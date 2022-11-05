ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

Police: Medical issue causes driver to crash into Taylorsville gym

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A car crashed into a Taylorsville gym Sunday afternoon after the driver suffered a medical issue, police said. Taylorsville Police Sgt. Orin Neal said the driver was in the parking lot of VASA Fitness, 5345 S. 4015 West, about 3:45 p.m. when a medical issue caused them to lose control of the vehicle and crash into the front of the building.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Murder charges filed in SLC road rage shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office filed a felony charge of first-degree murder against a man who shot another man during a road rage confrontation last week. Chris Mortensen, 41 from Pleasant Grove was killed Oct. 26 following a road rage incident on...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Riverton man charged with murder in road rage incident

SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old Riverton man was charged Friday in Third District Court with first degree murder following a road rage incident last month. According to court documents, Rodrigo Andres Monroy allegedly shot and killed Christopher Mortensen following a road rage incident on Oct. 26. The incident took place at a gas station in the area of 106 W. 10600 South.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Murray police seek help with home burglars

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 4 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are asking for the public’s help identifying home burglars caught on camera. “Murray detectives are attempting to identify the individuals in these photos,” according to a 4:40 p.m. Friday post on social media. “They are suspects in...
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

Roy woman scares off robber with knife during parking lot attack

ROY, Utah — A Roy woman is recounting the moments she stood her ground against an attacker in a grocery store parking lot, taking steps to protect herself against a robber trying to stab her that may have saved her life. Soundra Fehr was putting away her groceries at...
ROY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Slick roadway sends car part way over edge of I-84 in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver on eastbound Interstate 84 suddenly found himself facing north when he lost control of his car on an overpass over U.S. 89. “Wet roads, cooler temperatures led to a scary situation for the driver and their occupant,” says...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Investigators looking for cause of fire that destroyed West Jordan home

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The day after a massive, fast-moving fire destroyed a house in West Jordan, investigators were still trying to figure out how it started. The fire started Thursday around 3:00 p.m. at 5639 West Mirror Lake Drive. The homeowner inside got out safely, but the home was declared a total loss.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Fatal motorcycle crash closes westbound I-215 in Murray overnight

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatal motorcycle accident late Saturday closed westbound Interstate 215 in Murray overnight. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson said troopers were notified at 10:36 p.m. about a motorcycle crash on westbound I-215 near 700 West. The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries, Peterson said.
MURRAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Wyoming police say homeless people aren’t being forcibly sent to SLC on buses

SALT LAKE CITY — A Wyoming newspaper reported earlier this week that homeless people were being bused to Salt Lake City, but the newspaper later corrected its statement. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Wednesday that a circuit judge in Teton County has been issuing release orders that individuals without homes should be sent to Salt Lake City, if they are being jailed on a regular basis.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Police identify Provo man killed in shed explosion

PROVO — Police on Wednesday released the name of a Provo man who was killed when his shed exploded in Provo late last month. Paul Schneiter, 87, was in the outbuilding attached to a garage at a home in the area of 1600 W. 1000 North, when the explosion happened early on the morning of Oct. 21.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy