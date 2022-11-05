Levi P. Peters passed away at Legacy Square in Henderson, on November 3, 2022, at the age of 95. Visitation will be held at Metz Mortuary, Henderson, on November 7 from 1-8 p.m. The family will be at the mortuary to greet guests from 7-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson, on November 8 at 2:30 p.m. The memorial service will be preceded by a public grave-side service at Bethesda Cemetery, Henderson, at 1:45 p.m. Rev. Andrea Wall and Rev. Seth Miller will officiate. The service can be viewed by going to https://Bethesdamc.org/watch-live. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethesda Mennonite Church (livestream and radio ministries).

