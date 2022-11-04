Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Tomlin: Steelers ‘optimistic’ OLB T.J. Watt could return Sunday
Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt might be ready to jump from practice to gameday on Sunday when Pittsburgh returns
Tony Dungy tells Dan Patrick he would have tried to talk Jim Irsay out of coaching change
Former Colts head coach Tony Dungy told The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday that he was not consulted by Jim Irsay at any point regarding the team’s decision to fire Frank Reich and hire Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim coach. Dungy said he found out at the same time as everybody else,...
Comments / 0