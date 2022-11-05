Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
John Legend: DeSantis is a ‘cruel and small individual’
John Legend on door-knocking for Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams, the stakes of the midterms, what DeSantis is doing in Florida, and more. Nov. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
'The choice is clear in this race,' says North Carolina Senate candidate
Democratic North Carolina Senate nominee Cheri Beasley joins Morning Joe ahead of election day to discuss the polls, her plan to lower costs in the state and her recent endorsement from former President Barack Obama.Nov. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Mandela Barnes: WI Senate opponent Ron Johnson is ‘the biggest hypocrite out there’
Wisconsin is one of the states that could decide the future fate of American democracy on Election Day. In the race for Senate, the Trump loyalist and Big-Lie pushing incumbent Ron Johnson is currently in a tight race with Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. Johnson will not even commit to accepting the results of the election. Ali Velshi speaks to Barnes and learns why he thinks Ron Johnson’s Big Lie behavior “just goes to show you just how low he'll go.”Nov. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Rev. Al: Do you want your kid to grow up to be like Walker or Rev. Warnock?
The Morning Joe panel follows up a discussion on a new Ron DeSantis ad as portraying the Florida governor as chosen by God with a talk about some conservatives and their current relationship with Christianity.Nov. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Wisconsin State Legislators Weigh in on the Future of Democracy
A roundtable of Wisconsin state lawmakers discuss the implications of the Republican majority in both houses of the state legislature and how it’s affecting the future of democracy in their state.Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Georgia voters break early voting record amid tight Senate race
As Election Day nears, more than 2.5 million Georgia voters have cast ballots by mail or by voting in person, setting a new early voting record in the state as the race for Senate remains tight between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports. Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Nevada candidate says his race is about protecting access to the ballot box
Seniors Don’t Cook Their Own Meals Anymore, They Do This Instead. Reduce Low Back Pain & Sciatica with One Seated Stretch (Watch) Locate Almost Anyone By Entering Their Name (This Is Addicting!) Yahoo! Search /. SPONSORED. Ireland Train Packages Deals!. StuffAnswered /. People Born Before 1959 Should Be Aware...
MSNBC
Voters in Georgia set early voting record
With a Senate seat in play and governorship in contention, Georgia is a pivotal state to watch on Election Night. The former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, give us some keen insights into her home state, where more than 2.5 million Georgians have already voted, a record.Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Abortion rights on the ballot: Can Kentucky do what Kansas did?
Earlier this year, Rachel Sweet ran the campaign that successfully defeated the anti-abortion ballot measure in Kansas which would’ve amended its state constitution to explicitly deny abortion rights to its residents. Now, Sweet is running another campaign to defeat a similar initiative in Kentucky. “For most voters it’s not a partisan issue,” she says. “If Kansas taught us anything, it’s that having an issue on the ballot where the voters can make their voices heard directly…really does activate and mobilize voters who typically don’t participate in the political process.” And there’s a lot on the line. Kentucky has one of the strictest abortion bans in the country, which is being challenged in court right now. “The stakes could not be higher,” says Amber Duke of the ACLU Kentucky, one of the parties suing the state. And the outcome of this vote will directly affect what happens next with that lawsuit. Nov. 6, 2022.
Comments / 0