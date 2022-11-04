Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
Related
Philly frustration: Philadelphia first city to lose 2 major sports titles on same day
It has been a golden year for sports in Philadelphia, but even with its success, the City of Brotherly Love set a dubious sports record on Saturday. Philadelphia became the first city to lose two major sports championships on the same day, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Philadelphia...
Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley
Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
Allentown police take on Bethlehem police in a flag football game (PHOTOS)
They share a common bond and a common purpose: to keep the residents of their cities safe. But on Sunday morning officers from the Bethlehem Police Department and the Allentown Police Department stood on opposing sides of the gridiron in pursuit a different common goal: to have some fun. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Instant brothers' bringing tasty venture to former Sammy's Drive-In, reviving beloved Toby's Cup near Phillipsburg
GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - A tasty new concept is dishing out smoked ribs, brisket, chicken and more at the former Sammy's Drive-In Restaurant in Greenwich Township. Drake's Joint, a roadside eatery specializing in slow-smoked barbecue, opened Saturday at 1193 Route 22, across from the former Phillipsburg Mall. The site was...
The lines, the rituals, the sizzling pork fat: PA Bacon Fest a huge draw in Easton (PHOTOS)
Myra Bush had reached the front of the line stretching up Bank Street to score the vaunted 50/50 burger from Three Oak Steakhouse. She’s been getting herself one for years at PA Bacon Fest, which opened its 11th edition Saturday and continues Sunday in Downtown Easton. “For me yes,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Asa Packer Mansion in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
Asa Packer's dream home is a historical treasure. The Asa Packer Mansion is a beautiful, three-story Victorian Italianate building with a center hall plan and a one-room extension on each end. Its ornate wooden brackets and Gothic window arches are beautiful, and the verandah features trefoil motifs and Gothic window arches.
Applauding WFMZ’s Rob Vaughn, a vital voice in local news, for 35 years at station | Turkeys & Trophies
We could have done without Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin’s public rebuke of the City of Allentown administration earlier this week. He chastised the city’s decision to hold a news conference on driver safety the day after a pedestrian was killed near Dieruff High School. In an announcement Wednesday of minor traffic citations being filed against the driver in connection with the Sept. 6 crash, Martin felt compelled to note that the press conference – held by the mayor, police chief and other stakeholders – led to misinformed public speculation about the case “before all the facts have been determined.” Martin’s always been a strong prosecutor in the courtroom, but seems to flounder when it comes to understanding how public speculation bubbles up in the first place. It doesn’t come from well-meaning officials acting quickly to get a general message on driver safety out to its constituents after a roadway tragedy in a high-volume location – that is what those who held the news conference did. Public speculation comes when officials stay silent at times when they should be talking, even if they’re limited on what they can say because of an incomplete investigation. This was one of those times. We applaud the city for realizing that. Unfortunately, Martin tends to opt for the bare minimum when it comes to engaging the public when that engagement is needed most. It’s all about preserving the integrity of the investigation without regard to how long every one of his constituents must wait to get basic questions about public safety answered. This is a good instinct for a prosecutor, but Martin seems incapable of striking a balance between the legal strategy and the public one. We don’t see him changing. But the next time he wants to complain about the causes of speculation on a case under his watch, he should do it in front of a mirror.
Allentown power outage forces School District to dismiss early
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - A power outage in Allentown is forcing the school district to dismiss classes early. School officials say due to a "prolonged" power outage, they will dismiss students at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The district is working with First Student to get buses to the schools as quickly as possible. According to PPL Electric Utilities, a substation fire has knocked out power across the city of Allentown.PPL crews are currently working to reroute power to get as many affected areas restored. There is no estimated time on when power will be completely restored.
thebrownandwhite.com
The 330 Thrift encourages second-hand shopping in Bethlehem
The bright red door of The 330 Thrift is wide open on a sunny October afternoon. The rush of cars driving down Center Street mix with the sound of music playing inside the store. Racks of clothing, a shoe display and decorative pillows surround the outside entrance of the shop.
Main Line Media News
Man draws prison for role in botched robbery that ended in fatal shooting of Pottstown man
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man who admitted that he helped plan a robbery with two other men that went awry and ended with the gunshot slaying of a Pottstown man will spend at least seven years behind bars. Daijon Naseer Harrison, 23, of the 2100 block of North Woodstock...
WFMZ-TV Online
SUV flips after crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash that ended with an SUV flipped over in the road. The SUV hit a parked car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Front Street, then ended up on its roof, police said. The driver was treated for...
Bucks County Store Sells $1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket
A convenience store in Bucks County sold one lucky local a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million, officials announced. Saibaba’s Aashirwad Forever at the Shell gas station at 4247 West Swamp Road in Doylestown will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, state lottery officials said on Monday, Nov. 7.
What you need to know about Tuesday’s Susan Wild-Lisa Scheller rematch
The Lehigh Valley is on the front lines of Democrats’ bid to retain control of the U.S. House of Representatives, and Republic efforts to wrest it away, in Tuesday’s mid-term election. Incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Wild is seeking a third two-year term representing Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction in Easton's Centre Square in homestretch, city says
EASTON, Pa. – While Bacon Fest will have some changes this year to accommodate ongoing construction, many wonder if other upcoming events and traditions will be impacted by the work in downtown Easton. Event organizers say it gets better every year, but this year things will look a little...
Teens suspected in shooting at Pa. high school committed another murder the day before: police
Three of the four teens arrested for the shooting death of a Philadelphia high school student also committed a separate, unrelated murder the day before, according to police. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that police believe Troy Fletcher, 15, Zyhied Jones, 17, and Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, are responsible for the killing of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones in North Philadelphia on Sept. 26.
Charges against bus driver in I-78 crash that killed 2 Lehigh Valley residents head to county court
Charges, including homicide by vehicle, against a school bus driver from Georgia in a crash last December on Interstate 78 in Berks County that killed two Lehigh Valley residents were forwarded this week to county court, records say. Brenda Diane Brownfield, 60, of Stone Mountain, was driving the new Blue...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Area School District investigating alleged incident involving superintendent
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Bethlehem Area School District school board president tells 69 News the district is investigating an "alleged incident" involving the superintendent and a district employee. WFMZ reached out to district officials after receiving information that Superintendent Joseph Roy was involved in an alleged altercation with an employee.
Owner of site that Oz picked for election night party organized buses to Jan. 6 rally
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz has scheduled his election night party at an upscale Bucks County fitness club whose owner organized three buses to travel to the Jan. 6, 2021 rally through a political action committee (PAC). Oz’s party is set to be held at the Newtown Athletic...
Holiday vendor fair in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The 'Falling into Christmas' event was held at St. Stanislaus Polish Youth Center in Scranton. It raises money for Teresa's Angels, a nonprofit that adopts foster families around Christmas time. "But their big thing right now is Christmas. And a lot of families and organizations are...
America’s ULTIMATE Christmas Village Re-Opens This Weekend & It’s In Eastern Pennsylvania
It may be 75 degrees outside, but it's officially the Christmas season! And I just found a way to feel like you're on the set of a Hallmark movie... starting this weekend. The ULTIMATE Christmas Village (in the entire country) is less than 2 hours away from Mercer County. It's...
Comments / 0