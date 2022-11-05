Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska eludes major upset to Northwestern with five-set win
No. 4 Nebraska volleyball battled through a close match and avoided a major upset at Northwestern Sunday by pulling off a come-from-behind five-set win. The Huskers came into the game sweeping eight of their last nine Big Ten opponents, but struggled early on, and ended up dropping the first set to the Wildcats 27-29.
Aurora News Register
Patty Jensen
Patty A. Jensen, age 84, of Aurora, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Memorial Community Care. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 8 at the Aurora United Methodist Church. Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Aurora United Methodist Church, 1104 A Street. Memorials may be made in care of the family to be designated at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
KSNB Local4
Aurora football stays undefeated, advances to Class C1 Semifinal
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 9 Lincoln Christian was looking to spoil top-seed Aurora’s undefeated season on Friday in the Class C1 Quarterfinals. The Huskies refuse to be beaten, winning 48-28. See embedded video for highlights.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects
Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska volleyball fights back to defeat Northwestern in five-set thriller
Nebraska volleyball found itself in a gritty, back-and-forth matchup with Northwestern on Sunday. The Huskers ultimately pulled off a five-set victory, their second of the year, but needed multiple comeback efforts to do so. In the first set, the Huskers jumped out to a 5-3 lead aided by a block...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska becomes final Power 5 program remaining in disappointing stat since 2017 season
Nebraska’s postseason absence is well known. Unfortunately, one stat paints an even bleaker picture than it already is for the Huskers. Nebraska and Kansas entered Week 10 as the only Power 5 teams not to go to a postseason bowl game since 2017. That includes the likes of Rutgers, Illinois, Northwestern, Vanderbilt and Colorado.
WOWT
High school football playoff quarterfinals
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Only four teams are still alive in each class following quarterfinal games Friday night across the state. Gretna backed up its win in late September with another one in the postseason and Creighton Prep beat Elkhorn South on the road. Bellevue West vs. Gretna. Creighton Prep...
Huskers receive walk-on commitment, make other local offers
Mickey Joseph and Husker staff continue to keep the pedal down on the local recruiting front. Plenty of talent from the state was on the sidelines Saturday during the Nebraska-Minnesota game. And there was some offers and one commitment surrounding those visits. Bellevue West tight end Cayden Echternach announced on...
Nebraska Football: Ex-Husker Maurice Washington explodes for Grambling
Former Nebraska football star Maurice Washington is back playing college ball for the first time since 2019, and it appears that he’s returning to form as the season wears on. The running back, who last played for the Huskers three years ago, caught on with the Grambling State Tigers and until yesterday was having a rather below-the-radar season.
Husker Doc Talk: A New Head Coach This Week?
Last week’s rumors didn’t pan out, but where there’s smoke ...
Aurora News Register
Tanner Davison
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Tanner. Born January 2, 2002, he will be greatly missed by all those who treasured him. Tanner went to be with our Lord on November 4, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, November...
WOWT
Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn
AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska. Officials say an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 75 and collided head-on with a black Jeep on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the SUV, Anne Reynolds, died at the scene. The other driver was...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln radio station plans more fan interaction after downtown move
A Lincoln radio station is set to take over a high-profile location. From its new home on the northwest corner of 11th and O streets — on the ground floor of the building formerly occupied by Lincoln Electric System — The Ticket (93.7 FM) will invite listener interaction, with live studio broadcasts visible from the street and a cafe option for people to come have a drink and hang out.
Aurora News Register
Michael Fruit
Micheal Scott Fruit, 67, of Central City, formerly of Aurora, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Azria Health in Central City. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
Midlands Business Journal
Lockwood Development’s New Little King Location Opens in Omaha
After acquiring the Little King franchise operation in 2021, Lockwood Development is announcing that the firm’s first Omaha Little King store will open to the public on November 1, with a Grand Opening featuring the Creighton Volleyball team scheduled for Saturday, November 5. The store, located at 8602 West...
'It will be greatly missed': Nebraska Shakespeare closes curtain after 36 years
It's the end of an era for an Omaha theater company. The Board of Directors for Nebraska Shakespeare made a big decision about the organization's future.
Aurora News Register
Levi Peters
Levi P. Peters passed away at Legacy Square in Henderson, on November 3, 2022, at the age of 95. Visitation will be held at Metz Mortuary, Henderson, on November 7 from 1-8 p.m. The family will be at the mortuary to greet guests from 7-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson, on November 8 at 2:30 p.m. The memorial service will be preceded by a public grave-side service at Bethesda Cemetery, Henderson, at 1:45 p.m. Rev. Andrea Wall and Rev. Seth Miller will officiate. The service can be viewed by going to https://Bethesdamc.org/watch-live. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethesda Mennonite Church (livestream and radio ministries).
klkntv.com
Tips to get your car ready for another Nebraska winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Every year, more than a thousand people are killed in vehicle crashes during winter weather conditions, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. And nearly another 100,000 drivers are injured in crashes from snowy conditions. While you can’t control the weather, you can prepare your...
WOWT
Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
klkntv.com
Facebook friendship turns sour as woman robs Lincoln man of nearly $4,600
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Facebook friendship ended almost as quickly as it began late Thursday evening. Around 9 p.m., a man called Lincoln Police and said he had been robbed at his apartment near 33rd and O Streets. The man said he had arranged a meeting with a...
