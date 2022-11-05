Read full article on original website
NHL
2022-23 NHL Power Players class ready to grow game among young fans
Diverse group of 27 advisors will work with League to brainstorm marketing campaigns. NHL Power Players are back to help give the League an upper hand. NHL Power Players is an initiative that selects young hockey fans to help advise the League on hockey-related topics important to their generation and to grow the game among young fans and people.
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER, LONG-TIME AVALANCHE COLOUR COMMENTATOR PETER MCNAB PASSES AWAY
Some sad news to report in the hockey world on Sunday as AltitudeTV announced that former NHLer and long-time Colorado Avalanche colour commentator, Peter McNab, has passed away. McNab appeared in 954 games between 1973 and 1987 with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils. Upon...
NHL
Anderson suspended two games for actions in Canadiens game
NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo during NHL Game No. 184 in Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 10:06...
NHL
Crosby, Letang, Malkin still in Halloween spirit
Penguins share 'Big Three' costumes week after holiday. Some people may have moved on to Thanksgiving, but the Pittsburgh Penguins are still in the Halloween spirit. Just ask forward Sidney Crosby, or, his lesser-known alter-ego, Ted Lasso. It's a surprise treat to see defenseman Kris Letang dressed as a grasshopper...
NHL commissioner says Bruins signee Mitchell Miller, who was involved in bullying scandal, is ineligible to play in league
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday said Mitchell Miller, who was previously involved in a bullying scandal, is not currently eligible to play in the league, and added league officials were not consulted by the Boston Bruins before the team signed Miller.
NHL
Smith safe as Senators coach despite five-game skid, GM Dorion says
Ottawa last in Atlantic Division heading into game against Canucks. D.J. Smith will remain coach of the Ottawa Senators, general manager Pierre Dorion said Monday. The Senators (4-7-0) are on a five-game losing strerak and are last in the Atlantic Division. They host the Vancouver Canucks at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN5, RDS2, SNP, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 5
* In front of a sellout crowd in their home country, Mikko Rantanen netted a hat trick and Patrik Laine posted a multi-point game as the Avalanche claimed victory in the first of two contests in Finland for the 2022 NHL Global Series. Colorado and Columbus will face off in the final match today.
NHL
Tkachuck suspended two games for actions in Panthers game
NEW YORK - - Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended for two games, without pay, for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick during NHL Game No. 189 in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred...
NHL
Practice Notebook - Nov. 7, 2022
WINNIPEG - Let's preface the opening of this notebook by saying - it's early. But hey, a match-up for top spot in the Central Division always has a bit of extra motivation to it. That's exactly what's about to go down at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday night, as the...
McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
DENVER (AP) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay.
NHL
Devils Back Home In Jersey for Practice | NOTEBOOK
The Devils host the Flames, Senators, and Coyotes this week before going back out on the road. After eight days on the road the Devils return to the comfort of their own home arena today. The Devils prepare for a week of games hosting the Calgary Flames, Ottawa Senators and...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Nov. 7 at Boston
Brandon Saad is expected to make his return to the lineup on Monday night in Boston as the St. Louis Blues look to snap an extended losing streak when they meet the Bruins. Saad's return would give the Blues a fully-healthy group of forwards for the first time all season.
NHL
Kiitos, Finland: The Avalanche Reflect on Global Series in Tampere
The Colorado Avalanche have returned to Denver after an incredible week-long trip spent between Helsinki and Tampere, Finland and having collected all four points possible between their two games against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was a lengthy trip for the group who had spent seven days in New York...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Salo Recalled From Bridgeport
Robin Salo was recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders. One day after being assigned to the Bridgeport Islanders, Robin Salo was recalled by the New York Islanders on Monday morning. The 24-year-old defenseman has two goals in four games with the Islanders this season, but has not played since Oct. 20...
NHL
Caps Host Oilers
Washington's four-game homestand continues on Monday when the Edmonton Oilers make their lone visit to the District this season. Monday has been a busy day for the Caps in the early going of 2022-23, this is the fourth straight Monday night in which Washington has been in action this season, and they're 2-0-1 in the previous three. But as they take the ice on Monday against Edmonton, the Caps are seeking to shake off a four-game losing streak (0-2-2), a stretch of games characterized by loss - players lost to injury, leads lost, and games lost.
NHL
Hockey Fights Cancer Night, pres. by OhioHealth, to take place on 11/15
Several opportunities available for fans to raise funds and awareness for cancer initiatives. The Columbus Blue Jackets to honor those who have experienced, or are currently experiencing, the journey of cancer by hosting Hockey Fights Cancer Night, in partnership with OhioHealth, on Tuesday, November 15 when the club plays the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena. During the game, fans will see areas throughout the arena turn lavender, the official color of Hockey Fights Cancer, which represents all cancers.
NHL
Bruins Assign Jakub Lauko
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 7, that the team has assigned forward Jakub Lauko to Providence. Lauko, 22, has skated in seven games with Boston this season, recording one goal and one assist. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward has appeared in 99 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 13 goals and 31 and assists for 44 points. The Prague, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
RELEASE: Mrazek Activated Off IR, Stalock Placed on IR
Blackhawks activate Mrazek (groin strain) off IR and place Stalock (concussion protocol) on IR. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated goaltender Petr Mrazek (groin strain) from injured reserve and placed goaltender Alex Stalock (concussion protocol) on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 1. Mrazek earned his first win...
Yardbarker
Blue Jackets’ Prospect Dumais is Lighting Up the QMJHL
The Columbus Blue Jackets’ prospect pool is quite possibly the deepest that it’s ever been. Based on their current position in the standings, it’s likely that it will get a bit deeper after this season. While the Jackets have been getting some A-List prospects through their high draft picks in players like Kent Johnson and David Jiricek, they have also seen some pretty promising things from later-round picks lately as well.
NHL
Petruzzelli's NHL contract has Marlies teammates, social media buzzing
AHL goalie gets called up by Maple Leafs after Samsonov injury. Raleigh, N.C. -- Keith Petruzzelli's first call-up to the NHL is a moment he will remember forever. Thanks to social media, so will much of the hockey world. On Saturday night, the 23-year-old goalie made 26 saves for the...
