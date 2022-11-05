Read full article on original website
Paul Walker Was Nervous About Making out With Mark Wahlberg’s Ex-Girlfriend in ‘The Fast and the Furious’
Paul Walker had to do a love scene with his 'Fast and Furious' co-star Jordana Brewster, but quickly had reservations when hearing her ex-fling Mark Wahlberg would be on set to watch.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on what would've been her 60th birthday: 'We love you'
John Travolta took to Instagram Thursday to honor his late wife, Kelly Preston, on what would have been her 60th birthday. "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner! We love you and miss you Kelly," he wrote alongside a throwback image of the couple. Travolta and Preston were married 28...
Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson File Restraining Order Against Woman 'Under The Delusion She's Married' To Coldplay Singer
Chris Martin and his longtime girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, have filed a restraining order against a "delusional" woman they say believes she's "married" to the Coldplay frontman and lives at his residence, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to the legal documents, the notoriously private couple claimed they are fearful for their safety after the female's alleged harassment moved offline and to their doorstep. “Mr. Christopher Martin seeks a civil restraining order against (the woman) to cease the continuous and incredibly distressing harassment from which he currently suffers. He is horrified and fearful that (the woman) is under the delusion that she...
Keanu Reeves thought Matthew Perry questioning why he was 'still alive' when other actors are dead came out of 'left field': report
In "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry questions why actors like River Phoenix are dead when Keanu Reeves is still alive.
Christopher Schwarzenegger Continues On His Amazing Weight Loss Journey
Being a celebrity or having a superstar dad puts one in the spotlight, as this comes with a lot of public attention and criticism. Most popular figures and their children have used this to their advantage as they try to appear perfect or work towards the generally accepted norm. However, this is not a one-way thing, as their lifestyle has also influenced their fans, who see them as role models worth emulating.
Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick Split Their Time Between The Glamour Of Hollywood And A Farm In Connecticut
Kevin Bacon and Kyra SedgwickDIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / WIREIMAGE. The Footloose star Kevin Bacon has talked about the Connecticut farm he shares with his wife, Actress Kyra Sedgwick formerly of the TV show The Closer.
‘Dead to Me’ Actress Christina Applegate’s Net Worth Will Leave You 6 Feet Under! How She Makes Money
Cashing in! Christina Applegate is one of the most recognizable actresses in the industry today thanks to her many roles on television and in film over the last four decades. So, it shouldn’t...
Jessica Alba Thanks Daughter Honor, 14, for Letting Her 'Borrow' Her The Shining Halloween Costume
The actress and her friend dressed up as the twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining at a Halloween party last weekend Jessica Alba is turning to her daughter for help this Halloween. On Friday, the L.A.'s Finest alum, 41, shared a carousel of images from the Halloween festivities she attended last weekend, where she and her friend dressed up as the twin girls from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining. "#fbf to @gtdave3's epic Halloween party last weekend. P.S. - thank you Honor for letting...
Michael Douglas Shares Wild Hair Transformation, Fans Weigh In
Michael Douglas has recently debuted a crazy new hair transformation and, of course, fans are weighing in with their thoughts. On October 28th, he took to Instagram to post a video of himself with some long red locks, captioning the post, “Hey guys! Happy #TGIF! Have a good one! Lots of love! MD.”
Simon Cowell's son 'transformed his life'
Simon Cowell thinks his son saved him from his workaholic lifestyle. The 63-year-old music mogul has Eric, eight, with Lauren Silverman, and Simon has credited his son with helping him to overcome his work obsession. Simon - who has enjoyed huge success with TV shows such as 'The X Factor'...
Surprise! Rebel Wilson Just Welcomed Her First Baby Via Surrogate, And She's Celebrating On Instagram
Rebel revealed the news on Instagram, and I think it's safe to say that it's a huge surprise to many people.
Famously Private Jennifer Aniston Always Buys Homes Away From the Hollywood Spotlight
'The Morning Show' star Jennifer Aniston has used her private real estate to escape the paparazzi and critical public eye.
Matthew Perry Apologizes After Asking Why “Keanu Reeves Still Walks Among Us” In New Book – Updated
UPDATED with latest: Matthew Perry has issued a statement to Deadline regarding his comments about Keanu Reeves, which raised some eyebrows earlier today. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” Perry’s statement reads. “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”
Matthew Perry Reveals Which Actor He’d Want to Play Him in a Movie About His Life
Matthew Perry knows the perfect actor that he would want to portray the younger version of himself—because he's already done it once. While answering questions during a livestream from the Town Hall in New York City on Wednesday, the Friends alum revealed the actor who he'd cast as his younger self if his new book was ever turned into a movie, and he named none other than Hollywood heartthrob, Zac Efron.
tatler.com
Madonna’s son, Rocco Ritchie, hosts exhibition in his mother’s LA hair salon
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. It came as quite the surprise when it emerged that Rocco Ritchie, 22, son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie, had been painting under the pseudonym ‘Rhed’, now showcasing his work via Instagram under the name ‘Maison Rhed’. There have since been reports that the young artist has launched an exhibition in Los Angeles, displaying his work at an unconventional venue: Hollywood salon Andy LeCompte, owned by the man who cuts Madonna’s hair, according to Richard Eden in the Daily Mail.
Johnny Depp ‘no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich’
Johnny Depp is reportedly no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, 59, was said to be going out with the lawyer, who represented him in his libel trial against The Sun in 2018, during his defamation proceedings against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Robin Williams blends celebrity impersonations and Shakespeare in unearthed '90s clip
We all know the late, great Robin Williams was a comic genius. Many people also know that he was classically trained in theater. In a recently unearthed clip from 1991, Williams combines those two talents, leaving people splitting at the seams even decades later. Williams was a guest on “The...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck step out for first red carpet event as married couple
Nearly two months after Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck tied the knot in a Georgia ceremony, the couple made their first red-carpet appearance together as a married pair at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show on Oct. 13. For the event—which was held at the Huntington Library, Art...
Nicolas Cage To Star In Horror-Thriller ‘Longlegs’ For C2, Automatik & Cage’s Saturn Films; ‘Sinister’, ‘La La Land’ Producers & ‘Joker’ Exec Among Team
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Nicolas Cage has been set to star in horror-thriller Longlegs for Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group. Plot details are being kept under wraps on the project, which producers say will be in the vein of classic Hollywood psychological thrillers. Osgood Perkins (Gretel & Hansel) wrote the script and will direct with C2 Motion Picture Group producing and fully financing. Filming is due to commence in 2023. Producers are Nicolas Cage along with his production company Saturn Films (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Pig), Dan Kagan (Significant Other), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Insidious), Dave Caplan (The End We Start...
