Big Green feature numerous players with experience who will jump into new and increasing roles.
University of Connecticut
Huskies Beat Kutztown in Final Preseason Tuneup
HARTFORD, Conn. – Five Huskies scored in double digits as the UConn women's basketball team beat Kutztown, 115-42, in an exhibition on Sunday afternoon in the XL Center. Sophomore Azzi Fudd led the game with 29 points and made nine three pointers. Fudd scored 23 of her points in the second half.
sheltonherald.com
Caroline Ducharme unavailable for UConn women's basketball's exhibition
HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme is unavailable for the team's exhibition game against Kutztown, the program confirmed Sunday morning. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said on Friday that Ducharme was a "maybe" after dealing with neck stiffness earlier in the week. The Huskies will have just nine available players against the Golden Bears for Sunday's game.
sheltonherald.com
UConn men's basketball vs. Stonehill: Time, TV and what you need to know
2021-22 Records: Stonehill 15-12 (Division 2), UConn 23-10 Radio: UConn/IMG Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WICC-Brideport (600 AM), WINE-Danbury (940 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford. KEEP AN EYE ON. WHO'S STARTING?: Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins are givens. Andre Jackson Jr. is a...
zip06.com
East Haven Fall Ball Team Goes Undefeated at 11-0
The East Haven Little League fall ball coach-pitch baseball team posted an undefeated record of 11-0 for the 2022 season. East Haven competed against teams from surrounding towns such as Branford, North Branford, and North Haven throughout the fall campaign. The players on the club range in age from ages 5 to 9.
Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England
The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
Norwalk political notes: Longtime DPW employee gets top slot
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Valadares to be Chief of Operations and Public Works. Can the City use water records to find illegal apartments?. Vanessa Valaderes, who has been with the Norwalk Department of Public Works for more than 12 years, is set to be appointed Chief of Operations and Public Works at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting.
greenwichsentinel.com
The Best Sushi in Greenwich Isn’t Where You Think
Tsuki combines high quality ingredients at the peak of freshness with explosive flavors, creating a restaurant that’s not only a meal but an. experience. Earlier this month, I had the wonderful opportunity to try some of their most popular dishes. I walked into Tsuki pretty much knowing what to expect, or so I thought. If there’s one thing Greenwich maybe has too many of, it’s sushi places. We just cannot get enough sushi in this town for some reason, and everyone has their opinions. Well, Greenwich, here’s your new favorite sushi restaurant.
Comments / 0