Florida State

Detroit News

Former Stanley Cup-winning Red Wings making a name in NHL front offices

New York — This past weekend's reunion of the Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup winning teams could have served as some sort of NHL front office gathering. So many of the players from the 1997 and 1998 teams, along with Detroit's 2002 Cup-winning team, serve in high-profile positions with NHL or European pro teams.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Valeri Nichushkin was out of the Lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche

Valeri Nichushkin was out of the lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Nichushkin is still day to day with a lower-body injury. The talented forward seemed to find his game last year in the playoffs as he helped lead the Avs to the Stanley Cup. That play has continued this season, as he has seven goals and 12 points through seven games.
COLORADO STATE
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for November 5

* In front of a sellout crowd in their home country, Mikko Rantanen netted a hat trick and Patrik Laine posted a multi-point game as the Avalanche claimed victory in the first of two contests in Finland for the 2022 NHL Global Series. Colorado and Columbus will face off in the final match today.
MLive.com

Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus propels Red Wings to good start

DETROIT – Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus was apparent late in the third period Saturday in the Detroit Red Wings’ 3-0 victory over the New York Islanders, when he lost his goaltending stick. “I was like, ‘Grab your stick. The stick’s right there. Pick it up. You’re going...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

MacKinnon Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

SECOND STAR - NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE. MacKinnon recorded a League-high seven assists in two outings (0-7-7) to propel the Avalanche (6-4-1, 13 points) to a sweep of their two-game series against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Tampere, Finland, as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series. MacKinnon established a record for helpers in a regular-season NHL game played outside North America with four assists (including three in the third period) in a 6-3 win Nov. 4. He added three more helpers in a 5-1 victory Nov. 5 to become the League's all-time leader in both assists (7) and points (8) in contests staged outside North America (4 GP) as well as the first Avalanche player with seven or more apples over a two-game span since Peter Forsberg from Feb. 19-23, 1996 (3-7-10). The 27-year-old MacKinnon has skated in 11 total contests this season, placing among the top performers in assists (t-1st; 16), points (6th; 19) and shots on goal (6th; 55).
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Sabres reveal alternate jersey

The Buffalo Sabres have officially revealed their newest alternate jersey, returning to the team’s red, black, and white look they donned from 1996-2006. It’s not the team’s first usage of the logo this season, utilizing it on the new Reverse Retro uniform. Still, it’s the return of the red and black colors that sparked much conversation about the team’s utilization of it in the mid-90s. But nostalgia sells, and it’s clearly a popular choice among fans.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Denver

Peter McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70

Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw and experienced just about every step of the journey since the Avalanche arrived in Denver...
DENVER, CO
