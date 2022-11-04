ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiner, TX

lavacacountytoday.com

Yoakum cross country: Martinez wraps up CC career at state meet

Yoakum’s lone state cross-country runner, senior Gisela Martinez, placed No. 60 in the 3A two miler with a time of 13 minutes, 18.8 seconds, mile-one split of 6:30.7 and a pace of 6:39 a mile. This was Martinez’s fourth time to compete at the state meet as part of the team or individual.
YOAKUM, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Yoakum volleyball: Lady 'Dogs sweep Hondo to move into third round

The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team swept Hondo in close sets, 26-24, 25-17, 25-21 in the area round last Friday at Stockdale. Addison Pekar had six kills, two digs, one block; Macie Blakeney produced 32 assists, 14 digs, one kill; Deazia Rios had 12 digs, two aces; Destiny Rios had 10 kills, four digs; Jayana Phillips chipped in 11 kills, eight digs, one block; Leah Muenich had two aces; Madison Gonzales had two digs; Olivia Fojt had 13 digs, two aces; Samantha Adamek finished with seven digs, three kills; Macie Williams had six kills, two digs, one ace, one block.
YOAKUM, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Senior YFL Bulldogs finish season with one loss

Yoakum’s senior youth football squad concluded their near-perfect season with a Golden Crescent Youth Football League Super Bowl loss to Calhoun County in Hallettsville Saturday night. The 12U Bulldogs dominated opponents all season with an impressive 11-0 record entering the championship match under the bright lights at Brahma Stadium....
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake Prepares to Honor Its Veterans

Friday is Veterans Day. File image. Several events are planned in Canyon Lake this week to honor U.S. military veterans, especially the 14,000 who live in Comal County. Comal County commissioners Thursday voted to turn the bell atop the county’s historic courthouse tower green Monday in honor of Operation Greenlight Nov. 7-13.
CANYON LAKE, TX
KVUE

Wait times for the polling locations across Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day, and that means you'll want to know which polling location in your area has the shortest wait time. After the early voting period ended on Nov. 4, the only day for Central Texas residents to cast their vote is on Election Day. This will likely lead to long lines outside of polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Randy Sitka

Randy Sitka, 62 of Tivoli, passed away Tuesday Nov. 1, 2022. He was born June 24, 1960 in Hallettsville to Henry and Martha Sitka. He work in Oilfield Sales and Services for 40 years. He loved fishing, hunting, and anything outdoors, especially spending time on the Guadalupe River. He is...
TIVOLI, TX
fox7austin.com

Sunny Sunday, but cold temps ahead for Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Sunday! We woke up to cloudy conditions, but we will be sunny and around 80 degrees this afternoon. Humidity is on the rise as southerly flow returns. Get ready for gusts of about 20 mph. Tomorrow there is a chance you will run into some spotty...
AUSTIN, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Voters In Five Cities Set To Decide On Local Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiatives

Texas voters in five cities will have the chance to decide on local marijuana decriminalization measures on Tuesday. Voters in Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos will weigh in on the reform. This follows a trend of local cannabis policy changes that have been enacted in Texas, a state where statewide citizen initiatives are not currently permitted.
TEXAS STATE
post-register.com

BBQ World’s Fair draws big crowd

Texas Monthly’s BBQ Fest began at noon Saturday in downtown Lockhart with thousands of fans and dozens of vendors blanketing the streets. Here, on Market Street, the lines were long as people waited for their favorite taste of Texas barbecue. Saturday’s World’s Fair will continue until 7 p.m., while Sunday’s ticketed Top 50 Picnic will take place at Lockhart City Park from noon to 4 p.m. Photo by Kyle Mooty.
LOCKHART, TX
WFAA

'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?

DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Edna man dies after train collides with his car in Inez

INEZ, Texas – A man was killed early Friday morning when a train in Inez collided with his vehicle. 45-year-old Nalaka Manoj Silva Kavirathna, of Edna, was stopped on the railroad tracks on FM Road-444 when a train, traveling northeast, struck the driver’s side of his car, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson. Kavirathna was...
EDNA, TX
KWTX

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured in Austin and San Antonio

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, 56, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, 38, was arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy.
AUSTIN, TX

