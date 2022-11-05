Three drivers who had owned win streaks of five or more seasons went winless throughout the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Of the 32 drivers who competed full-time throughout the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, 19 found victory lane at some point throughout the 36-race calendar. Nine of those 19 drivers did not win any races during the 2021 season, including five who had never previously won.

6 HOURS AGO