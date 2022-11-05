ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hurstathletics.com

Men's Hockey Forces Overtime Against Sacred Heart

ERIE, Pa. - The Mercyhurst University Men's Hockey team finished their series against Sacred Heart tonight, Nov. 5. The game went into a shootout with four rounds. The Pioneers came out with the advantage. Breaking Down the Game. First Period. The first period started slowly with both teams taking shots...
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Women's Bowling Finishes Medaille Brunswick Invitational

Buffalo, NY – Mercyhurst Women's Bowling wraps up the fall portion of their schedule on a high note in the Medaille Brunswick Invitational as they finish in second place. After coming in day in second, the Lakers retained their spot with a strong outing to give the team confidence in their second leg of the 2022-23 season.
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Men's Soccer Wins PSAC Championship

Bloomsburg, PA – Mercyhurst Men's Soccer continues to add on to their already historic season as they defeat Bloomsburg in the PSAC Finals on the way to the first PSAC Championship since 2016 season. The Lakers got the better of the Huskies on their own turf thanks to an early goal in the 1-0 win.
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Men's Water Polo Finishes First Day of CWPA Conference Weekend

Lebanon, IL – Mercyhurst Men's Water Polo falls to Salem and McKendree on the first day of CWPA Conference Weekend. The Lakers traveled to Lebanon, Ill. to continue their season with another busy weekend. In the first match on Saturday, November 5th they took on Salem in the McKendree Metro Rec Plex. The Lakers started the game slow as the Tigers netted the 4-0 lead early and held it for the rest of the match. Salem eventually won the game by a score of 24-13. Teagan Thomas, Owen Hardner and Brian Cumby led the team with three goals each and Tony Golin recorded 24 saves and two steals.
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Volleyball Concludes Season at IUP

INIDIANA, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Volleyball team concluded their season on Saturday night as they took on IUP on the road. The Crimson Hawks took the match three sets to none. IUP took a quick lead to start the first set of the evening but two kills from sophomore, outside hitter Paige Miller put the Lakers back in the game knotting things at seven. The IUP offense stayed aggressive as they took a 22-15 lead, but the Lakers weren't done as they recorded three consecutive kills from Corinne Bechtold and two from Miller. The Crimson Hawks took the 1-0 advantage by a score of 25-19.
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Lakers Shut Out by Seton Hill

Seton Hill, Pa. - Mercyhurst Football's final away game of the season did not go the way that they had hoped as they fell to Seton Hill 7-0. The Lakers suffered their first shutout since October 2, 2021 against Cal as they fall to 2-8. How it Happened. The first...
GREENSBURG, PA
hurstathletics.com

Women's Hockey Dominates Against Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The Mercyhurst Women's Hockey team wrapped up the series with Penn State at 1 p.m. today, Saturday, Nov. 5. The Lakers came out on top with a score of 3-1. Breaking Down the Game. First Period. Ena Nystrøm returned to the net for the second tilt...
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Men's Soccer Dominates East Stroudsburg in PSAC Semifinal

Erie, Pa – Second-ranked Mercyhurst Men's Soccer got their postseason runs started with a bang as they won big in the semifinals of the PSAC Tournament. The Lakers were faced with East Stroudsburg with Mercyhurst able to get the better of the matchup by a final score of 3-1. How It Happened.
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Lakers Fall to East Stroudsburg on the Road

East Stroudsburg, Pa. - Mercyhurst Field Hockey went on the road for the final time in 2022 and were tasked with a tough one as they faced #1 East Stroudsburg. After keeping things close in the first period, the Warriors broke through in the second on their way to a 5-0 victory.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
hurstathletics.com

Lakers Head to Seton Hill

Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Football begins to see their season wrap up as they play their next to last game this weekend. The Lakers travel to Greensburg, Pa. to face the Seton Hill Griffins on Saturday, November 5th, at 2:00 p.m. in search of win number three in 2022. 1....
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Cross Country Prepares for PSAC Championships

Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Cross Country begins to see their season draw to a close as they head into the first weekend of November set to compete in the PSAC Championships. The team travels to Mansfield, Pa. for the event in hopes of qualifying for nationals. The men come off...
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Mercyhurst Women’s Cross Country Competes in PSAC Championships

Mansfield, Pa. - Mercyhurst Women's Cross Country raced for the first time after a couple of weeks off in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships with the team coming in 16th out of 18 teams. How it Happened. Freshman Bella Homorody finished first for the Lakers with a time of...
ERIE, PA
Online Rocket

The lasting legacy of McGraw

The sound of the buzzer echoed throughout the Mercyhurst athletic center. As the horn faded, the footsteps of Robert McGraw followed as he made his way to shake hands with Mercyhurst head coach, Brooklyn Kohlheim, after 67-65 win. Unfortunately, it was the last time that McGraw would coach the SRU women’s basketball team.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
hurstathletics.com

Volleyball Splits Season Series with UPJ

JOHNSTOWN, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Volleyball team fell in straight sets to Pitt-Johnstown on Friday evening. The Lakers staredt in an early deficit going down 4-0 in the first set. Kills from Kylie Schnars and Alexa Mitchell started the Laker offense, but they allowed UPJ to go on a six-point run to go up 14-3. Mercyhurst tried to rally late in the set going on a 7-1 run with a kill from Kate Hennessy and an ace from Mitchell, but they couldn't complete the comeback falling 25-15.
ERIE, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: TItusville Herald to Close Doors After 157 Years

TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Titusville Herald will close its doors for good after 157 years. The announcement was made on the front page of Saturday’s edition of the newspaper with the headline “The Titusville Herald says thank you, and goodbye.”. “The owners of The Titusville Herald...
TITUSVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Meadville man found dead along road in Slippery Rock Township

Police and the Lawrence County Coroner are trying to find out what caused the death of a Meadville man whose body was found along a road in Slippery Rock Township. State Police say an autopsy is being performed on the body of 40-year-old Joseph Detello, who was found unresponsive, lying along Young Road Thursday afternoon by a passerby who thought Detello was having problems with his car.
MEADVILLE, PA
explore venango

Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 1.
CLARION, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy