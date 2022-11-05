Dartmouth (0-0, 0-0 Ivy) at Fordham (0-0, 0-0 Atlantic 10) Date: Monday, November 7, 2022 – 7:30 p.m. The Dartmouth men's basketball team is set to open its 2022-23 campaign on Monday night when the Big Green travel to Fordham to face the Rams. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+. Monday will be the first of two showdowns against Atlantic 10 foes, as Dartmouth also heads to UMass on Dec. 20. After a fifth-place finish last season, falling just one game shy of the Ivy League Tournament, this year's edition of Dartmouth will look considerably different than last year's, with its top three scorers all graduating. Dame Adelekun leads the returning group after emerging in Ivy League play last season, while the Big Green feature numerous players with experience who will jump into new and increasing roles.

HANOVER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO