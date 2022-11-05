ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD last in state to finalize concealed carry rules as applications pile up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of people seeking concealed gun carry permits on Oahu is growing. But there’s still no clear timeline on when they’ll start being issued. . As of last Friday, there were 575 applications for concealed carry. None have been approved yet because the Honolulu Police...
KHON2

HPD: Thieves target kupuna in recent robberies

Honolulu police report a 60-year-old man got his arm cut with a knife and his chain stolen in Ewa Beach in broad daylight. Police say, this is just one of the latest incidents in an alarming trend. According to HPD, 36 percent of robberies over the last two weeks in October involved victims 60 and older.
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD arrests suspect in Waikiki stabbing that left 30-year-old critically injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Waikiki on Saturday. Police said 65-year-old Leland Eugene Hamilton was booked on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder. Authorities said just before midnight on Saturday, he followed a 30-year-old man into an alley near...
KITV.com

Suspect identified in multiple fondling incidents at UH Manoa

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Safety officials identified a suspect accused of fondling two women at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The latest incident happened at the Hale Aloha Cafeteria on Sunday, when a woman said a man grazed her behind with his hand. After the victim reported the allegation, another woman stepped forward and said the same man did something similar to her a few days prior.
KITV.com

Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out

A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police search dumpsters for evidence after alleged Halloween candy tampering

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department confirms they’re testing Halloween candy distributed in Kailua for drugs and have opened a reckless endangering case following a report of candy tampering. On Wednesday night, officers went door to door on Kipuka Place ― where the incident was reported ― to...
