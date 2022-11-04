Read full article on original website
Triangle
Channel Tres plays several unreleased songs for Philly
Channel Tres performed on Oct. 11 at Underground Arts in Philadelphia, Pa. for the tenth stop of his eponymous tour. The show featured support from Toronto-based artist, Rochelle Jordan, an R&B/dance artist who recently released her first album since 2014. Channel Tres, (birth name Sheldon Young), released a seven-track project...
Triangle
Drexel student orgs urge people to vote
Election Day is quickly approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and student organizations on Drexel University’s campus are preparing voters to go to the polls. Drexel Democrats President, Aidan Cotton, a third year materials science and engineering major with a minor in political science, described how the organization is interacting with the Drexel community. Vice President of Drexel University College Republicans (DUCR), Jason Check, is a third year finance and legal studies major and politics minor. Check explained how DUCR wishes to strengthen its presence and reputation on campus.
Triangle
The Drexel student voter guide to elections
Nov. 8 is Election Day–are you prepared for what is on the ballot?. Everyone is talking about the senate rivalry between Fetterman and Oz, but being informed about what will be up and down on the ballot is essential. This election will determine who holds power as the state governor for Pennsylvania, the U.S. Senate as well as the House of Representatives. Hot topics for those people running this year center around abortion rights and access to healthcare, COVID mandates, affordable housing and immigration rights.
