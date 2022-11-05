Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hurstathletics.com
Men's Hockey Forces Overtime Against Sacred Heart
ERIE, Pa. - The Mercyhurst University Men's Hockey team finished their series against Sacred Heart tonight, Nov. 5. The game went into a shootout with four rounds. The Pioneers came out with the advantage. Breaking Down the Game. First Period. The first period started slowly with both teams taking shots...
hurstathletics.com
Women's Bowling Finishes Medaille Brunswick Invitational
Buffalo, NY – Mercyhurst Women's Bowling wraps up the fall portion of their schedule on a high note in the Medaille Brunswick Invitational as they finish in second place. After coming in day in second, the Lakers retained their spot with a strong outing to give the team confidence in their second leg of the 2022-23 season.
hurstathletics.com
Men's Soccer Wins PSAC Championship
Bloomsburg, PA – Mercyhurst Men's Soccer continues to add on to their already historic season as they defeat Bloomsburg in the PSAC Finals on the way to the first PSAC Championship since 2016 season. The Lakers got the better of the Huskies on their own turf thanks to an early goal in the 1-0 win.
hurstathletics.com
Men's Water Polo Finishes First Day of CWPA Conference Weekend
Lebanon, IL – Mercyhurst Men's Water Polo falls to Salem and McKendree on the first day of CWPA Conference Weekend. The Lakers traveled to Lebanon, Ill. to continue their season with another busy weekend. In the first match on Saturday, November 5th they took on Salem in the McKendree Metro Rec Plex. The Lakers started the game slow as the Tigers netted the 4-0 lead early and held it for the rest of the match. Salem eventually won the game by a score of 24-13. Teagan Thomas, Owen Hardner and Brian Cumby led the team with three goals each and Tony Golin recorded 24 saves and two steals.
hurstathletics.com
Volleyball Concludes Season at IUP
INIDIANA, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Volleyball team concluded their season on Saturday night as they took on IUP on the road. The Crimson Hawks took the match three sets to none. IUP took a quick lead to start the first set of the evening but two kills from sophomore, outside hitter Paige Miller put the Lakers back in the game knotting things at seven. The IUP offense stayed aggressive as they took a 22-15 lead, but the Lakers weren't done as they recorded three consecutive kills from Corinne Bechtold and two from Miller. The Crimson Hawks took the 1-0 advantage by a score of 25-19.
hurstathletics.com
Lakers Shut Out by Seton Hill
Seton Hill, Pa. - Mercyhurst Football's final away game of the season did not go the way that they had hoped as they fell to Seton Hill 7-0. The Lakers suffered their first shutout since October 2, 2021 against Cal as they fall to 2-8. How it Happened. The first...
hurstathletics.com
Women's Hockey Dominates Against Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The Mercyhurst Women's Hockey team wrapped up the series with Penn State at 1 p.m. today, Saturday, Nov. 5. The Lakers came out on top with a score of 3-1. Breaking Down the Game. First Period. Ena Nystrøm returned to the net for the second tilt...
hurstathletics.com
Men's Soccer Dominates East Stroudsburg in PSAC Semifinal
Erie, Pa – Second-ranked Mercyhurst Men's Soccer got their postseason runs started with a bang as they won big in the semifinals of the PSAC Tournament. The Lakers were faced with East Stroudsburg with Mercyhurst able to get the better of the matchup by a final score of 3-1. How It Happened.
hurstathletics.com
Lakers Fall to East Stroudsburg on the Road
East Stroudsburg, Pa. - Mercyhurst Field Hockey went on the road for the final time in 2022 and were tasked with a tough one as they faced #1 East Stroudsburg. After keeping things close in the first period, the Warriors broke through in the second on their way to a 5-0 victory.
hurstathletics.com
Lakers Head to Seton Hill
Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Football begins to see their season wrap up as they play their next to last game this weekend. The Lakers travel to Greensburg, Pa. to face the Seton Hill Griffins on Saturday, November 5th, at 2:00 p.m. in search of win number three in 2022. 1....
hurstathletics.com
Cross Country Prepares for PSAC Championships
Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Cross Country begins to see their season draw to a close as they head into the first weekend of November set to compete in the PSAC Championships. The team travels to Mansfield, Pa. for the event in hopes of qualifying for nationals. The men come off...
hurstathletics.com
Mercyhurst Women’s Cross Country Competes in PSAC Championships
Mansfield, Pa. - Mercyhurst Women's Cross Country raced for the first time after a couple of weeks off in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships with the team coming in 16th out of 18 teams. How it Happened. Freshman Bella Homorody finished first for the Lakers with a time of...
Online Rocket
The lasting legacy of McGraw
The sound of the buzzer echoed throughout the Mercyhurst athletic center. As the horn faded, the footsteps of Robert McGraw followed as he made his way to shake hands with Mercyhurst head coach, Brooklyn Kohlheim, after 67-65 win. Unfortunately, it was the last time that McGraw would coach the SRU women’s basketball team.
hurstathletics.com
Volleyball Splits Season Series with UPJ
JOHNSTOWN, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Volleyball team fell in straight sets to Pitt-Johnstown on Friday evening. The Lakers staredt in an early deficit going down 4-0 in the first set. Kills from Kylie Schnars and Alexa Mitchell started the Laker offense, but they allowed UPJ to go on a six-point run to go up 14-3. Mercyhurst tried to rally late in the set going on a 7-1 run with a kill from Kate Hennessy and an ace from Mitchell, but they couldn't complete the comeback falling 25-15.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: TItusville Herald to Close Doors After 157 Years
TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Titusville Herald will close its doors for good after 157 years. The announcement was made on the front page of Saturday’s edition of the newspaper with the headline “The Titusville Herald says thank you, and goodbye.”. “The owners of The Titusville Herald...
beavercountyradio.com
Meadville Man’s Death on Roadway in Slippery Rock Township Ruled a Homicide
(Slippery Rock Twp., Pa) Pa State police announced Saturday morning that the death of 40-year-old Joseph Detello of Meadville along a roadway in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County, has been ruled a homicide. Detello was discovered Thursday afternoon in the area of Young Road as a person passing by thought...
WFMJ.com
Meadville man found dead along road in Slippery Rock Township
Police and the Lawrence County Coroner are trying to find out what caused the death of a Meadville man whose body was found along a road in Slippery Rock Township. State Police say an autopsy is being performed on the body of 40-year-old Joseph Detello, who was found unresponsive, lying along Young Road Thursday afternoon by a passerby who thought Detello was having problems with his car.
PSP investigating after man found dead on roadside
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a bystander found a man dead on the side of the road.
Body found in Lawrence County; police investigating
State police in New Castle are investigating after a man was found dead along a Lawrence County road. Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon, according to a police report. He was found by a passerby who stopped to assist when...
explore venango
Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 1.
Comments / 0