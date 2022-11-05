Read full article on original website
Related
5 Myths About Utah Most Americans Believe Are True
People sometimes think the darndest things about Utah. Growing up an LDS(Mormon) kid in Michigan, I got a lot of the same questions. Things like "Why don't you believe in electricity?" and "How many moms do you have?" As recently as last week I was asked how many Polygamist weddings I've been to. (For those who are curious, the answers are we do, just one, and none.)
ksl.com
New Utah storm may produce 1-3 feet of mountain snow; power officials brace for outages
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's largest power provider is bracing for possible weather-related outages as an atmospheric river is set to churn even more rain, snow and wind into the state to start the workweek. Rocky Mountain Power officials said Sunday that they are monitoring the latest storm system...
Longtime Utah news reporter passes away unexpectedly
Marcos Ortiz, a local TV journalist who has reported on Utah news for over 30 years, passed away Saturday.
ksl.com
Can Utah plan its way out of its housing crisis? Here's how it's trying
SALT LAKE CITY — Along with hundreds of city leaders across Utah and its Wasatch Front, Farmington Mayor Brett Anderson knows as well as anyone what haunts the debate over how in the world the rapidly growing state will confront its housing problems. He knows firsthand how, inevitably, attempts...
ksl.com
Snowstorms have been robust, but Utah is still sitting at average
SALT LAKE CITY — If you think it has been snowy and rainy, you are right. A series of storms have been generous to Utah, but what happens in the months to come is a question mark. Last year, for example, storms came on strong in the latter part...
Teens take Utah to court over fossil fuel policies
A group of teenagers are suing the state over policies they allege encourage fossil fuel development to the harm of their health and safety.
KSLTV
Rent application fees prove a hurdle to housing for Utah families
OREM, Utah — For several weeks, Brenda White and her family were forced to live in a hotel, unable to find a home to rent. “It can get pretty boring, and pretty cramped and depressing,” lamented White of her roughly 300 square feet of living space. White didn’t...
ksl.com
Utah high school marching band led by a special conductor
WASHINGTON, Washington County — Dozens of high school marching bands are in the city of Washington this weekend for a big competition. After a general competition Friday, many of them battled it out with the Bands of America on Saturday. Westlake High School is one of the schools that moved on to the finals.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Utah
The National Weather Service has issued two new Winter Storm Watches for Utah ahead of the storm coming late Monday. This storm comes quickly after the weekend storm that also prompted warnings.
KUTV
Major power outages leave tens of thousands in the dark along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A major power outage in the Salt Lake Valley affected thousands of customers on Monday morning and and issues at multiple intersections. The morning started with a few thousand customers losing electricity, but that number had more than tripled as the morning commute was beginning.
Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’
Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
ksl.com
Utah RSV cases 'increasing rapidly,' doctor says; preventative measures encouraged
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah doctors are bracing for a bad RSV season and Dr. Andrew Pavia says the respiratory syncytial virus is "here and increasing rapidly." The RSV outbreak is coming earlier than usual this year and is reaching record-setting levels in some hospitals around the country, according to Pavia, who specializes in infectious diseases at University of Utah Health and Primary Children's Hospital.
Water Woes: Utah’s population growth and the shrinking Colorado River
With the population booming across Utah and Colorado and levels lowering in the Colorado River, Utah is facing a water crisis. One that'll take years to remedy.
sandyjournal.com
Make-A-Wish Utah and BD grants a young girl’s wish
Milly is a 9-year-old who loves science, bugs, dinosaurs, volcanoes and exploring the world. As a second-grader, she was diagnosed with a nervous system disorder but it hasn’t slowed her down. This fall, Make-A-Wish Utah and BD Sandy threw a tropical-themed proclamation party to surprise Milly with the granting...
ksl.com
Blackface incident in Utah seen by some as an opportunity to 'do better'
SALT LAKE CITY — A viral video of some Iron County teens in blackface is leading to a call for better understanding and for some difficult conversations to be had here in Utah. Some say it's a chance for all of us to do better. Adrienne Gillespie Andrews, vice...
Workers worry Utah’s new billion dollar prison isn’t safe
In August, an officer with the Utah Department of Corrections emailed an alert to state legislators.
binghamprospector.org
Utah Changes Its State Flag
After much criticism against the current state flag, the people of Utah have come together to choose a flag that better represents the state as a whole. For many years people have said that the current flag is too boring, outdated, and doesn’t represent all of the people of Utah. The flag has only been changed 3 times since it was first presented and the citizens never had a say in it. But in January, Governor Spencer Cox launched the initiative “More Than a Flag”. This initiative is meant to get the people involved and share their opinion about what they think makes Utah the place it is today.
cpr.org
A Colorado company that runs a controversial uranium mill in Utah says it’s trying to be a good neighbor
Executives of a Colorado company that runs a controversial uranium mill in rural Utah say opponents of the mill don’t understand their safety measures and how vital the site is to the larger, nationwide push for clean energy. The company, Lakewood-based Energy Fuels, has long come under fire for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Utah suspends Great Salt Lake water appropriations as levels reach historic lows
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said record low levels prompted him to suspend new water appropriations from the Great Salt Lake Basin. The lake's elevation has varied over the past month, according to the U.S. Geological Survey causeway gauge. The highest level was 4,188.9 feet. The elevation is stabilized and spring runoff should cause the lake levels to rise, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Storm lighter than hoped for, but still produced
Decent rain and snowfall with the storm — and the good news is that there is still a little bit in it before it leaves us Sunday evening. We have another system coming in and things are looking good for better totals.
Comments / 3