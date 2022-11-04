Read full article on original website
lavacacountytoday.com
Yoakum cross country: Martinez wraps up CC career at state meet
Yoakum’s lone state cross-country runner, senior Gisela Martinez, placed No. 60 in the 3A two miler with a time of 13 minutes, 18.8 seconds, mile-one split of 6:30.7 and a pace of 6:39 a mile. This was Martinez’s fourth time to compete at the state meet as part of the team or individual.
lavacacountytoday.com
Yoakum volleyball: Lady 'Dogs sweep Hondo to move into third round
The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team swept Hondo in close sets, 26-24, 25-17, 25-21 in the area round last Friday at Stockdale. Addison Pekar had six kills, two digs, one block; Macie Blakeney produced 32 assists, 14 digs, one kill; Deazia Rios had 12 digs, two aces; Destiny Rios had 10 kills, four digs; Jayana Phillips chipped in 11 kills, eight digs, one block; Leah Muenich had two aces; Madison Gonzales had two digs; Olivia Fojt had 13 digs, two aces; Samantha Adamek finished with seven digs, three kills; Macie Williams had six kills, two digs, one ace, one block.
lavacacountytoday.com
Senior YFL Bulldogs finish season with one loss
Yoakum’s senior youth football squad concluded their near-perfect season with a Golden Crescent Youth Football League Super Bowl loss to Calhoun County in Hallettsville Saturday night. The 12U Bulldogs dominated opponents all season with an impressive 11-0 record entering the championship match under the bright lights at Brahma Stadium....
Grab A Coat, Because Killeen, Texas Is About to Get the First Freeze of the Season
The weather in the Killeen, Texas area lately has been unpredictable. Some days it might be nice and toasty outside, hot enough to even wear a pair of shorts, and some days if you don’t bring the heaviest jacket out you might find yourself catching a small cold. A...
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Prepares to Honor Its Veterans
Friday is Veterans Day. File image. Several events are planned in Canyon Lake this week to honor U.S. military veterans, especially the 14,000 who live in Comal County. Comal County commissioners Thursday voted to turn the bell atop the county’s historic courthouse tower green Monday in honor of Operation Greenlight Nov. 7-13.
Voters in 5 Texas cities deciding on local cannabis decriminalization; San Antonio could be next
San Antonio activists are hoping to put charter amendments decriminalizing cannabis on the May 2023 ballot.
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
Texas election: Lloyd Doggett wins newly-created U.S. House District 37
The congressional district represents more than 166,000 residents in the Austin metropolitan area and surrounding suburbs.
KVUE
Wait times for the polling locations across Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day, and that means you'll want to know which polling location in your area has the shortest wait time. After the early voting period ended on Nov. 4, the only day for Central Texas residents to cast their vote is on Election Day. This will likely lead to long lines outside of polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
lavacacountytoday.com
Randy Sitka
Randy Sitka, 62 of Tivoli, passed away Tuesday Nov. 1, 2022. He was born June 24, 1960 in Hallettsville to Henry and Martha Sitka. He work in Oilfield Sales and Services for 40 years. He loved fishing, hunting, and anything outdoors, especially spending time on the Guadalupe River. He is...
fox7austin.com
Sunny Sunday, but cold temps ahead for Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Sunday! We woke up to cloudy conditions, but we will be sunny and around 80 degrees this afternoon. Humidity is on the rise as southerly flow returns. Get ready for gusts of about 20 mph. Tomorrow there is a chance you will run into some spotty...
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Voters In Five Cities Set To Decide On Local Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiatives
Texas voters in five cities will have the chance to decide on local marijuana decriminalization measures on Tuesday. Voters in Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos will weigh in on the reform. This follows a trend of local cannabis policy changes that have been enacted in Texas, a state where statewide citizen initiatives are not currently permitted.
KENS 5
Mr. Gambolini was surrendered by his owner at 15 years old | Forgotten Friends
CANYON LAKE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Say hello to Mr. Gambolini, a 15-year-old feline who was surrendered...
post-register.com
BBQ World’s Fair draws big crowd
Texas Monthly’s BBQ Fest began at noon Saturday in downtown Lockhart with thousands of fans and dozens of vendors blanketing the streets. Here, on Market Street, the lines were long as people waited for their favorite taste of Texas barbecue. Saturday’s World’s Fair will continue until 7 p.m., while Sunday’s ticketed Top 50 Picnic will take place at Lockhart City Park from noon to 4 p.m. Photo by Kyle Mooty.
Students ran into problems applying for Texas absentee ballots, some can’t vote
Some college students had issues with their absentee ballot applications, and it could cost them a vote this election.
WFAA
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
Edna man dies after train collides with his car in Inez
INEZ, Texas – A man was killed early Friday morning when a train in Inez collided with his vehicle. 45-year-old Nalaka Manoj Silva Kavirathna, of Edna, was stopped on the railroad tracks on FM Road-444 when a train, traveling northeast, struck the driver’s side of his car, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson. Kavirathna was...
KSAT 12
1 dead, 1 injured after being shot by deputy in Dripping Springs, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot dead after he rushed Hays County sheriff’s deputies with a knife Saturday morning, according to officials. Deputies were called to a disturbance between a man and a tow truck driver in the 1300 block of Trinity Hills. Shortly after, deputies also...
KSAT 12
Wilson County investigators looking for answers regarding overnight shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Wilson County sheriff’s investigators say they are looking for information and for other people connected an incident early Tuesday that left a man with a gunshot wound in his leg. They found the victim inside a pickup at the intersection of FM 3432 and County...
KWTX
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured in Austin and San Antonio
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, 56, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, 38, was arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy.
