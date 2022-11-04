The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team swept Hondo in close sets, 26-24, 25-17, 25-21 in the area round last Friday at Stockdale. Addison Pekar had six kills, two digs, one block; Macie Blakeney produced 32 assists, 14 digs, one kill; Deazia Rios had 12 digs, two aces; Destiny Rios had 10 kills, four digs; Jayana Phillips chipped in 11 kills, eight digs, one block; Leah Muenich had two aces; Madison Gonzales had two digs; Olivia Fojt had 13 digs, two aces; Samantha Adamek finished with seven digs, three kills; Macie Williams had six kills, two digs, one ace, one block.

YOAKUM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO