Gephardt Daily
Man arrested for witness tampering, protective order violation in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police have booked a man into jail after he allegedly violated a protective order, tampered with a witness and interfered with an arresting officer. Patrik Swasey, 37, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of:. Violation of a...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Colorado man was under influence of drugs during carjackings, crashes in Salt Lake, Summit counties
PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Colorado man told police he was under the influence of drugs during a Friday morning crime spree that included two carjackings and several crashes in Salt Lake and Summit counties, court documents state. John Joseph Thomas Green, 20, was...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Medical issue causes driver to crash into Taylorsville gym
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A car crashed into a Taylorsville gym Sunday afternoon after the driver suffered a medical issue, police said. Taylorsville Police Sgt. Orin Neal said the driver was in the parking lot of VASA Fitness, 5345 S. 4015 West, about 3:45 p.m. when a medical issue caused them to lose control of the vehicle and crash into the front of the building.
Public help needed identifying suspects from video for SLC Cold Case
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project has obtained video of two suspects of a hotel robbery in Draper, on October 11, 2021, who may have knowledge of the murder of Joseph Salas. The Utah Investigative Journalism Project reported on Salas’ death this summer in an article exploring the lack of trust...
KSLTV
Murder charges filed in SLC road rage shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office filed a felony charge of first-degree murder against a man who shot another man during a road rage confrontation last week. Chris Mortensen, 41 from Pleasant Grove was killed Oct. 26 following a road rage incident on...
kslnewsradio.com
Riverton man charged with murder in road rage incident
SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old Riverton man was charged Friday in Third District Court with first degree murder following a road rage incident last month. According to court documents, Rodrigo Andres Monroy allegedly shot and killed Christopher Mortensen following a road rage incident on Oct. 26. The incident took place at a gas station in the area of 106 W. 10600 South.
Utah man killed riding motorcycle in West Valley City parking lot
A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead after a bystander saw a motorcycle down and a man with serious injuries in a West Valley City parking lot Saturday, according to the West Valley City Police Department.
Gephardt Daily
Murray police seek help with home burglars
MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 4 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are asking for the public’s help identifying home burglars caught on camera. “Murray detectives are attempting to identify the individuals in these photos,” according to a 4:40 p.m. Friday post on social media. “They are suspects in...
KSLTV
Roy woman scares off robber with knife during parking lot attack
ROY, Utah — A Roy woman is recounting the moments she stood her ground against an attacker in a grocery store parking lot, taking steps to protect herself against a robber trying to stab her that may have saved her life. Soundra Fehr was putting away her groceries at...
String of carjackings leads to arrest by Summit County Sheriff's deputies on I-80
A man is in the Summit County Jail facing multiple felony charges after stealing several vehicles and causing damage Friday morning. It all started around 5 a.m. at the Salt Lake City International Airport. The suspect, 20-year-old John Joseph Thomas Green from Centennial, Colorado, was upset he couldn’t buy a one-way ticket to Denver.
Gephardt Daily
Slick roadway sends car part way over edge of I-84 in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver on eastbound Interstate 84 suddenly found himself facing north when he lost control of his car on an overpass over U.S. 89. “Wet roads, cooler temperatures led to a scary situation for the driver and their occupant,” says...
kmyu.tv
Investigators looking for cause of fire that destroyed West Jordan home
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The day after a massive, fast-moving fire destroyed a house in West Jordan, investigators were still trying to figure out how it started. The fire started Thursday around 3:00 p.m. at 5639 West Mirror Lake Drive. The homeowner inside got out safely, but the home was declared a total loss.
kvnutalk
Ogden man arrested for threatening to kill woman at Logan Airbnb – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 25-year-old Ogden man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening to kill a woman and holding her against her will, according to police. Miguel Trinidad Tovar was taken into custody by US Marshals in Murray and transferred back to the Cache County Jail. Logan City Police Capt....
Vigil held for 1-year anniversary of Utah girl's tragic death
Sunday marked one year since the death of Foxboro Elementary student Izzy Tichenor. Her family said the 10-year-old died by suicide after being bullied at school for her race and disability.
kmyu.tv
Young moose relocated after seen wandering through Avenues neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A young moose seen over the course of multiple days in Salt Lake City has been relocated, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said. They said the moose was spotted in the Avenues neighborhood. DWR biologists said they located the moose on...
Gephardt Daily
Fatal motorcycle crash closes westbound I-215 in Murray overnight
MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatal motorcycle accident late Saturday closed westbound Interstate 215 in Murray overnight. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson said troopers were notified at 10:36 p.m. about a motorcycle crash on westbound I-215 near 700 West. The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries, Peterson said.
Utah man tracks down cat who climbed up into neighbor's car for warmth
A Utah man and his cat were reunited after the feline took an accidental trip across the Salt Lake Valley earlier this week.
kjzz.com
Daughter stunned by explosion that destroyed her parent's West Jordan home; 2 dogs missing
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan couple lost their home Thursday night after an explosion started a fire and burnt most of the house to the ground. This happened in the Bloomfield Farms neighborhood near 7800 South 5600 West in West Jordan around 3 p.m. The house...
kslnewsradio.com
Wyoming police say homeless people aren’t being forcibly sent to SLC on buses
SALT LAKE CITY — A Wyoming newspaper reported earlier this week that homeless people were being bused to Salt Lake City, but the newspaper later corrected its statement. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Wednesday that a circuit judge in Teton County has been issuing release orders that individuals without homes should be sent to Salt Lake City, if they are being jailed on a regular basis.
ksl.com
Police identify Provo man killed in shed explosion
PROVO — Police on Wednesday released the name of a Provo man who was killed when his shed exploded in Provo late last month. Paul Schneiter, 87, was in the outbuilding attached to a garage at a home in the area of 1600 W. 1000 North, when the explosion happened early on the morning of Oct. 21.
