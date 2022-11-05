ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson File Restraining Order Against Woman 'Under The Delusion She's Married' To Coldplay Singer

Chris Martin and his longtime girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, have filed a restraining order against a "delusional" woman they say believes she's "married" to the Coldplay frontman and lives at his residence, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to the legal documents, the notoriously private couple claimed they are fearful for their safety after the female's alleged harassment moved offline and to their doorstep. “Mr. Christopher Martin seeks a civil restraining order against (the woman) to cease the continuous and incredibly distressing harassment from which he currently suffers. He is horrified and fearful that (the woman) is under the delusion that she...
Christopher Schwarzenegger Continues On His Amazing Weight Loss Journey

Being a celebrity or having a superstar dad puts one in the spotlight, as this comes with a lot of public attention and criticism. Most popular figures and their children have used this to their advantage as they try to appear perfect or work towards the generally accepted norm. However, this is not a one-way thing, as their lifestyle has also influenced their fans, who see them as role models worth emulating.
Jessica Alba Thanks Daughter Honor, 14, for Letting Her 'Borrow' Her The Shining Halloween Costume

The actress and her friend dressed up as the twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining at a Halloween party last weekend Jessica Alba is turning to her daughter for help this Halloween. On Friday, the L.A.'s Finest alum, 41, shared a carousel of images from the Halloween festivities she attended last weekend, where she and her friend dressed up as the twin girls from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining.  "#fbf to @gtdave3's epic Halloween party last weekend. P.S. - thank you Honor for letting...
Michael Douglas Shares Wild Hair Transformation, Fans Weigh In

Michael Douglas has recently debuted a crazy new hair transformation and, of course, fans are weighing in with their thoughts. On October 28th, he took to Instagram to post a video of himself with some long red locks, captioning the post, “Hey guys! Happy #TGIF! Have a good one! Lots of love! MD.”
Simon Cowell's son 'transformed his life'

Simon Cowell thinks his son saved him from his workaholic lifestyle. The 63-year-old music mogul has Eric, eight, with Lauren Silverman, and Simon has credited his son with helping him to overcome his work obsession. Simon - who has enjoyed huge success with TV shows such as 'The X Factor'...
Matthew Perry Reveals Which Actor He’d Want to Play Him in a Movie About His Life

Matthew Perry knows the perfect actor that he would want to portray the younger version of himself—because he's already done it once. While answering questions during a livestream from the Town Hall in New York City on Wednesday, the Friends alum revealed the actor who he'd cast as his younger self if his new book was ever turned into a movie, and he named none other than Hollywood heartthrob, Zac Efron.
Madonna’s son, Rocco Ritchie, hosts exhibition in his mother’s LA hair salon

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. It came as quite the surprise when it emerged that Rocco Ritchie, 22, son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie, had been painting under the pseudonym ‘Rhed’, now showcasing his work via Instagram under the name ‘Maison Rhed’. There have since been reports that the young artist has launched an exhibition in Los Angeles, displaying his work at an unconventional venue: Hollywood salon Andy LeCompte, owned by the man who cuts Madonna’s hair, according to Richard Eden in the Daily Mail.
Nicolas Cage To Star In Horror-Thriller ‘Longlegs’ For C2, Automatik & Cage’s Saturn Films; ‘Sinister’, ‘La La Land’ Producers & ‘Joker’ Exec Among Team

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Nicolas Cage has been set to star in horror-thriller Longlegs for Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group. Plot details are being kept under wraps on the project, which producers say will be in the vein of classic Hollywood psychological thrillers. Osgood Perkins (Gretel & Hansel) wrote the script and will direct with C2 Motion Picture Group producing and fully financing. Filming is due to commence in 2023. Producers are Nicolas Cage along with his production company Saturn Films (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Pig), Dan Kagan (Significant Other), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Insidious), Dave Caplan (The End We Start...
