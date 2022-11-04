During a lecture at the New York Vet Show conference, Cesar Garcia shares his advice on how to get your practice to the top of a Google search page. Whether someone is a new pet owner or recently moved to a new area, Cesar Garcia, senior vice president of sales at iMatrix, explained that most pet owners will search “veterinarians near me” to find medical care for their pet. Because of that, Garcia stressed the importance of being one of the top listed veterinarians in that search, in his session, “Attracting New Patients in a Post COVID World” at the 2022 New York Vet Show in New York, New York.1.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO