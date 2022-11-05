PREP FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Mavericks score late TD, top Highland 30-24

The Mountain View football team took advantage of a late Highland turnover to score a huge upset in a State 5A quarterfinal playoff Friday.

The Mavericks got an interception at Highland’s 39-yard line with 59 seconds left in a 24-24 game.

Moments later, running back Valenton Gomez-Ricks sprinted 35 yards for the winning touchdown as the Mavericks escaped Holt Arena with a 30-24 win over perennial power Highland.

Mountain View (7-3) had to hold off a dangerous Highland offense in the final 28 seconds. Finally on the last play with six seconds remaining, the Mavericks intercepted a Hail Mary at the 5 to seal the win.

Mavs quarterback Dawson Wahl, starting after missing last week because of an injury, found Collin Rogers on a 6-yard touchdown passto give Mountain View a 17-10 lead with 1:36 left in the first half. The score would stand at halftime.

The defenses clamped down in a scoreless third quarter before the teams broke out in the final period.

Mountain View quarterback Dawson Wahl hit receiver Makaii Pattwell on a 20-yard touchdown pass to put the Mavs ahead 24-17 with 4:34 to go.

But Highland fought back. Dual-threat quarterback Drew Hymas dashed 41 yards to tie the score at 24-24 with 3:01 remaining.

Highland’s defense held, forcing a Mountain View punt.

It appeared the teams were headed to overtime until a Hymas passed was tipped and intercepted, setting up the Mavericks at the Rams’ 39.

Gomez-Ricks rushed 28 times for 168 yards. Wahl completed 15 of 27 passes for three touchdowns. Pattwell and Rogers combined for 13 catches for 139 yards and three touchdowns.

The Mountain View win guarentees at least one Southern Idaho Conference team will play for a state title in two weeks. Mountain View travels to No. 1-ranked Meridian (10-0) next week. Meridian advanced Friday with an 18-6 win over Middleton.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 22, POST FALLS 0: The Grizzlies (10-1) picked up a big road shut out in a defensive battle in a State 5A quarterfinal.

Rocky Mountain will play host to Rigby next week in the semifinals.

The Grizzlies opened Friday with a safety after a scoreless first quarter. Rocky Mountain added a touchdown for a 10-0 lead at halftime.

That score stood through the third quarter.

BISHOP KELLY 28, POCATELLO 7: The No. 1-ranked Knights cruised to the win over visiting Pocatello in a State 4A quarterfinal.

The Knights led 28-0 before Pocatello broke up the shut out bid in the fourth quarter.

Bishop Kelly will take on Minico (10-1) in the semfinals next week. It will be a home game for the Knights.

Minico escaped with a 20-14 overtime win over Vallivue last week.

HOMEDALE 42, SOUTH FREMONT 13: The second-seeded Trojans (9-1) handled the Cougars in a State 3A quarterfinal.

Homedale led 21-0 at halftime and 35-0 going into the fourth quarter.

Running back Trenton Fisher led Homedale, rushing for 100 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown. Quarterback Jaxon Dines completed 15 of 20 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

SUGAR-SALEM 48, FRUITLAND 21: The No. 1-ranked Diggers (9-0) had no problems with the eight-seeded Grizzlies (5-6) in a State 3A quarterfinal at Madison High in Rexburg.

The Diggers led 41-0 at halftime.

ABERDEEN 34, MELBA 30: The Tigers (9-1) held off the Mustangs (8-2) in a State 2A quarterfinal.

The Tigers led 34-22 before the Mustangs pulled within the final margin.

Melba led 14-12 with 3:40 left in the second quarter. But Aberdeen bounced back for a 20-14 lead at halftime before stretching the lead to 28-14 in the third quarter.

Melba quarterback Cache Beus completed 10 of 18 for 217 yards and a touchdown. Gabe Shaffer had 78 yards rushing and Carlos Colunga scored three touchdowns.

CAREY 46, NOTUS 16: Fifth-seeded Carey (8-2) pulled away gradually over the fourth-seeded Pirates (7-2) in a State 1A Division I quarterfinal.