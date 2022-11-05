ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska eludes major upset to Northwestern with five-set win

No. 4 Nebraska volleyball battled through a close match and avoided a major upset at Northwestern Sunday by pulling off a come-from-behind five-set win. The Huskers came into the game sweeping eight of their last nine Big Ten opponents, but struggled early on, and ended up dropping the first set to the Wildcats 27-29.
LINCOLN, NE
Aurora News Register

Patty Jensen

Patty A. Jensen, age 84, of Aurora, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Memorial Community Care. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 8 at the Aurora United Methodist Church. Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Aurora United Methodist Church, 1104 A Street. Memorials may be made in care of the family to be designated at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
AURORA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects

Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

High school football playoff quarterfinals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Only four teams are still alive in each class following quarterfinal games Friday night across the state. Gretna backed up its win in late September with another one in the postseason and Creighton Prep beat Elkhorn South on the road. Bellevue West vs. Gretna. Creighton Prep...
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

Huskers receive walk-on commitment, make other local offers

Mickey Joseph and Husker staff continue to keep the pedal down on the local recruiting front. Plenty of talent from the state was on the sidelines Saturday during the Nebraska-Minnesota game. And there was some offers and one commitment surrounding those visits. Bellevue West tight end Cayden Echternach announced on...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Ex-Husker Maurice Washington explodes for Grambling

Former Nebraska football star Maurice Washington is back playing college ball for the first time since 2019, and it appears that he’s returning to form as the season wears on. The running back, who last played for the Huskers three years ago, caught on with the Grambling State Tigers and until yesterday was having a rather below-the-radar season.
LINCOLN, NE
Aurora News Register

Tanner Davison

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Tanner. Born January 2, 2002, he will be greatly missed by all those who treasured him. Tanner went to be with our Lord on November 4, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, November...
AURORA, NE
WOWT

Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn

AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska. Officials say an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 75 and collided head-on with a black Jeep on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the SUV, Anne Reynolds, died at the scene. The other driver was...
AUBURN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln radio station plans more fan interaction after downtown move

A Lincoln radio station is set to take over a high-profile location. From its new home on the northwest corner of 11th and O streets — on the ground floor of the building formerly occupied by Lincoln Electric System — The Ticket (93.7 FM) will invite listener interaction, with live studio broadcasts visible from the street and a cafe option for people to come have a drink and hang out.
LINCOLN, NE
Aurora News Register

Michael Fruit

Micheal Scott Fruit, 67, of Central City, formerly of Aurora, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Azria Health in Central City. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
CENTRAL CITY, NE
Midlands Business Journal

Lockwood Development’s New Little King Location Opens in Omaha

After acquiring the Little King franchise operation in 2021, Lockwood Development is announcing that the firm’s first Omaha Little King store will open to the public on November 1, with a Grand Opening featuring the Creighton Volleyball team scheduled for Saturday, November 5. The store, located at 8602 West...
OMAHA, NE
Aurora News Register

Levi Peters

Levi P. Peters passed away at Legacy Square in Henderson, on November 3, 2022, at the age of 95. Visitation will be held at Metz Mortuary, Henderson, on November 7 from 1-8 p.m. The family will be at the mortuary to greet guests from 7-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson, on November 8 at 2:30 p.m. The memorial service will be preceded by a public grave-side service at Bethesda Cemetery, Henderson, at 1:45 p.m. Rev. Andrea Wall and Rev. Seth Miller will officiate. The service can be viewed by going to https://Bethesdamc.org/watch-live. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethesda Mennonite Church (livestream and radio ministries).
HENDERSON, NE
klkntv.com

Tips to get your car ready for another Nebraska winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Every year, more than a thousand people are killed in vehicle crashes during winter weather conditions, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. And nearly another 100,000 drivers are injured in crashes from snowy conditions. While you can’t control the weather, you can prepare your...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
BELLEVUE, NE

