Milaca wins Granite Ridge

By Michael Pappas
Union-Times
Union-Times
 4 days ago

It has been a season of snapping long streaks for the Milaca girls swim and diving team. Winning their first Milaca Invitational since 2005 earlier this season, the Wolves had a chance to break another stretch for the program into the Granite Ridge Conference Championships on Oct. 29 in Becker’s Pool.

Having not won a conference title since 2005, Milaca swam past their Granite Ridge rivals and the over 15-year drought, claiming the GRC Championship. The Wolves took first with 530 points, edging out Foley for the top place.

The snapping of the streak was not only big to the program but also big to the school, said Wolves coach Jen Burroughs.

“The last time any Milaca sports team won a Granite Ridge Championship title was 10 years ago, and this is a historic win not just for the swimming and diving team, but for Milaca sports in general,” she said as this is Milaca’s first Granite Ridge title in the pool.

Depth played a big role in the Wolves swimming to the conference title, said Burroughs.

“The depth of our team has always been an asset for Milaca Swimming and Diving. We were able to put together six strong relays, and had many top-eight finishers, several All-Conference Award Winners and All-Conference Honorable Mention Awards.”

Leading the way for that strong group effort by Milaca had the 200-yard freestyle relay at the top of the list. Powered by Addison Vivant, Samantha Meyer, Hilary Leom and Addison Greninger, the Wolves took home the top spot in the meet with a time of 1:45.50 to earn All-Conference honors.

Leom also raced to a top spot in the 100 breaststroke against the conference foes, finishing her race in 1:12.44. Joining Leom had Giorgia Sacchi claim a solo first place in the 100 butterfly via a 1:04.76 showing.

Addison Vivant in the 50 freestyle at 26.80 placed second in the race to add her with the 200 freestyle relay, Leom and Sacchi as Milaca racers to float to All-Conference honors.

Just missing out on the award had Samantha Meyer (50 freestyle), Alexa Anderson (diving), Addy Greninger (100 butterfly), Abby Anderson (100 backstroke), Brianna Ehlen (100 breaststroke), and the 200 medley relay team of Anderson, Leom, Greninger and Vivant with all earning All-Conference Honorable Mentions.

Moving past the conference title, the Wolves will now prepare for the Section 5A Championship meet.

Though being historically a tough field, Burroughs and the rest of the Wolves are confident heading to the event.

“Section 5A is a tough section, but we are confident that the girls will perform well, and end the season with some personal best scores and times,” she said. “Sections is an advancement meet, so we are hoping to see some Milaca athletes advance to the state meet either as an individual, on a relay or both. We are confident in our training that this will be a great meet for Milaca.”

The Wolves will enjoy some time off to prepare before heading to Sauk Rapids-Rice’s pool, starting on Nov. 10.

