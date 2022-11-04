Read full article on original website
Yoakum cross country: Martinez wraps up CC career at state meet
Yoakum’s lone state cross-country runner, senior Gisela Martinez, placed No. 60 in the 3A two miler with a time of 13 minutes, 18.8 seconds, mile-one split of 6:30.7 and a pace of 6:39 a mile. This was Martinez’s fourth time to compete at the state meet as part of the team or individual.
Senior YFL Bulldogs finish season with one loss
Yoakum’s senior youth football squad concluded their near-perfect season with a Golden Crescent Youth Football League Super Bowl loss to Calhoun County in Hallettsville Saturday night. The 12U Bulldogs dominated opponents all season with an impressive 11-0 record entering the championship match under the bright lights at Brahma Stadium....
Randy Sitka
Randy Sitka, 62 of Tivoli, passed away Tuesday Nov. 1, 2022. He was born June 24, 1960 in Hallettsville to Henry and Martha Sitka. He work in Oilfield Sales and Services for 40 years. He loved fishing, hunting, and anything outdoors, especially spending time on the Guadalupe River. He is...
