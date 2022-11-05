Read full article on original website
Ty Gibbs Out of NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix Due to ‘Family Emergency’
Today at Phoenix Raceway, Ty Gibbs will not race for 23XI Racing in the No. 23 Toyota. The team says that Gibbs has had a “family emergency.” In place of Gibbs (who was replacing Kurt Busch) will be Daniel Hemric. Hemric has lots of NASCAR experience and was the 2019 Cup Series Rookie of the Year.
NASCAR: 5 drivers, not 4, can still win a championship
Five drivers, not just four, are battling for a NASCAR Cup Series championship in this Sunday afternoon’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 is set following Sunday afternoon’s round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell won the race to lock up his spot, and both Trackhouse Racing Team’s Ross Chastain and Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott locked up their spots on points.
NASCAR world reacts to Joey Logano winning Cup Series championship
Joey Logano is back on top of the NASCAR racing world. Logano dominated the final race of the season to become a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion over Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott. While the race was largely dominated by Logano, all four drivers were up toward the...
Zane Smith takes NASCAR Truck Series championship in Phoenix in thrilling OT finish
For Zane Smith, the third time was the charm.
Who won the NASCAR championship in 2022? Full results from the Cup Series title race at Phoenix
Before this weekend started, Joey Logano told his son that he was going to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship. The Team Penske driver is no liar. Logano captured the title Sunday with an impressive display on a somber day at Phoenix Raceway. It is Logano's second Cup Series title, adding to his 2018 crown.
Phoenix Race Results: November 5, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR race results from the championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Tonight, the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season comes to a close in Phoenix, Arizona. View 2022 Phoenix race results from the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship below. Phoenix Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac | Qual...
NASCAR: 3 long streaks snapped as 2022 season ends
Three drivers who had owned win streaks of five or more seasons went winless throughout the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Of the 32 drivers who competed full-time throughout the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, 19 found victory lane at some point throughout the 36-race calendar. Nine of those 19 drivers did not win any races during the 2021 season, including five who had never previously won.
Coy Gibbs dies hours after his son wins NASCAR Xfinity Series championship
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning just hours after his son won the Xfinity Series championship. He was 49. “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy...
2022 NASCAR Schedule: NASCAR Cup Series
Here's a quick guide to the 2022 NASCAR TV schedule for the Cup Series, updated weekly with winners. Also, we have a printable schedule.
Controversial driver Ty Gibbs takes from Xfinity Series championship
Ty Gibbs, who entered the Championship Four in a controversial fashion, won the NASCAR Xfinity Championship with a first-place finish at Phoenix.
Gibbs wins first NASCAR Xfinity Series title with late pass
Ty Gibbs took the lead with 21 laps left and held off rival Noah Gragson for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday night
NASCAR lineup at Phoenix: Starting order, pole for 2022 championship race
It was business as usual for Team Penske's Joey Logano on Saturday afternoon. The Championship 4 driver rode to the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series title race, putting himself in great shape to add a second crown to his collection. Overall, the qualifying session was led by veterans....
Phoenix Starting Lineup: November 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR starting positions for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Today, the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season comes to a close as Phoenix Raceway is set to host the championship race. Ahead of the green, the field is on the grid for a round of qualifying. View the Phoenix starting lineup for...
Here's what to know about NASCAR's championship race Sunday
With the NASCAR Cup Series making its final stop of the 2022 season at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, four drivers will compete to be crowned champion.
