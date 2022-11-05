ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASCAR: 5 drivers, not 4, can still win a championship

Five drivers, not just four, are battling for a NASCAR Cup Series championship in this Sunday afternoon’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 is set following Sunday afternoon’s round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell won the race to lock up his spot, and both Trackhouse Racing Team’s Ross Chastain and Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott locked up their spots on points.
NASCAR world reacts to Joey Logano winning Cup Series championship

Joey Logano is back on top of the NASCAR racing world. Logano dominated the final race of the season to become a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion over Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott. While the race was largely dominated by Logano, all four drivers were up toward the...
Phoenix Race Results: November 5, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR race results from the championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Tonight, the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season comes to a close in Phoenix, Arizona. View 2022 Phoenix race results from the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship below. Phoenix Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac | Qual...
NASCAR: 3 long streaks snapped as 2022 season ends

Three drivers who had owned win streaks of five or more seasons went winless throughout the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Of the 32 drivers who competed full-time throughout the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, 19 found victory lane at some point throughout the 36-race calendar. Nine of those 19 drivers did not win any races during the 2021 season, including five who had never previously won.
NASCAR lineup at Phoenix: Starting order, pole for 2022 championship race

It was business as usual for Team Penske's Joey Logano on Saturday afternoon. The Championship 4 driver rode to the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series title race, putting himself in great shape to add a second crown to his collection. Overall, the qualifying session was led by veterans....
