NASDAQ

3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Zacks.com

5 Mid Cap Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Results This Week

We are in the middle of the third-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, corporate America has shown mixed results. Although the earnings growth rate has declined systematically, margin pressures has been less than expected. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
tipranks.com

Roblox (RBLX) Q3: Is User Growth Enough to Catapult this Stock?

Roblox is slated to release its Q3 earnings results on November 9, ahead of which analysts are cautiously optimistic. The company revealed strong user growth numbers for September which definitely might have bode well for the company, but a few concerns still remain. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is on deck to report...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tupperware, Airbnb, Paramount, Estee Lauder and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Tupperware plunged 42% after a third-quarter earnings miss. The maker of household storage products also said it may not be able to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement, "which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," the earnings release said.
NASDAQ

Is This Growth Stock a Buy After Delivering Spectacular Results?

Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) is an education technology company experiencing solid top- and bottom-line growth. This growth stock reported third-quarter earnings that thrilled stock market investors. This video highlights whether this growth stock is a buy right now. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 3, 2022. The video...
tipranks.com

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Sinks as Q3 Earnings Miss Adds to Investors’ Woes

Tripadvisor stock plummeted as investors were unhappy with the third-quarter earnings lagging estimates, despite the company issuing a favorable outlook about the travel demand in the next quarter. Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock plunged after the online travel company’s third-quarter earnings lagged the Street’s expectations. Adjusted earnings climbed 75% year-over-year to $0.28...
TheStreet

PayPal Stock Slumps On Cautious Holiday Outlook After Q3 Earnings Beat

PayPal (PYPL) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Friday after the online payments group forecast softer-than-expected holiday quarter revenues that marred a solid September quarter update. PayPal posted a set of third quarter earnings figures that were largely ahead of Street forecasts, as revenues rose 12% to $6.85 billion,...
NASDAQ

Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever

During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
NASDAQ

The $94 Trillion Reason Brookfield Infrastructure Is an Absolute Buy After Earnings

Infrastructure doesn't get many people excited. But if you like making money, Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) should make you giddy. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro review its most recent earnings and its prospects. Spoiler alert: There's a massive global need to invest in infrastructure that Brookfield Infrastructure is positioned to profit from.
CNBC

Take-Two stock tumbles after it cuts outlook

Revenue: $1.5 billion, vs. $1.55 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Take-Two said in a statement that its fiscal 2023 net bookings would come in between $5.4 billion and $5.5 billion, lower than the company's previous expectations of $5.77 billion at the midpoint. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected...
msn.com

Looking Into Dow's Recent Short Interest

Dow's (NYSE:DOW) short percent of float has fallen 7.92% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 13.08 million shares sold short, which is 1.86% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.

