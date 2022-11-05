Read full article on original website
In filing from prison, Katherine Kealoha claims to have told prosecutors who stole her infamous mailbox
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly a decade after the infamous mailbox theft at the Kealohas’ Kahala home, Katherine Kealoha revealed in a court filing that she knows who did it ― and told prosecutors. She says it’s not her uncle, who she framed for the crime. The disgraced...
Suspect arrested for felony ammo possession
Honolulu Police Department arrested a suspect that was illegally carrying a cartridge of ammunition.
Alleged kidnapping in Aiea area, says HPD
Honolulu Police Department arrested a male aged 24 in Aiea.
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Waianae
According to Honolulu Police Department, a male aged 27 was arrested for suspected attempted murder on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Man charged with abuse, 3 yr old in critical condition
On Tuesday, Nov. 2 just before 11 p.m., Kau patrol officers responded to a residence in Ocean View regarding an unresponsive male child.
HPD last in state to finalize concealed carry rules as applications pile up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of people seeking concealed gun carry permits on Oahu is growing. But there’s still no clear timeline on when they’ll start being issued. . As of last Friday, there were 575 applications for concealed carry. None have been approved yet because the Honolulu Police...
HPD: Thieves target kupuna in recent robberies
Honolulu police report a 60-year-old man got his arm cut with a knife and his chain stolen in Ewa Beach in broad daylight. Police say, this is just one of the latest incidents in an alarming trend. According to HPD, 36 percent of robberies over the last two weeks in October involved victims 60 and older.
Judge rules against Oahu man who refuses to surrender 'FCKBLM' license plate
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii District Court judge has denied the requests for a temporary restraining order and a motion for a preliminary injunction filed by an Oahu man attempting to keep his vanity license plate that reads “FCKBLM.”. The saga over the offensive license plate has been ongoing...
HPD audit finds nearly 100 body-worn camera violations
An HPD audit looked into body-worn camera violations for various categories. The findings were presented to the Honolulu Police Commission this week.
HPD arrests suspect in Waikiki stabbing that left 30-year-old critically injured
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Waikiki on Saturday. Police said 65-year-old Leland Eugene Hamilton was booked on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder. Authorities said just before midnight on Saturday, he followed a 30-year-old man into an alley near...
Suspect identified in multiple fondling incidents at UH Manoa
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Safety officials identified a suspect accused of fondling two women at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The latest incident happened at the Hale Aloha Cafeteria on Sunday, when a woman said a man grazed her behind with his hand. After the victim reported the allegation, another woman stepped forward and said the same man did something similar to her a few days prior.
Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out
A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
Police search dumpsters for evidence after alleged Halloween candy tampering
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department confirms they’re testing Halloween candy distributed in Kailua for drugs and have opened a reckless endangering case following a report of candy tampering. On Wednesday night, officers went door to door on Kipuka Place ― where the incident was reported ― to...
Police search for driver in Waimanalo hit-and-run that critically injured moped rider
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are on the hunt for the driver of a sedan suspected in a hit-and-run in Waimanalo Saturday night. Traffic investigators with the Honolulu Police Department said it happened around 7:30 p.m. along Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo. The sedan was heading westbound when the driver rear-ended the...
Neighbors talk about 70-year-old who died in McCully apartment fire
HONOLULU (KITV)- A 70-year-old McCully man is dead after a fire ripped through his apartment building in an alley near 550 Date Street Sunday morning at 5 A.M. Four others were forced from their homes from the flames. All of a sudden, I heard a pop. And there was smoke...
HPD chief considering ‘broken windows policing’ for Chinatown
Making Honolulu’s Chinatown safe is a mission for Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Chief of Police Joe Logan, he presented to the neighborhood board on the department’s efforts to reduce crime in the area.
Street in Kalihi shut down due to crash
Mokauea Street northbound and southbound lanes between Colburn Street and Dillingham Boulevard, according to HPD.
Moped accident shuts down Kalaniana’ole Hwy
Honolulu Police said a person is in critical condition after a moped accident.
2 dead after apparent aviation crash on Oahu
Honolulu Emergency Medical services said two men are dead after their aircraft crashed at Kaena Point State Park on Saturday, Nov. 5.
GRAPHIC: Man seriously injured in attack on Halloween night: ‘Why would they do this?’
HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - A Hawaii man is recovering after a brutal assault on Halloween night in Waikiki. KHNL/KGMB reports Nui Furtado was with friends and co-workers, celebrating a recent job promotion and taking in the sights and sounds of Halloween before the attack happened. Nui Furtado said he and...
