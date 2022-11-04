Read full article on original website
U.S. Senate control down to five races, Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
Control of the U.S. Senate is down to several races after Democrat John Fetterman won the pivotal U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania and Republican J.D. Vance won in Ohio.
US election results - live: Midterm red wave falters but Senate on knife edge as Fetterman and Vance win big
Election Day is over, polls have closed across the US, and counting is well underway in the 2022 midterms. The first results saw success for Trump-endorsed candidates who scored early wins — including Matt Gaetz in Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. JD Vance also won the crucial open Ohio Senate seat.Trump acolyte turned potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis was convincingly reelected as Governor of Florida. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declared victory shortly after 2am ET but it is unclear what the party’s majority will be in the lower chamber of Congress — it is not what...
Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all
WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime. The reality appeared far different early Wednesday. Rather than a wholesale rejection of President Joe Biden and his party, the results were far more mixed as returns from Tuesday’s midterms trickled in . Many Democratic incumbents proved surprisingly resilient, outperforming their party’s own expectations. Meanwhile, Democrat John Fetterman won an open Senate seat currently held by the GOP, while other key races that will determine control of the chamber remain too early to call.
Richard Bernstein, Brian Zahra re-elected to Michigan Supreme Court
Michigan Supreme Court Justices Richard Bernstein and Brian Zahra were both re-elected to the State Supreme Court on Tuesday night.
Undecided LA mayor’s race keeps city in suspense
Both candidates said they expect to win, but results could take days.
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Missouri voters have approved a ballot measures legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older and expunging most records of past arrests and convictions. Approval of the new constitutional amendment comes just four years after Missouri voters legalized medical marijuana. The latest initiative will allow those licensed to sell medical marijuana to quickly covert to general sales. Records involving previous nonviolent marijuana offenses will automatically be expunged, except for selling to minors or driving under the influence. The initiative also allows people currently incarcerated for most nonviolent marijuana offense to have their convictions overturned and be set free. Revenue from a state tax on marijuana sales will fund the expungement process, veterans services, drug addiction treatment and public defenders.
Michigan voters enshrine abortion rights in state constitution
Abortion will be protected in Michigan, after voters were projected to pass a ballot initiative enshrining abortion rights into the state’s constitution, according to The Associated Press. Abortion is currently legal in Michigan, but only because of temporary orders from judges. The state has had a strict abortion ban...
Proposal 3: Michigan voters embrace abortion rights amendment
Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Michigan voters approved an amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution, according to unofficial election night results. Proposal 3 establishes a "fundamental right to reproductive freedom" which includes − but is not limited to − the right to seek abortion. It also protects a right to contraception and infertility care, for instance. ...
Abortion rights protected in Michigan, California, Vermont
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Voters in battleground Michigan enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution Tuesday, joining reliably Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step. An anti-abortion measure in Kentucky was too early to call. The ballot measures came months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v....
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for Democrats, John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. It was too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona that could determine the majority. In the House, meanwhile, Democrats kept seats in districts...
