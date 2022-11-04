ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

WPG Talk Radio

Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley

Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
BOSTON, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Asa Packer Mansion in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

Asa Packer's dream home is a historical treasure. The Asa Packer Mansion is a beautiful, three-story Victorian Italianate building with a center hall plan and a one-room extension on each end. Its ornate wooden brackets and Gothic window arches are beautiful, and the verandah features trefoil motifs and Gothic window arches.
JIM THORPE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Applauding WFMZ’s Rob Vaughn, a vital voice in local news, for 35 years at station | Turkeys & Trophies

We could have done without Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin’s public rebuke of the City of Allentown administration earlier this week. He chastised the city’s decision to hold a news conference on driver safety the day after a pedestrian was killed near Dieruff High School. In an announcement Wednesday of minor traffic citations being filed against the driver in connection with the Sept. 6 crash, Martin felt compelled to note that the press conference – held by the mayor, police chief and other stakeholders – led to misinformed public speculation about the case “before all the facts have been determined.” Martin’s always been a strong prosecutor in the courtroom, but seems to flounder when it comes to understanding how public speculation bubbles up in the first place. It doesn’t come from well-meaning officials acting quickly to get a general message on driver safety out to its constituents after a roadway tragedy in a high-volume location – that is what those who held the news conference did. Public speculation comes when officials stay silent at times when they should be talking, even if they’re limited on what they can say because of an incomplete investigation. This was one of those times. We applaud the city for realizing that. Unfortunately, Martin tends to opt for the bare minimum when it comes to engaging the public when that engagement is needed most. It’s all about preserving the integrity of the investigation without regard to how long every one of his constituents must wait to get basic questions about public safety answered. This is a good instinct for a prosecutor, but Martin seems incapable of striking a balance between the legal strategy and the public one. We don’t see him changing. But the next time he wants to complain about the causes of speculation on a case under his watch, he should do it in front of a mirror.
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Allentown power outage forces School District to dismiss early

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - A power outage in Allentown is forcing the school district to dismiss classes early. School officials say due to a "prolonged" power outage, they will dismiss students at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The district is working with First Student to get buses to the schools as quickly as possible.  According to PPL Electric Utilities, a substation fire has knocked out power across the city of Allentown.PPL crews are currently working to reroute power to get as many affected areas restored. There is no estimated time on when power will be completely restored.  
ALLENTOWN, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

The 330 Thrift encourages second-hand shopping in Bethlehem

The bright red door of The 330 Thrift is wide open on a sunny October afternoon. The rush of cars driving down Center Street mix with the sound of music playing inside the store. Racks of clothing, a shoe display and decorative pillows surround the outside entrance of the shop.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

SUV flips after crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash that ended with an SUV flipped over in the road. The SUV hit a parked car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Front Street, then ended up on its roof, police said. The driver was treated for...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks County Store Sells $1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket

A convenience store in Bucks County sold one lucky local a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million, officials announced. Saibaba’s Aashirwad Forever at the Shell gas station at 4247 West Swamp Road in Doylestown will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, state lottery officials said on Monday, Nov. 7.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Construction in Easton's Centre Square in homestretch, city says

EASTON, Pa. – While Bacon Fest will have some changes this year to accommodate ongoing construction, many wonder if other upcoming events and traditions will be impacted by the work in downtown Easton. Event organizers say it gets better every year, but this year things will look a little...
EASTON, PA
PennLive.com

Teens suspected in shooting at Pa. high school committed another murder the day before: police

Three of the four teens arrested for the shooting death of a Philadelphia high school student also committed a separate, unrelated murder the day before, according to police. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that police believe Troy Fletcher, 15, Zyhied Jones, 17, and Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, are responsible for the killing of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones in North Philadelphia on Sept. 26.
HOME, PA
Newswatch 16

Holiday vendor fair in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 'Falling into Christmas' event was held at St. Stanislaus Polish Youth Center in Scranton. It raises money for Teresa's Angels, a nonprofit that adopts foster families around Christmas time. "But their big thing right now is Christmas. And a lot of families and organizations are...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

