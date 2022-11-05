Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Ty Gibbs makes shocking NASCAR race announcement
A day after winning the Xfinity Series title, driver Ty Gibbs announced Sunday that he would be unable to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale due to a family emergency. 23XI Racing announced the news in a statement ahead of the day’s events at Phoenix Raceway. “Due...
Ty Gibbs Out of NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix Due to ‘Family Emergency’
Today at Phoenix Raceway, Ty Gibbs will not race for 23XI Racing in the No. 23 Toyota. The team says that Gibbs has had a “family emergency.” In place of Gibbs (who was replacing Kurt Busch) will be Daniel Hemric. Hemric has lots of NASCAR experience and was the 2019 Cup Series Rookie of the Year.
Joey Logano apologizes for 1 thing after winning Cup Series championship
Joey Logano on Sunday won the Cup Series race at Phoenix to clinch his second Cup Series championship. The victory was a big reason for celebration, but Logano acknowledged that area is not his strong suit. He recognized that he doesn’t party as well as some others and therefore is...
NASCAR: Joey Logano is champ, Jimmie Johnson is back, Chase Elliott is mum; Phoenix rewind
In the end — as in the very end — there was little drama. It was Joey Logano, largely unbothere, cruising to the checkers with Ryan Blaney a couple of car-lengths back. That’s practically a rout compared to some of this year’s finishes. Joey led 60%...
Chase Elliott has telling response to Ross Chastain question
Chase Elliott had a telling response to a question he received Sunday after his disappointing 28th-place finish at Phoenix Raceaway in the final race of the season. The Championship 4 contender was spun out by Ross Chastain on lap 200 of the race. Elliott had to pit to repair the No. 9 Chevrolet, setting him a lap behind his competition.
Joe Gibbs Racing Announces the Death of Co-Owner Coy Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing has come out with the news that NASCAR fans were hoping they… The post Joe Gibbs Racing Announces the Death of Co-Owner Coy Gibbs appeared first on Outsider.
NASCAR World Praying For Crew Member On Sunday Night
A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle. A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son Ty Gibbs wins title
Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning just hours after his son won the Xfinity Series championship. He was 49.
Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss
Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
Rick Hendrick shares his thoughts on Jimmie Johnson’s return to Cup Series
Rick Hendrick shared his thoughts on Friday about Jimmie Johnson’s return to NASCAR’s Cup Series. Johnson announced on Friday that he is returning to the Cup Series as a part-owner and part-time driver for Petty GMS. The team switch is a big change for Johnson, who drove the...
Jackson Gibbs pays tribute to late uncle Coy Gibbs during race
Jackson Gibbs continued to work on Sunday despite the tragedy in his family. Gibbs’ uncle Coy died on Saturday night at the age of 49. The death was a shock as Coy had just celebrated his son, Ty, winning the Xfinity Series in Phoenix earlier that night. Ty was...
Joey Logano wins at Phoenix to earn 2nd NASCAR championship
AVONDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Joey Logano won his second NASCAR championship to give Roger Penske two titles in the same season with a victory in Sunday's winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway. It was the fourth win of the season for Logano, who opened the year with a...
Kyle Busch Motorsports finds a home for NASCAR trucks, forges alliance with Rev Racing
After having to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and signing with Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch has found a home for his trucks “passion.”
racer.com
Coy Gibbs, JGR COO dies at 49
Coy Gibbs, the son of Joe Gibbs and vice chairman and COO of Joe Gibbs Racing, has died. He was 49 years old. In a statement, Joe Gibbs Racing said Gibbs passed in his sleep. He was on hand Saturday night at Phoenix Raceway to watch his son, 20-year-old Ty Gibbs, win the Xfinity Series championship.
Brutal Crash Takes Out Drag Racers at World Cup Finals
Both drivers are miraculously fine, after a fiery crash destroyed two Fox-body Mustang drag racers.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Praying For Gibbs Family Today
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency. "Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not...
Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville
Cole Custer clearly didn't care about getting another fine from NASCAR with his actions at Martinsville. The post Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sorry, Chase Elliott and Kyles (Busch and Larson): Joey Logano Is Now the Cup Series’ Top Driver
With the 2022 Cup Series crown in his back pocket, Joey Logano is sitting on top of the NASCAR world. The post Sorry, Chase Elliott and Kyles (Busch and Larson): Joey Logano Is Now the Cup Series’ Top Driver appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
A champion again! Joey Logano outlasts Ross Chastain to win NASCAR Cup Series title
The driver of the No. 22 car sat on the pole, dominated Stage 1 and never trailed any Championship 4 driver at Phoenix Raceway on his way to a second NASCAR Cup Series championship.
Starting Lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway
Check out the starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway as four drivers race for a title in the season's final event.
