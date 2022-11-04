Yoakum’s lone state cross-country runner, senior Gisela Martinez, placed No. 60 in the 3A two miler with a time of 13 minutes, 18.8 seconds, mile-one split of 6:30.7 and a pace of 6:39 a mile. This was Martinez’s fourth time to compete at the state meet as part of the team or individual.

