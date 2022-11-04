LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Missouri voters have approved a ballot measures legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older and expunging most records of past arrests and convictions. Approval of the new constitutional amendment comes just four years after Missouri voters legalized medical marijuana. The latest initiative will allow those licensed to sell medical marijuana to quickly covert to general sales. Records involving previous nonviolent marijuana offenses will automatically be expunged, except for selling to minors or driving under the influence. The initiative also allows people currently incarcerated for most nonviolent marijuana offense to have their convictions overturned and be set free. Revenue from a state tax on marijuana sales will fund the expungement process, veterans services, drug addiction treatment and public defenders.

