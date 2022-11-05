This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. It came as quite the surprise when it emerged that Rocco Ritchie, 22, son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie, had been painting under the pseudonym ‘Rhed’, now showcasing his work via Instagram under the name ‘Maison Rhed’. There have since been reports that the young artist has launched an exhibition in Los Angeles, displaying his work at an unconventional venue: Hollywood salon Andy LeCompte, owned by the man who cuts Madonna’s hair, according to Richard Eden in the Daily Mail.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO