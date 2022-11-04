Read full article on original website
KUTV
37-year-old man hospitalized in Salt Lake officer-involved critical incident
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was transported with serious injuries after an officer-involved incident in a Salt Lake neighborhood, authorities stated. Multiple Salt Lake City Police officers responded to the Blue Koi apartments near 1700 South and 900 East in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, where the events culminated just before noon.
Man, 37, shot by Salt Lake City Police after he allegedly pulled weapon
Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) confirmed that a 37-year-old man was shot by officers after he reached for a gun shortly after 11:30 a.m. this morning, Nov. 8, at a home near 1700 South and 900 East.
Gephardt Daily
Chaotic Pleasant Grove crash sends two to the hospital
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Nov. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A three-car crash at a freeway off-ramp Monday had first responders scrambling and sent two drivers to the hospital after one apparently ran a red light. A melee, expected in the midst of a rush hour traffic accident is rough...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man struck by concrete truck
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an industrial accident on Oct. 31 in the Snyderville Basin. A 34-year-old Tooele man parked on White Pine Canyon Road was strapping down a forklift basket to the back of a semi-trailer, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. As the man was tightening the strap, it broke, causing him to fall back into the uphill lane of the roadway.
Police standoff with armed woman in Lehi resolved
A neighborhood in Lehi was placed under lockdown Monday night as police worked to negotiate with a woman who barricaded herself inside a home.
kslnewsradio.com
Lehi Police issue order for shelter in place
LEHI, Utah — Lehi Police issued an order to shelter in place Monday night. Police say the order is in connection to an incident at 8000 N. 9550 West. Additionally, police say that a woman has barricaded herself inside a home. Law enforcement personnel say there were shots fired...
KSLTV
Rose Park neighbors looking for man roaming streets while exposed
SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park neighborhood is on high alert after a neighbor caught a man creeping around his home while exposing his lower body. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday. The neighbor says later that morning, he noticed he had missed someone at his door in the overnight hours. When he checked his cameras, he couldn’t believe what he saw.
Investigation shows no crime committed in Utah teen blackface video
Cedar City police and the Iron County School District reported they completed their investigations into a viral video that showed Utah teens wearing blackface in a Cedar City Walmart.
kmyu.tv
Police attempting to locate two Spanish Fork runaway teens
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Kalysta Willis was located safe in Idaho. Two teens are still missing as of 7 p.m. Monday. (ORIGINAL STORY): Police are searching for three Spanish Fork teens who they said were believed to have run away from home. They said there is concern...
kslnewsradio.com
Three-vehicle crash in Pleasant Grove sends two people to hospital
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Pleasant Grove sent two people to the hospital. According to Sgt. Cory Fenton, of the Pleasant Grove Police Department, one vehicle exited the northbound I-15 offramp at exit 275. Fenton says police believe the vehicle ran a red light and collided with a second vehicle. That vehicle was traveling eastbound on Pleasant Grove Blvd.
Gephardt Daily
Police offer winter driving tips after Mother Nature knocks out traffic signals in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — After Monday morning’s power outages, the Salt Lake City Police Department posted a video on winter driving amid such challenges. “Today, Mother Nature did a number on the power system and morning commute,” reads the noon post on...
Gephardt Daily
Fatal motorcycle crash closes westbound I-215 in Murray overnight
MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatal motorcycle accident late Saturday closed westbound Interstate 215 in Murray overnight. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson said troopers were notified at 10:36 p.m. about a motorcycle crash on westbound I-215 near 700 West. The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries, Peterson said.
Stolen vehicle ends up in Salt Lake City canal, suspect at large
A stolen vehicle was recovered from a ditch in Salt Lake City, and the suspect(s) who stole it remains at large, according to West Valley City Police.
Public help needed identifying suspects from video for SLC Cold Case
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project has obtained video of two suspects of a hotel robbery in Draper, on October 11, 2021, who may have knowledge of the murder of Joseph Salas. The Utah Investigative Journalism Project reported on Salas’ death this summer in an article exploring the lack of trust...
KUTV
Major power outages leave tens of thousands in the dark along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A major power outage in the Salt Lake Valley affected thousands of customers on Monday morning and and issues at multiple intersections. The morning started with a few thousand customers losing electricity, but that number had more than tripled as the morning commute was beginning.
Semi-truck engulfed in flames overnight in Ogden
A semi-truck in Ogden City was engulfed in flames over night, causing an estimated $80,000 of damage and one person to be transported to the a local hospital in unknown condition.
Welcome Home: Silver Springs
PARK CITY, Utah — Located in one of Park City’s premier neighborhoods, this masterfully remodeled lakefront Silver Springs home encompasses the perfect intersection of mountain and modern living. At approximately […]
hebervalleyradio.com
Heber City Police Department Shift Report: 11/6
HEBER CITY, Utah-The Heber City Police Department released its shift report for November 6 Monday. Case #2211-0255/Theft of cash from a wallet investigation at Don Pedro’s Restaurant, 1050 S. Main, Heber City. Case #2211-0263/Theft investigation at Lee’s Market, 890 S. Main, Heber City. Case #2211-0267/Civil Complaint fraud investigation...
saltlakemagazine.com
Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68
Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
Windy weather knocks out power for thousands of Utahns
Windy weather on Monday morning knocked out power for thousands of Utahns in Salt Lake and Tooele counties.
